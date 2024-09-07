Educational grants, school repairs and sports reforms: Duisenova on measures to fulfil instructions of PresidentEducational grants, school repairs and sports reforms: Duisenova on measures to fulfil instructions of President
Ambassadors of the European Union and Estonia Presented Copies of their Credentials
Deputy Foreign Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Alibek Kuantyrov received copies of credentials from the newly appointed to Kazakhstan Head of the European Union Delegation Aleška Simkić and Ambassador of the Republic of Estonia Jaap Ora, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
During the conversation, Kuantyrov noted the high level of relations with the European Union within the framework of the Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation Agreement between Kazakhstan and the EU. He also pointed to the regular and increased dynamics of political dialogue at the highest and high levels, a noticeable increase in economic cooperation and the volume of European investments in Kazakhstan.
Both parties paid special attention to practical steps in implementing cooperation in the areas of transport and logistics, mobility, energy, and the extraction and use of critical raw materials.
For her part, the European diplomat highly appreciated Kazakhstan’s leading role in the region and expressed her readiness to actively develop cooperation in line with the Kazakh-EU strategic partnership.
While welcoming the new Ambassador of Estonia in Astana, the Deputy Foreign Minister noted with satisfaction the progressive development of Kazakh-Estonian relations in the political, economic and cultural-humanitarian spheres. The parties also discussed issues of interaction within the framework of international institutions such as the UN, OSCE, etc.
At the end of the meetings, Deputy Minister Kuantyrov wished both Ambassadors successful work in Kazakhstan.
The European Union is the main trade and investment partner of Kazakhstan. The EU accounts for more than 30% of Kazakhstan’s foreign trade and foreign investment.
The trade turnover between Kazakhstan and the EU in 2023 amounted to 41.4 billion US dollars, exports - 31 billion, imports - 10.4 billion. This figure for January-July 2024 amounted to 27.9 billion US dollars, which is 19.2% higher than for the same period of the previous year (23.4 billion). Exports increased by 23.8% and amounted to 21.6 billion US dollars. Imports increased by 5.8% and amounted to 6.3 billion US dollars. The volume of European investments in the economy of Kazakhstan since 2005 amounted to 180 billion US dollars.
The trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Estonia in 2023 exceeded 157.5 million US dollars, which is 29% more than in 2022 (121.9 million). In January-July 2024, the mutual trade amounted to 42.3 million US dollars (exports - 24.4 million, imports - 18.7 million), which is 56.4% less than the same period in 2023 (97 million).
New Ambassador of Finland to Kazakhstan Presented Copies of Credentials
First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Akan Rakhmetullin received copies of credentials from newly appointed Ambassador of the Republic of Finland to the Republic of Kazakhstan Janne Heiskanen, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
Welcoming the new Ambassador, Akan Rakhmetullin commended the progressive development of Kazakh-Finnish relations in the political, economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres.
During the conversation, the parties exchanged views on a wide range of issues of bilateral cooperation, focusing on the prospects for expanding trade and investment ties between the two countries.
The diplomats also discussed issues of interaction within the framework of international organisations, including the UN and the OSCE.
At the end of the meeting, Akan Rakhmetullin wished the Ambassador of Finland a successful mission in Kazakhstan.
Kazakhstan and Serbia Aim to Actively Enhance Bilateral Cooperation
Roman Vassilenko, Deputy Foreign Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan, paid a working visit to Belgrade. His visit included discussions with Serbian government and parliamentary officials, as well as participation in a meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation between Kazakhstan and Serbia (IGC), press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
During the meeting with Serbian Foreign Minister Marko Đurić, the high dynamics of political dialogue between two countries and the significant potential for enhancing trade and economic cooperation were highlighted.
Noting the exemplary nature of the relations between the countries and the regular, trust-based and substantive dialogue between Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, President of Kazakhstan, and Aleksandar Vućić, President of Serbia, the parties expressed confidence that future meetings and exchanges of high-level visits will further enhance comprehensive cooperation. The parties emphasized the significance of the successful completion of the 3rd meeting of the Kazakhstan-Serbia IGC, which was held on the same day.
