17.04.2025, 09:21
Central Asia and Gulf Countries Strengthen Interregional Partnership
Images | Kazakh MFA
The Kazakh delegation headed by Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu participated in the 3rd Ministerial Meeting of the "Central Asia - Gulf Cooperation Council" format, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
The participants reviewed the current state of interregional cooperation, exchanged views on pressing international issues, and outlined priority areas for future collaboration. In his remarks, head of Kazakh delegation noted that although the "CA-GCC" platform was launched recently, it has already established itself as a promising mechanism for engagement within the "C5+" format.
Special attention was given to practical cooperation in key areas. The Kazakh side emphasized that coordinated actions between the regions could significantly enhance trade and economic ties, create sustainable supply chains, and ensure food security.
Priority sectors for collaboration included investment, the agro-industrial complex, transport infrastructure, renewable energy, climate change, geology, digitalization and innovation.
The Kazakh Foreign Minister also underscored the strategic relevance of cooperation in rare earth and critical raw materials industries. "Kazakhstan possesses more than 5,000 mineral deposits with a total estimated value exceeding 46 trillion US dollars. We invite our GCC partners to participate in joint projects across the full cycle - from exploration to processing and innovative applications," stated Minister Nurtleu.
He further highlighted the importance of driving the partnership through digital technologies. Kazakhstan is actively investing in this field and has recently established an International Advisory Council on Artificial Intelligence and launched Alem.AI Center in Astana that will serve as a hub for startups, R&D, and cutting-edge tech development.
On the humanitarian front, Kazakhstan expressed interest in deepening cooperation in education, sports, tourism and cultural exchange. The Kazakh side also proposed the creation of a unified Central Asian tourist route tailored to visitors from the Gulf countries.
The partnership between Central Asia and the GCC is built not only on shared economic interests but also on profound historical and cultural ties. Kazakhstan stands ready to welcome your official delegations, business representatives and citizens to the Astana International Forum this May," Minister Nurtleu concluded.
In addition, the head of delegations of the participating countries were received by the Crown Prince of Kuwait Mishal al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah. The meeting served as an opportunity to discuss prospects for strengthening political dialogue, expanding economic cooperation, and promoting humanitarian engagement between the regions.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
relevant news
18.04.2025, 09:16
Kazakh Foreign Minister Discussed Implementation of Investment Projects with Turkish Business Representatives
Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu held meetings with the leadership of leading Turkish companies Orzax and Alarko Holding, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
The discussions focused on the implementation of investment projects aimed at the development of Kazakhstan’s agro-industrial and food industries.
Minister Nurtleu emphasized that Kazakhstan attaches great importance to strengthening trade and economic cooperation with Türkiye and is interested in attracting direct investment to priority sectors of the national economy.
With Orzax CEO, Yunus Emre Alimoğlu, the parties discussed a project to produce dietary supplements in the Turkistan region. He noted that with the timely government support, the project is progressing according to schedule.
Chairman of the Board of Alarko Holding, Izzet Garih, spoke about the construction of a modern greenhouse complex in the city of Shymkent, expressing confidence in the successful implementation of the project and further expansion of the company’s presence in Kazakhstan.
The interlocutors reaffirmed their mutual commitment to strengthening investment partnership and expressed readiness to expand cooperation in new promising areas.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
16.04.2025, 21:27
Kazakhstan and Bulgaria Strengthen Bilateral Partnership
Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Roman Vassilenko held a meeting with Ambassador of Bulgaria to Kazakhstan Boyan Hadjiev, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
During the meeting, the parties exchanged views on key issues on the Kazakh-Bulgarian agenda, with particular emphasis on preparations for upcoming high-level events and prospects for enhancing political dialogue. In particular, they discussed the preparations for the upcoming visit of the President of Bulgaria, Rumen Radev, to Kazakhstan later this year, accompanied by a large official and business delegation.
According to the Ambassador, among the dozens of Bulgarian companies expressing interest in visiting Kazakhstan and establishing cooperation with Kazakh partners are enterprises operating in the fields of pharmaceutical, energy, including nuclear and renewable, agriculture, transport, construction, and tourism.
The diplomats thoroughly reviewed ways to further develop the traditionally friendly ties between the two countries. Particular attention was paid to expanding the bilateral legal framework and increasing cooperation between the relevant government bodies.
