Declaration of Intent on EU-EBRD Technical Support for Critical Raw Materials Projects Signed
Ministryof industry and construction
Vice Minister of Industry and Construction of the Republic of Kazakhstan I. Ospanov took part in the annual Raw Materials Week event organized by the European Commission. In particular, Ospanov I.E. spoke at a special panel session "EU-RK Strategic Partnership in the field of raw materials, batteries and green hydrogen" along with the Executive Vice-President of the European Commission M. Shefchovic and the Managing Director of the EBRD in Central Asia J. Hargitay, press service of the Ministryof industry and construction of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
In his speech, Ospanov I.E. noted that "Kazakhstan currently produces 19 types of 34 EU critical raw materials."
The Vice-Minister emphasized the main basic principles of the Republic of Kazakhstan such as "raw materials in exchange for investments and green technologies and entry into the global value chain."He also invited foreign companies "to take part in investment projects and localize production on the territory of Kazakhstan."
During the special panel session, a Declaration of Intent was signed on the technical support of the EU-EBRD for two projects of JSC "Tau-Ken Samruk" in the field of critical raw materials. The support is aimed at carrying out the necessary technical assessments for the projects "North Katpar and Upper Kairakty tungsten deposits" and "Extraction of lithium from the Aral Sea salt marsh" carried out by Tau-Ken Samruk JSC. The total cost of the projects is 400 thousand euros, including an estimated EU contribution of 200,000 euros.
Also at the Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan in the Kingdom of Belgium, a Memorandum of cooperation was signed between the Kazakhstan Forum Astana Group and the Luxerburg company Lobox Architects.
Kazakhstan participated in Geneva’s largest international largest international charity fair
Kazakh MFA
The Permanent Mission of Kazakhstan took part in the Annual Bazaar at the Palais des Nations, organized by the United Nations Women's Guild-Geneva (UNWG), press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
Over the years, the Bazaar has become a highly anticipated major social event for the international community in Geneva, with hundreds of participants. Since 1976, it brings together a rich diversity of nationalities and cultures for a common goal: to help disadvantaged children around the world.
This year, the Permanent Mission presented a variety of products at two national stands.
The first one offered guests to try a number of Kazakh food staples, such as bauyrsaq, plov, manty and samsa, along with some chocolate, honey and traditional sweets. The second stand was filled with national souvenirs and books.
On the sidelines of the Bazar, jewelry designer and craftsman Serik Rysbek and director of the "Serik Rysbek" art gallery Gulbarshyn Kazbalinova presented an exclusive collection of handmade rings, pendants, bracelets and earrings encrusted with precious stones, which captivated the guests.
The Bazar presented a unique opportunity to promote the Kazakh culture with handicrafts and gastronomy. Proceeds from the national and food stands at the Bazar were donated to charity organizations supporting the children in different regions of the world.
Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan welcomed parliamentary delegation from Indonesia
Kazakh MFA
Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Roman Vassilenko met with a delegation from the Indonesian Parliament led by Deputy Chairman of the Committee on Inter-Parliamentary Cooperation, Gilang Dilafarares, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
A group of deputies from the Indonesian House of Representatives is visiting Astana with the aim of strengthening ties and exchanging experiences with their Kazakh counterparts.
During the conversation, which took place in a warm and friendly atmosphere, the parties discussed current issues of bilateral cooperation in the political, trade and economic, and cultural spheres. They noted the progressive development of Kazakhstan-Indonesia relations and reaffirmed their interest in increasing the dynamics of economic cooperation between the countries.
In addition, there was an exchange of views on current issues on the international agenda, while the importance of promoting inter-parliamentary diplomacy was emphasized. The Indonesian delegation noted that Astana has become the first sister city of the future capital of Indonesia, Nusantara, with its official presentation planned for August 17, 2024.
The Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan wished success in the upcoming elections for the President and Parliament of Indonesia in February 2024. He emphasized that these events are important for the democratic development of the country.
The Indonesian deputies, in turn, highly appreciated the political, economic, and democratic achievements of our country and expressed readiness to further contribute to the expansion of cooperation between Kazakhstan and Indonesia.
UNESCO’s General Conference Adopts Resolution on World Metrology Day Initiated by Kazakhstan
At the initiative of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the Natural Sciences Commission of the 42nd session of the UNESCO General Conference unanimously adopted a resolution proclaiming May 20 as World Metrology Day, press service of the Ministry of Trade and Integration reports.
The memorable date is dedicated to the adoption on this day in 1875 in Paris of the Metric Convention, one of the world’s oldest international treaties in force, aimed at ensuring the unity of metrological standards in countries around the globe.
Speaking at the Commission’s meeting, Permanent Delegate of Kazakhstan to UNESCO Askar Abdrakhmanov expressed his appreciation for the support extended by Member States of the Organization to this initiative.