They underlined that the meeting of the government delegations will contribute to further expanding trade, economic, cultural-humanitarian ties between the two countries. Additionally, issues of cooperation and mutual support within the UN, OSCE, and other international organizations were discussed.
During a meeting with Marina Raguš, Deputy Speaker of the Serbian Parliament and Chair of the Foreign Affairs Committee, the Kazakh diplomat outlined the main objectives set forth in the President Tokayev’s annual address to the nation of Kazakhstan on September 2. He highlighted that the address delineated key areas for the country’s development, focusing on creating favorable conditions for economic growth and implementing specific initiatives as part of the course towards building a Fair Kazakhstan.
Marina Raguš noted that Serbia is attentively following the progress of friendly Kazakhstan and highly values the direction of the ongoing reforms.
The Serbian legislator emphasized that parliamentary dialogue is considered as a form of people’s diplomacy and cooperation in this direction has become a valuable tradition in the relations between Kazakhstan and Serbia.
The parties expressed satisfaction with the current level of interaction and outlined plans to develop interparliamentary relations, along with advancing business, cultural, and educational exchanges.
As part of his visit, Roman Vassilenko participated in the 3rd meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation, chaired by Serik Zhumangarin, Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan, and Ivica Dačić, Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Internal Affairs of Serbia.
The agenda of the IGC included discussing practical issues of cooperation in military-technical and defense relations, agriculture, health care, tourism, culture, sports, science and education.
Reference: According to the State Revenue Committee of the Ministry of Finance of Kazakhstan, the bilateral trade volume in 2023 amounted to 91.2 million US dollars (+23.3%). The volume of bilateral trade in 2023 was 91.2 million US dollars (+23.3%), including exports - 11.4 million dollars (+38.7%), imports - 79.8 million dollars (+21.3%). In January-June 2024 trade turnover totaled 44.1 million US dollars (-7.6%), including exports of Kazakhstan - 8 million dollars, imports from Serbia - 36 million dollars. Since 2008, the inflow of FDI from Serbia has totaled 17.4 million US dollars. In 2023, the volume of FDI from Serbia to Kazakhstan amounted to 2 million US dollars.
As of June 1, 2024, there are 11 joint-venture companies and 49 companies with Serbian participation registered in Kazakhstan.
Kazakhstan and the International Labor Organization Discussed the State and Prospects of Cooperation in the Field of Labor Standards
Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu met with the Director-General of the International Labor Organization (ILO) Gilbert F. Houngbo, who paid his first official visit to Kazakhstan, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
At the meeting, the parties noted the importance of further strengthening cooperation between Kazakhstan and the ILO. They also discussed matters of improving labor legislation, social protection and ensuring decent work.
Gilbert F. Houngbo highly commended the President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s State of the Nation Address "Just Kazakhstan: Law and Order, Economic Growth, Social Optimism", including profound socio-economic transformation and comprehensive measures in the field of human rights protection aimed at building a fair society in Kazakhstan.
In this context, the head of the ILO thanked Kazakhstan for joining the Global Coalition for Social Justice, which is promoted by the Organization to prevent inequality and bring social justice issues to the forefront in global politics. In this regard, a possibility of holding regional and international events of the Coalition in Kazakhstan was discussed.
The Minister confirmed Kazakhstan’s commitment to fulfilling its obligations in accordance with the ratified ILO conventions and improving national labor legislation in accordance with the recommendations of the Organization. He particularly noted the importance of interaction between the Government of Kazakhstan, and organizations of workers and employers based on principles of tripartism and social dialogue.
The interlocutors expressed interest in resuming cooperation within the framework of the Decent Work Country Programme between Kazakhstan and the ILO. They also discussed prospects for increasing representation of Kazakhstan citizens among the Organization’s employees.
At the end of the meeting, the parties confirmed their readiness to continue cooperation in order to strengthen labor standards and social justice.
The ILO was founded by the League of Nations on April 11, 1919. It is one of the oldest and most representative international organizations on labor relations. In 1946, it became the first specialized agency of the UN. The ILO’s headquarter is located in Geneva.