The discussions also covered trade, economic, and investment relations, with a focus on preparations for the fifth session of the Kazakhstan-Bulgaria Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation, which is to take place in May 2025 in Sofia (the Commission is co-chaired by the Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of National Economy of Kazakhstan, Serik Zhumangarin, and the Minister of Economy and Industry of Bulgaria, Plamen Dilov).
In conclusion, the diplomats reaffirmed their intention to continue a substantive dialogue and to deepen comprehensive cooperation between Astana and Sofia.
For reference: In 2024, the trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Bulgaria amounted to 375.2 million US dollars (Kazakhstan’s exports - 303.6 million, imports - 71.6 million). In the first 9 months of 2024, Bulgaria invested 6.2 million dollars in the Kazakh economy, which represents over 98.4% of the annual FDI target (6.3 million dollars).
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
15.04.2025, 21:03
Kazakhstan and Kuwait Aim to Strengthen Investment and Trade Cooperation
Images | Kazakh MFA
Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu arrived to the State of Kuwait to participate in the 3rd ministerial meeting of the "Central Asia - Gulf Cooperation Council" format, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
Within the framework of the visit, the Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan held meetings with the Director General of the Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development (KFAED) Waleed Al-Bahar and Deputy Director General of the Kuwait Chamber of Commerce and Industry Imad Al-Zaid.
With the head of KFAED, they discussed the prospects of expanding cooperation in the field of sustainable development, financing of infrastructure and socially important projects in Kazakhstan. Special attention was paid to the possibilities of attracting the Fund’s resources to projects in the field of energy, water supply and agriculture.
With the leadership of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Kuwait, interlocutors exchanged views on the activation of bilateral trade, stimulating business activity and creating favorable conditions for contacts between business circles of the two countries. Strengthening cooperation in sectors such as the agro-industrial complex, raw materials processing, transportation and logistics were discussed.
The Kazakh Foreign Minister told the interlocutors in detail about the investment potential of Kazakhstan, the Government’s measures to improve the investment climate and invited Kuwaiti investors to implement several major projects in the country.
Kazakhstan remains the leading destination for foreign direct investment in Central Asia. We are ready to provide comprehensive support to Kuwaiti investors interested in the realization of joint projects," said Minister Nurtleu.
The Kuwaiti side expressed interest in exchange of business delegations to study potential investment projects.
The head of KFAED also confirmed his participation in the upcoming Astana International Forum, which will be held on May 29-30, 2025.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
14.04.2025, 15:35
Prospects for Cooperation with Pakistan Discussed at the Foreign Ministry of Kazakhstan
Images | Kazakh MFA
Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Alibek Bakaev, held a meeting with the Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan to Kazakhstan, Nauman Bashir Bhatti, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
During the meeting, the parties held an in-depth discussion on the current state and future prospects of Kazakh-Pakistani partnership, and exchanged views on key issues of the international agenda.
Special attention was given to the schedule of planned bilateral visits and events at various levels throughout the current year. The parties noted the positive dynamics of high-level contacts.
In this context, the importance of the upcoming meeting of the Kazakhstan-Pakistan Intergovernmental Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific, Technical and Cultural Cooperation was emphasized, as it plays a key role in advancing the full spectrum of bilateral cooperation.
Both sides highlighted the need to further develop mutually beneficial cooperation in the fields of energy, trade and economic relations, as well as transit and transport connectivity.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
14.04.2025, 14:33
Framework Program of Cooperation between Kazakhstan and the UN was Discussed at the Kazakh Foreign Ministry
A meeting was held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan to discuss the results of the Framework Cooperation Program for Sustainable Development between Kazakhstan and the United Nations for 2024, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
In addition, the main parameters of the new cooperation program for 2026-2030 were presented, also taking into account the opening of the UN Regional Center for Sustainable Development for Central Asia and Afghanistan in Almaty.
The focus of the program will be on the key areas such as empowering people and strong institutions; sustainable and inclusive economy; sustainable environment; strengthening social cohesion.
