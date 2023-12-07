06.12.2023, 18:40 4176
Astana Hosts the CICA Special Working Group Meeting
Kazakh MFA
Online meeting of the Special Working Group of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA) held under the Chairmanship of Talgat Kaliyev, Ambassador-at-Large, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Republic of Kazakhstan, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
At the meeting, Member States revised and discussed draft Annual Plan of Implementation of CBMs for 2024, draft Budget of the CICA Secretariat for 2024, as well as Concept Papers in the priority areas - Natural Disaster Management and Environmental Protection.
Following the meeting, the SWG participants recommended to the CICA Senior Officials Committee to make decision upon the discussed matters at the next SOC meeting on 12 December 2023.
Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
05.12.2023, 19:40
About 1st round of political consultations between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan and Kuwait
Kazakh MFA
The 1st round of Kazakh-Kuwaiti political consultations was held via video conference, chaired by the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Alibek Bakaev and the Assistant Foreign Minister for Asian Affairs of the State of Kuwait Sameeh Essa Johar Hayat (in the rank of Deputy Minister), press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
During the event, the parties highly noted the progressive dynamics and prospects of Kazakh-Kuwaiti interaction and confirmed their mutual commitment to further expand and strengthen cooperation between the two states.
The parties discussed a wide range of issues of political, interparliamentary, trade, economic and investment partnership. Special attention was paid to the issues of expanding cooperation in the field of transport and logistics, education, as well as the implementation of joint projects.
An exchange of views took place on topical issues of the regional and international agenda, including within the framework of multilateral structures – UN, OIC, CICA and etc.
In conclusion, the parties agreed to maintain a close dialogue between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the State of Kuwait in order to further strengthen the bilateral partnership.
Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
05.12.2023, 18:51
Kazakhstan and Pakistan discussed cooperation in the transport and logistics sector
A bilateral meeting between Arman Shakkaliev, Minister of Trade and Integration of Kazakhstan, and Gokhar Ejaz, Federal Minister of Commerce, Industry and Production of Pakistan, was held in Istanbul, press service of the Ministry of Trade and Integration reports.
The sides discussed the expansion of cooperation in the transport and logistics sector.
The ports of Pakistan - Gwadar, Karachi, Qasim are of great interest to us both from the position of promoting exports of Kazakhstani products to the markets of Pakistan and South Asia, and from the position of increasing the attractiveness of the transit potential of our countries in terms of access to the export markets of the Persian Gulf and East Africa", - said during the talks Arman Shakkaliev.
Currently, there are options for organising mutual supplies both by land routes and using sea ports via the North-South corridor, the territory of Iran or via China.
The possibilities of road transport via the Karakoram Highway through the territories of Kyrgyzstan, China and further to Pakistan are also considered.
During the meeting, an agreement was reached on mutually beneficial cooperation between the Pakistani logistics company National Logistics Cell and QazTrade in terms of providing fixed tariffs for the transport of products by the Pakistani company towards Afghanistan, Pakistan.
Recall that in 2022 trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Pakistan amounted to $73.5 million. In January-October 2023, the countries traded for $38.7 million. The list of export-potential goods for 85 items includes products of the following industries: petrochemical, food, chemical, machinery, pharmaceuticals, as well as vehicles and construction goods.
Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
01.12.2023, 18:11
Kazakhstan’s priorities presented at the OSCE Council of Foreign Ministers in Skopje
Kazakh MFA
Heads of Foreign Affairs Ministries of еру Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) participating States convened in the capital of North Macedonia to take part in the 30th meeting of the OSCE Council of Foreign Ministers, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
During the event, the participating States have been briefed about the results of the work of the Organization under the chairmanship of the North Macedonia in 2023, discussed the issues of addressing challenges and threats to security in the OSCE area, as well as steps to overcome the institutional crisis that has emerged in the Organization against the backdrop of the difficult geopolitical situation.