Kazakhstan has ratified 25 ILO Conventions (8 fundamental, 4 governance, 13 technical), the obligations under which have been implemented in the national legislation.
Interaction with Iran at the UN was Discussed in the Kazakh Foreign Ministry
First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Akan Rakhmetullin received the Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Kazakhstan Ali Akbar Joukar, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
At the meeting, diplomats exchanged views on a broad range of issues concerning multilateral cooperation, with a particular focus on interactions within UN system bodies.
In conclusion, both sides reaffirmed their commitments to further strengthening bilateral relations.
Kazakhstan and Finland Expand Cooperation in the Field of Higher Education
Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Finland Azamat Abdraimov held a meeting with Rector of Aalto University llkka Niemelä, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
During the meeting, the parties discussed the prospects for developing cooperation in the field of higher education, research and innovation. They also considered the possibilities of expanding cooperation in the framework of joint projects, including academic mobility of students and academic staff.
The parties confirmed their interest in intensifying contacts aimed at further developing and strengthening bilateral relations on the discussed topics.
Aalto University is one of the leading universities known for its focus on artificial intelligence research, innovation and close collaboration with industry. This interaction contributes to the development of entrepreneurship and the implementation of innovative ideas into real projects. The University creates a unique educational and research environment where science and art meet technology and business.
Abu Dhabi Municipality Familiarized with the State of the Nation Address of Kazakhstan’s President
The Ambassador of Kazakhstan to the UAE Najmedin Mukhametaliuly met with the Undersecretary of the Department of Municipalities and Transport of Abu Dhabi Saif Sultan Al Nasri, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
During the meeting, issues related to cooperation between the cities of Astana – Abu Dhabi and Almaty – Abu Dhabi were discussed.
The Kazakh diplomat, paying special attention to the main aspects of the annual State of the Nation Address of Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, shared detailed information on measures aimed at the sustainable development of our country.
In turn, Saif Sultan Al Nasri noted that close relations have been established between Kazakhstan and the UAE, expressing his readiness to contribute to their further strengthening. In order to further develop relations between the cities of Astana – Abu Dhabi and Almaty – Abu Dhabi, he also declared his readiness to implement joint projects in the field of transport and infrastructure, paying special attention to the importance of developing Smart city systems.
Following the meeting, the parties agreed on the further development of relations between the cities.
Kazakh Foreign Minister Received Ambassador of Qatar
Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu received the Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the Republic of Kazakhstan Abdulla Hussein Jaber, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
During the meeting, the parties discussed the current state and prospects of bilateral relations in the political, trade, economic, investment and cultural-humanitarian spheres as well as a schedule of the upcoming events at the highest and high levels.
Special attention was paid to the effective implementation of the agreements, in particular major investment projects reached during the state visit of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to Qatar in February of this year.
Concluding the meeting the parties confirmed their interest in further expanding cooperation between the two countries.
Kazakhstan and Slovakia Intend to Bring Co-operation to a Qualitatively New Level
Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Roman Vassilenko visited the capital of Slovakia to hold meetings with the leadership of the Government and Parliament, which confirmed the mutual commitment to bring cooperation to a qualitatively new level. In Bratislava, the Deputy Minister held meetings with Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Defence Robert Kaliňák, Deputy Prime Minister Peter Kmec, Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the National Council Marián Kéry, State Secretaries of the Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs and the Ministry of Economy Marek Eštok and Kamil Šaško, as well as the Chairman of the Slovak Chamber of Commerce and Industry Peter Mihók, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
During the negotiations between Vassilenko and the leadership of the Slovak Government, the state and prospects of bilateral co-operation were discussed. The mutual interest of Astana and Bratislava in expanding political, trade and economic, cultural and humanitarian cooperation was stressed, which will be facilitated by the organisation of mutual visits at various levels. Particular attention was paid to the issues of quality preparation of the 10th meeting of the Kazakh-Slovak Intergovernmental Commission on Economic, Scientific and Technical Cooperation and Business Forum, scheduled for 3-4 October 2024 in Astana (co-chairs of the Intergovernmental Commission - First Vice-Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources of the Republic of Kazakhstan N. Sharbiyev and State Secretary of the Ministry of Economy of the Slovak Republic V. Šimoňák).