The discussion was attended by the UN country team, representatives of government agencies, and non-governmental organizations.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
09.04.2025, 19:16
Strengthening the "Living Bridge" between Kazakhstan and Germany: Intergovernmental Commission on Ethnic Germans Holds Annual Meeting in Berlin
The 21st meeting of the bilateral Intergovernmental Commission (IGC) on Ethnic Germans in the Republic of Kazakhstan discussed the issues of supporting ethnic Germans, strengthening cultural and humanitarian cooperation between Kazakhstan and Germany, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Roman Vassilenko and Germany’s Federal Government Commissioner for Matters Related to Ethnic German Resettlers and National Minorities, Member of the Bundestag Natalie Pawlik co-chaired the annual session in the German capital.
The agenda of the IGC covered issues of cooperation in education, culture, science, youth policies, the studying of German language, archival work, facilitating business contacts and liberalization of the visa regime, focusing on implementation of the joint projects to support the national identity of Germans in Kazakhstan.
The participants welcomed the opening of the Centre for German Language and Culture at the Eurasian National University and the branch of the Anhalt University of Applied Sciences at the Almaty University of Power Engineering and Telecommunications in 2024, noting also the important contribution of the Kazakh-German Center in Astana, the Kazakh-German University in Almaty, the Kazakh-German Institute of Sustainable Engineering in Aktau, the National Academic German Drama Theatre and other institutions in strengthening the bilateral interaction.
Just as the Kazakh land has traditionally connected the West and the East, so the ethnic Germans in Kazakhstan and former citizens of our country in Germany have today created a "living bridge" between Kazakhstan and Germany and are key to perspective development of Kazakh-German relations," said Vassilenko.
He noted that ensuring favourable conditions for coexistence of various people in a common socio-cultural space remains one of the key objectives of the Government of Kazakhstan. The Deputy Foreign Minister also highlighted the important role of the Assembly of the People of Kazakhstan, celebrating its 30th anniversary this year, in supporting and developing national cultures.
In turn, Natalie Pawlik confirmed the German Government’s plans to continue providing assistance to ethnic Germans in Kazakhstan. "I would like to highlight the dynamic development of cooperation between Kazakhstan and Germany, including support for ethnic Germans in Kazakhstan that play an important role in further deepening bilateral relations", noted the Member of the Bundestag.
The parties agreed on the implementation of further measures to ensure comprehensive support to ethnic Germans in Kazakhstan that were stipulated in the Communique signed at the end of the meeting.
During his visit to Berlin, Deputy minister Vassilenko also held meetings with Member of the German Bundestag Stefan Rouenhoff and the Director for Central Asia, Eastern Europe and the Caucasus of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Federal Republic of Germany Konrad Arz von Straussenburg. The parties discussed the current state and prospects for further development of bilateral cooperation, as well as exchanged views on global and regional affairs.
The Intergovernmental Commission on Ethnic Germans in the Republic of Kazakhstan was established in accordance with the Agreement on Cooperation in the Support for Citizens of the Republic of Kazakhstan of German Nationality between the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Government of the Federal Republic of Germany signed in Almaty on May 31, 1996.
According to statistics, there are 226,000 ethnic Germans in Kazakhstan and around one million German resettlers from Kazakhstan in Germany.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
09.04.2025, 16:18
Kurultai of Kazakhs of Asia Held in South Korea
The second Kurultai of Kazakhs of Asian countries took place in South Korea, bringing together over 200 participants, including members of the Kazakh community from Korea, Malaysia, Japan, China, and Mongolia, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
The event was organized by the Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan in the Republic of Korea, the Otandastar Foundation, and the Qazaq Nomad Kazakh Association in Seoul. The gathering was held at the Global Campus of Hankuk University of Foreign Studies.
The main goal of the Kurultai was to strengthen cultural ties and promote economic cooperation between Kazakhstan and Asian countries with ethnic Kazakh communities.
Speaking at the opening ceremony, Nurgali Arystanov, Ambassador of Kazakhstan to South Korea, highlighted the growing investment cooperation between two countries. He noted that South Korea ranked as the third-largest foreign investor in Kazakhstan in 2024, with investments totaling 1.2 billion US dollars. Today, 876 companies with Korean capital are operating in Kazakhstan, with major joint projects underway in innovation and infrastructure.