In his statement Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs Murat Nurtleu noted the importance of preserving the OSCE as the only comprehensive security organization in the Euro-Atlantic and Eurasian space and a unique platform for broad political dialogue. "Kazakhstan is ready to contribute to strengthening the Organization and provide assistance in overcoming the challenges," Murat Nurtleu emphasized.
The head of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry also noted the importance of adherence to the principles of the Astana Declaration, adopted following the OSCE Summit in 2010.
The Minister outlined the country’s position and vision on issues related to all three dimensions of the Organization, focusing on the need to continue inclusive dialogue and take coordinated actions to prevent conflict situations.
In the military-political dimension of the OSCE, the Minister noted the importance of ensuring stability in the Central Asian region, taking into account the situation in Afghanistan, and called on the participating States to support all efforts to prevent a humanitarian crisis in this country. In this vein, the Kazakh initiative to create the UN Regional Sustainable Development Goals Center for Central Asia and Afghanistan in Almaty was highlighted.
Developing connectivity and transcontinental transport corridors connecting Asia and Europe was marked as a priority for Kazakhstan in the economic and environmental dimension of the OSCE. It was mentioned that the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route would create new opportunities for mutually beneficial trade and investment cooperation between East and West.
Drawing attention to the acute challenges facing Central Asia related to climate change, the head of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry invited delegates to take part in the UN Regional Climate Summit, which will be held in 2026 in Kazakhstan.
Regarding the human dimension, the Minister informed his colleagues about the large-scale political changes in Kazakhstan initiated by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, which made it possible to open a new stage of the country’s development based on justice, inclusiveness and pragmatism, as well as strengthen regional stability and security.
Along with this, on the sidelines of the Ministerial Council, Murat Nurtleu held bilateral meetings with the heads of Foreign Affairs Ministries of Armenia, Austria, Albania, Germany, the Netherlands, Russia, Finland, Sweden and other countries, as well as with the OSCE Secretary General Helga Schmid, the OSCE High Commissioner for National Minorities Kairat Abdrakhmanov and Director of the Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) Matteo Mecacci. Negotiations also took place with the current and future OSCE Chairperson-in-Office - Foreign Ministers of North Macedonia and Malta Bujar Osmani and Jan Borg (According to the decision of the Council of Foreign Ministers, Malta will chair the OSCE from January 1, 2024).
During the meetings, priority issues of the bilateral relations and multilateral agenda were discussed, including the further expansion of political, trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian cooperation with these countries and organizations.
Kazakhstan has been a participating state of the OSCE since 1992. In 2010, our country assumed the chairmanship of the OSCE, holding a Summit that culminated in the adoption of the Astana Declaration.
Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
30.11.2023, 07:40
Kazakh Foreign Minister Met with President of Serbia
Kazakh MFA
Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu during his official visit to Belgrade was received by the President of the Republic of Serbia Aleksandar Vučić, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
During the bilateral meeting, Serbian President Vučić noted with satisfaction the high level of bilateral cooperation, the development of a sustainable political dialogue at the highest and high levels, as well as effective interaction both in the bilateral format and within international structures.
Kazakh Foreign Minister Nurtleu conveyed to the President of Serbia the best wishes and warm greetings from the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and announced the invitation of the Head of State to visit Astana next year.
Kazakh diplomat informed the interlocutor about the negotiations with his Serbian counterpart, during which agreements on the activation of comprehensive ties were reached. ‘'Astana and Belgrade have every reason to be proud of trusting relations based on common interests’’, Nurtleu said.
The interlocutors stressed the prospects for cooperation in the military-technical field, agriculture, transport and logistics, tourism, education and culture.
During the meeting, the parties also exchanged views on topical issues of global and regional security.
Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
29.11.2023, 23:42
Kazakh Foreign Minister Paid Official Visit to Serbia
Kazakh MFA
Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu paid an official visit to Belgrade. Bilateral talks with First Deputy Prime Minister for Foreign Policy and Security and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Serbia Ivica Dačić were held, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
Foreign ministers discussed the current state and promising areas of bilateral cooperation in various fields, as well as active cooperation within international organizations based on mutual support.