During the next round of consultations between the foreign ministries of Kazakhstan and Slovakia, Vassilenko and Eštok noted the importance of the strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and the European Union, emphasising the prospects offered by the Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation Agreement between Kazakhstan and the EU.
Kazakh diplomat expressed gratitude to Slovak colleagues for supporting the initiative to simplify the EU visa regime for citizens of Kazakhstan. Also discussed were issues of cooperation and mutual support within the UN, OSCE and other international organisations. Expressing satisfaction with the state of bilateral ties, the parties identified plans to develop interdepartmental and interregional ties, as well as business, cultural and educational exchanges.
At the meeting with Šaško, the positive dynamics of mutual trade was noted, the volume of which increased by 13.3% in 2023 to 138.9 million US dollars. The sides discussed cooperation in energy, transport, machine building, defence industry, IT sector and agriculture. An agreement was reached to fill the agenda of the 10th meeting of the Commission with the topics of energy, transcontinental transport cooperation and new freight routes between Europe and Asia, as well as education, personnel training and water resources management.
During the talks between Vassilenko and Kéry, the parties outlined the prospects of strengthening the inter-parliamentary dialogue by intensifying the practice of mutual visits of the elected representatives of the two countries. In his turn, Kéry highly appreciated the successful course of Kazakhstan’s leadership towards systemic political modernisation, strengthening of parliamentarianism and multiparty system.
As part of the visit, the Deputy Minister took part in a business forum organised by the Council of Slovak Exporters together with the Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Slovakia. The diplomat made a presentation of the potential of Kazakhstan’s economy and new tasks set by the Head of State to the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan. The economic growth of Kazakhstan in the current year, as well as significant investment opportunities of the Republic of Kazakhstan along with broad prospects for bilateral cooperation were noted. During the event, Deputy Minister held separate meetings with the heads of the Slovak Export-Import Bank and leading Slovak companies such as AEN, Adrian, Vzduchotorg, BAUGRUP, Eucos, HDTS and others to discuss specific business co-operation projects.
Deputy Minister also took part in a roundtable discussion on President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s annual State of the Nation Address "Fair Kazakhstan: Law and Order, Economic Growth, Public Optimism" with the participation of representatives of analytical institutions, political scientists, experts and journalists. Kazakh diplomat informed about new tasks of political and socio-economic development of the Republic of Kazakhstan set by the Head of State.
During the discussion, Andrej Žiarovský, Director for Strategic Development and International Projects at the SR Research Institute of Atomic Energy, commenting on the upcoming referendum in Kazakhstan, suggested sharing experience in the nuclear power industry and training specialists. Ambassador-at-Large of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the SR Urban Rusnák and ex-Ambassador of Slovakia in Kazakhstan Peter Juza assessed the reforms announced by the Head of State to support small and medium-sized businesses, in the field of tax policy, measures to increase the income of Kazakhstanis and other important initiatives of the leadership of Kazakhstan. It was noted that the referendum is an expression of the free will of the people of Kazakhstan and an important step to strengthen the culture of national dialogue and practical implementation of the concept of ‘hearing state’. Special attention at the round table was paid to the theme of Kazakhstan‘s contribution to global and regional security.
Within the framework of ‘sports diplomacy’ Vassilenko visited the hockey match Kazakhstan-Slovakia and met with members of the Slovak national archery team, who will participate in the 5th World Nomad Games in Astana on 8-13 September 2024. The diplomat expressed his gratitude to the athletes for their participation in the Games and wished them success in the upcoming competitions.
According to the State Revenue Committee of the Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the volume of bilateral trade in 2023 was 138.9 million US dollars (+13.3%). This includes exports - 2.2 million dollars (+13.3%), imports - 136.7 million dollars (+21.3%). There are 26 companies with Slovak capital registered in Kazakhstan. For the period from 2005 to the first quarter of 2024, the gross inflow of direct investments from Slovakia to Kazakhstan amounted to 21.1 million US dollars.