Ambassador Arystanov also emphasized the growing connectivity between the countries, with 13 direct flights operating weekly. He noted the increasing people-to-people exchanges that contribute to mutual understanding and trust. In 2024, a total of 40,180 Korean tourists visited Kazakhstan - a 12% increase from the previous year. At the same time, 53,224 Kazakh citizens traveled to South Korea, representing an 8% year-on-year growth.
President of the Otandastar Foundation Daniyar Kadyrov emphasized the special significance of holding the second Kurultai of Kazakhs of Asia. According to him, the event served not only as a symbol of unity among Kazakhs living in different Asian countries but also as an important platform for dialogue, knowledge sharing, and the preservation of the Kazakh language, traditions, and cultural values. He noted that such gatherings help foster a common cultural space where ethnic Kazakhs can feel connected to their historical homeland and actively engage in the development of interethnic and interstate relations.
The first day of the Kurultai featured a conference, including a plenary cultural session and an economic session. Honored Artist of Kazakhstan Svetlana Aitbayeva introduced the audience to the rich traditions of Kazakh jewelry art. Ethnographer Aygerim Musagazhinova delivered a presentation on the nutritional value of traditional Kazakh cuisine. In the cultural segment, renowned Kazakh artist Zhubanysh Zheksenuly performed iconic songs alongside the audience.
Another highlight of the first day was the first-ever public speaking competition in the Kazakh language held in South Korea. Organized by the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Seoul, the contest featured students from the Department of Central Asian Studies at Hankuk University of Foreign Studies who are currently studying Kazakh language. Seven finalists competed before a jury chaired by Kanat Aitbayev, People's Artist of Kazakhstan.
Sophomore student Lee Seo Yeon took the first place, impressing the judges with her fluency and eloquence in Kazakh. "To build closer cultural ties, we need to meet and communicate more often. I want to master the Kazakh language and contribute to the cooperation between our two countries", said the winner. She was awarded a round-trip flight from Seoul to Almaty or Astana and a two-day stay at a Pana hotel - her first trip to Kazakhstan.
Second place went to senior Son Won Jin, who received a commemorative gold bar as a prize. Third place was awarded to junior Jeon Jae Hon, who was presented with a traditional Kazakh musical instrument - the dombra.
On the second day, participants celebrated Nauryz with concerts, traditional dances and games, as well as exhibitions of Kazakh national clothing, crafts, and cuisine.
The Kurultai served as a vibrant platform to deepen cultural understanding, strengthen community ties, and foster long-term cooperation between Kazakhstan and its Asian neighbors.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
08.04.2025, 16:16
Foreign Minister of Sierra Leone Arrived in Kazakhstan on His First Official Visit
Images | Kazakh MFA
Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu held a meeting with the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Republic of Sierra Leone, Timothy Musa Kabba, who arrived in Astana for his first official visit, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
During the conversation, the ministers discussed a wide range of issues, including political, economic and cultural-humanitarian cooperation with a focus on expanding bilateral contacts.
In this context, the sides confirmed their readiness to intensify efforts to improve the legal framework and to advance the practice of mutual visits at various levels.
Despite the geographical distance, we are interested in developing cooperation based on trust and equality. There is significant potential for fruitful collaboration in areas such as trade, transport and logistics, healthcare, agriculture, and other key sectors," emphasized Minister Nurtleu.
It was noted that Kazakhstan ranks among the top ten largest grain producers in the world and is interested in using the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route for the delivery of grains, cereals, oilseeds, high-quality meat and organic products to African countries.
Additionally, the ministers discussed cooperation in the field of information technology and digitalization, particularly based on the Central Asia’s largest IT startup park, Astana Hub. A memorandum of understanding was signed in this regard last year, and Kazakhstan, through its KazAID development agency, has transferred e-Gov component elements to Sierra Leone.
The Kazakh Foreign Minister expressed sincere gratitude to his colleague for the support and co-sponsoring of the UN General Assembly resolution regarding the establishment of the UN Regional Centre for Sustainable Development Goals for Central Asia and Afghanistan in Almaty. He also emphasized Astana’s readiness to further strengthen cooperation in the field of sustainable development and continue active participation in international initiatives.
The interlocutors also exchanged views on current issues on the international agenda and agreed to continue active coordination of efforts at various levels.
Following the negotiations, the parties signed the Roadmap for Cooperation between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Republic of Sierra Leone.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