Sides also exchanged views on topical aspects of the regional and international agenda.
Kazakh Foreign Minister noted that a constructive dialogue has been established between our countries at the level of heads of state. "Serbia is a friendly country and a reliable partner of Kazakhstan in the Balkan region. We attach great importance to strengthening comprehensive Kazakh-Serbian cooperation," said Nurtleu.
In turn, Dacic confirmed Belgrade’s intention to expand cooperation with Kazakhstan, which is a key partner for Serbia in Central Asia. "This visit will undoubtedly give an additional impetus to the development of bilateral relations in all areas of cooperation in an atmosphere of mutual respect and trust," stressed Serbian minister.
During the negotiations, the main focus was made on the broadening of trade, economic and investment ties. The positive dynamics of the growth of bilateral trade turnover was noted, which by the end of 2022 increased 3 times and reached 73.8 million US dollars.
Minister Nurtleu drew attention to the need to diversify the structure of mutual trade and expressed interest in the transfer of technologies and best practices of Serbia in the field of agriculture.
In this regard, the parties agreed to more actively use the opportunities of the Free Trade Agreement between the Eurasian Economic Union and Serbia, the mechanisms of the Intergovernmental Kazakh-Serbian Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation, as well as interaction between the business circles of Kazakhstan and Serbia.
In addition, the foreign ministers stressed the importance of further development of cultural and humanitarian ties, which is facilitated by the current agreement on visa-free regime for citizens of both countries.
Following the talks, the parties confirmed their commitment to further dynamic development of the entire spectrum of Kazakh-Serbian relations.
On the same day, Kazakh Foreign Minister held a bilateral meeting with Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Defense of Serbia Miloš Vučević. The interlocutors comprehensively and thoroughly discussed issues and prospects of cooperation in the military-technical sphere.
Following the talks in Belgrade, an agreement on military-technical cooperation was signed between the governments of Kazakhstan and Serbia, as well as interoffice memorandums on cooperation in the field of culture and sports.
The parties expressed hope that the signed documents will create a legal basis and the necessary mechanisms for the practical implementation of promising joint projects.
Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
27.11.2023, 19:22
Kazakhstan and Estonia strengthen partnership cooperation
Kazakh MFA
Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Roman Vassilenko held a meeting with the Secretary General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Estonia Jonatan Vseviov, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
During the conversation, the parties discussed in details the issues of further strengthening political cooperation, expanding the bilateral legal framework, intensifying inter-parliamentary cooperation, and interaction within the UN, OSCE and in the context of cooperation with the European Union. The dialogue extended to the exchange of views on current issues of global and regional security.
Acknowledging the intensive political dialogue across all levels, the two officials confirmed their readiness to implement the agreements reached during the meeting between the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and the President of Estonia Alar Karis on the sidelines of the 78th session of the UN General Assembly in September this year.
Special attention was given to trade, economic and investment activities, with both parties highlighted the positive dynamics of bilateral trade turnover and the active interaction between their respective business communities.
Deputy Minister Vassilenko emphasized the importance of deepening cooperation with Estonia in priority areas for Kazakhstan such as transport and logistics, including the development of the Middle corridor, as well as digitalization and "green" economy.
In conclusion, both parties expressed their readiness to fully support and advance the bilateral dialogue across the entire spectrum of Kazakh-Estonian relations.
For reference: In the first nine months of 2023, the trade turnover between the two countries amounted to 135.5 million US dollars, in 2022 - 121.9 million US dollars. Today, more than 70 companies with Estonian capital operate in Kazakhstan.
Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
24.11.2023, 08:05
Political consultations between Kazakhstan and Latvia reaffirm positive dynamics of bilateral cooperation
Kazakh MFA
During the political consultations between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs held in Riga, Kazakhstan and Latvia reaffirmed their mutual commitment to further expanding comprehensive cooperation, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
Deputy Foreign Minister Roman Vassilenko led the Kazakh delegation, while Deputy State Secretary - Political Director of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Andzejs Vilumsons led the Latvian delegation.
The parties compared notes on a wide range of items of bilateral cooperation. The agenda also covered cooperation between Astana and Riga within the UN, the OSCE, and other international organizations, as well as interaction with the European Union.
"Kazakhstan places a great priority on the multifaceted development of cooperation with Latvia in the spirit of friendship and trusted partnership. The political will of the leaders of both Kazakhstan and Latvia has laid a solid foundation for the development of multifaceted cooperation," Deputy Minister Vassilenko said.
The Kazakh diplomat briefed his counterparts on the new economic priorities outlined by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in his state-of-the-nation address "The Economic Course of a Just Kazakhstan".
Mr. Vilumsons reaffirmed Latvia’s interest in building up mutually beneficial cooperation with Kazakhstan across the entire spectrum of bilateral cooperation.
The parties highlighted positive dynamics in the economic sphere: the trade turnover for the first 9 months of 2023 amounted to $257 million, which is 76% higher than in 2022 (145.9 million USD). FDIs from Latvia to Kazakhstan in 2022 increased by 54% to $52.5 million.
In conclusion, the heads of delegations agreed to maintain a close dialogue between the foreign ministries, underlining the importance of the bilateral consultations.
During his visit, Deputy Minister Vassilenko also had productive meeting with Uldis Reimanis, Deputy State Secretary of the Ministry of Transport and Co-Chairman of the Kazakh-Latvian Working Group on Transport.
Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
23.11.2023, 08:56
New Avenues of Kazakh-Swedish Cooperation Discussed in Stockholm
Kazakh MFA
The political consultations held in the capital of Sweden today provided a comprehensive overview of Kazakh-Swedish cooperation, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Roman Vassilenko held talks with State Secretary of the Ministry for Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Sweden Jan Knutsson and Deputy Director General of the Swedish Foreign Ministry Peter Ericson. The parties praised fruitful development of the bilateral political dialogue, trade and economic cooperation, people-to-people ties and expressed strong commitment to promoting further mutually beneficial partnership in priority areas.
Having underlined the interest in broadening the Kazakh-Swedish engagement, Deputy Minister Vassilenko noted the importance of strengthening trade and economic cooperation and diversifying the legal framework of bilateral relations.
Representatives of the Swedish Foreign Ministry stressed their intention to further promote dialogue and deepen cooperation with Kazakhstan as the leading partner for Sweden in Central Asia.
Global issues and multilateral agenda were prominently featured during the political consultations. Stressing their commitment to achieving the goals of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), the parties emphasized the importance of further effective cooperation within the framework of the Stockholm Initiative on Nuclear Disarmament and the promotion of other international endeavors in this area.
Moreover, Deputy Minister Vassilenko informed about Kazakhstan’s key foreign policy priorities and the work to promote interfaith dialogue, including the organization of the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions.
The parties underlined the importance of preserving and strengthening interreligious accord on the international arena.
For reference: Sweden is a key partner for Kazakhstan in Norther Europe. Political consultations between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan and Sweden act as an important tool of engagement between the two countries. The previous round of consultations was held online in 2021.
Last year, the volume of Kazakh-Swedish bilateral trade increased by more than 40% compared to 2021 and reached 325.9 million dollars (Kazakh export - 96.1 million dollars; import - 229.8 million dollars). During January-September this year bilateral trade grew to 365.8 million dollars (export - 47.5 million dollars; import - 318.4 million dollars).
In 2022, Kazakhstan’s economy attracted 51.5 million dollars in FDI from Sweden and over 600 million dollars in total since 2005. There are also more than 40 companies with the Swedish capital registered in Kazakhstan.
Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
