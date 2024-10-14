Commitments under the Global Compact on Refugees and Efforts to Eradicate Statelessness Discussed in Almaty

Tell a friend

Ambassador-at-Large - Head of the Representative Office of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Almaty, Zhanibek Abdrashov, participated to the Regional Consultations on Implementation of Pledges to the Global Compact on Refugees and Efforts to Eradicate Statelessness, organized by the Representative Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees in Central Asia, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.





In his speech, Abdrashov stressed Kazakhstan’s active participation in global UN initiatives, noting support for the Pact for the Future at the Summit of the Future within the framework of the 79th session of the UN General Assembly. He also recalled that since 1999, our country has been actively participating in the Convention on the Status of Refugees and the Global Refugee Compact. In December 2023, at the Second Global Refugee Forum, Kazakhstan made six new voluntary commitments aimed at simplifying procedures for granting refugee status and expanding the rights of stateless persons.





The event was attended by representatives of Central Asian countries. The main objectives of the meeting included discussing joint activities with government partners, analyzing key areas of support for refugees and stateless persons in the region, as well as reviewing the Global Alliance on Statelessness.





In conclusion, the participants discussed the progress made on commitments, opportunities to strengthen support for asylum seekers and ways to improve the legal situation of refugees, confirming their readiness to contribute to international initiatives for their protection in Central Asia.