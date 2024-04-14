This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Astana International Forum Discussed at OECD
relevant news
Kazakhstan and Sri Lanka Intend to Strengthen Bilateral Cooperation
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Prospects for Cooperation in the Field of Official Development Assistance Discussed in Brussels
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Strengthening Cooperation between Kazakhstan and South Africa Discussed at MFA
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Organization of African, Caribbean and Pacific States Interested in Cooperation with Kazakhstan
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Cooperation with Kazakhstan Discussed at Meeting in World Organization for Animal Health
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Cooperation with Kazakhstan Discussed at Meeting in World Organization for Animal Health
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan and Macau SAR Signed an Agreement on a Visa-Free Regime
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Meeting at MFA notes Importance of Developing Cooperation with OSCE PA
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Most viewed
08.04.2024, 11:33Governors of flood-hit regions report to President on current situation 08.04.2024, 10:2438831Olzhas Bektenov holds Flood Defence Headquarters meeting in Atyrau 08.04.2024, 13:3638666Olzhas Bektenov checks Astana counter-regulator: Situation remains stable 09.04.2024, 09:3938461Over 3,000 people involved in flood control measures in North Kazakhstan region 08.04.2024, 09:2135576Olzhas Bektenov checks flood situation in Kulsary and answers residents' questions 20.03.2024, 20:52106411Baige finds renewed popularity in Kazakhstan 23.03.2024, 20:39Earth Hour 2024 returns by providing 60 minutes of global unity around the world, in support and celebration of the planet100171Earth Hour 2024 returns by providing 60 minutes of global unity around the world, in support and celebration of the planet 20.03.2024, 16:1488796Musical Journey around the World with Alan Buribayev 23.03.2024, 19:3186751Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has phone conversation with Vladimir Putin 18.03.2024, 17:12Olzhas Bektenov and EDB head Nikolai Podguzov discuss joint implementation of infrastructure projects85486Olzhas Bektenov and EDB head Nikolai Podguzov discuss joint implementation of infrastructure projects