According to him, "Kazakhstan initiated such a resolution based on the understanding that giving the commemorative date of the community of metrology professionals the UN status will further strengthen the high authority of this important scientific discipline, which influences, underpins and drives much of what we do and experience in our everyday lives, though often unseen and beyond oir awareness".
Kazakhstan is proud to have a strong and competent community of metrology professional, which commemorates this year the 100th anniversary of the oldest Kazakh metrological institution and makes its worthy contribution to the development of this discipline at the national, regional and global levels", - the diplomat emphasized.
43 Member States of the Organization cosponsored the resolution initiated by our country.
On behalf of the international metrological community, Martin Milton, Director of the International Bureau of Weights and Measures, spoke at the meeting, thanking Kazakhstan and UNESCO Member States for the valuable initiative and the decision taken, which will attract additional attention to the importance of the development of metrology worldwide as we approach the 150th anniversary of the Paris Metric Convention in 2025.
Prospects of cooperation of Kazakhstani companies with the Georgia-EU Business Council discussed in Tbilisi
The Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to Georgia Malik Murzalin held a meeting with the Secretary General of the Georgia-European Union Business Council Zviad Chumburidze, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
The meeting was devoted to discussing new approaches to strengthening cooperation with interested companies in the implementation of joint trade, economic and investment projects.
The meeting included an overview of Kazakhstan's investment opportunities, the new economic reforms of the Head of State, announced in the September Address to the people of Kazakhstan, as well as measures to improve the business climate and create favorable conditions for foreign investors in Kazakhstan.
Ambassador Malik Murzalin noted that such large Kazakh assets as the Batumi Oil Terminal, the Batumi Seaport, Rompetrol Georgia and Halyk Bank Georgia are successfully operating in the Georgian market, in turn, Georgian businesses are also investing in the economy of our country. In general, over the past 17 years, Kazakhstan's investments in the economy of Georgia amounted to more than 530 million US dollars, Georgia's investments in Kazakhstan - about 400 million dollars.
Zviad Chumburidze spoke about the activities of the Georgia-European Union Business Council, presented the "Black Sea Platform" created under the Council, in which leading companies of the Black Sea-Caspian basin participate. He expressed interest in joining Kazakhstani companies to this platform.
Following the meeting, we agreed to continue mutually beneficial cooperation and consider issues related to the organization of joint events.
Opportunities for investment cooperation were discussed at the Busan-Kazakhstan business forum
Kazakh MFA
Ambassador of Kazakhstan Nurgali Arystanov spoke at the Busan-Kazakhstan Business Forum, organized in honor of the first anniversary of the establishment of sister city ties between Almaty and Busan, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
The event was attended by more than 50 CEOs of South Korean companies, representatives of the Busan City Hall, the Busan Development Institute, Kazakh Invest and Kazakh companies. The event was organized by the Busan Economic Promotion Agency (BEPA) together with the Consulate General of Kazakhstan in Busan.
In his remarks, Ambassador Nurgali Arystanov noted a number of significant events that contribute to the further development of the bilateral agenda: the meeting of the Presidents of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Korea Yoon Suk Yeol in September 2023 in New York on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, the visit of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Korea Park Jin to Kazakhstan in June 2023 as well as a bilateral meeting of the heads of foreign affairs of Kazakhstan and Korea Murat Nurtleu and Park Jin within the framework of the 16th meeting of the Central Asia - Republic of Korea Cooperation Forum in November 2023 in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan.
In addition, the Ambassador focused on the need to strengthen economic ties between Busan and Kazakh cities. In this regard, while referring to the State of the Nation Address of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, he invited Korean companies to invest in the production of drones, hydrogen energy development, infrastructure and logistics, as well as to use new opportunities for mutually beneficial cooperation.
As part of the event, bilateral meetings were held between individual companies to discuss joint investment projects.
In addition, the Ambassador met with the Vice Mayor of Busan Lee Seong Kweun and discussed economic cooperation issues.
Minister of Development of Greece expressed an interest in diversifying bilateral trade
Tell a friend
Ambassador Baudarbek-Kozhatayev informed the interlocutor about the development of bilateral relations in 2023 and ongoing reforms in the economic and political spheres in Kazakhstan.
Minister Konstantinos Skrekas, drawing attention to the fact that in Greece, as part of the transition to a green economy, energy projects of alternative energy sources with a capacity of 2 megawatts are commissioned annually, noted the priority for the Greek economy in the development of the field of renewable energy sources.
In this context, Konstantinos Skrekas confirmed the interest in the implementation of projects under the Memorandum of Strategic Partnership on the sustainable value chain of raw materials, batteries and green hydrogen between the EU and Kazakhstan. And in the field of bilateral trade, he drew attention to the importance and relevance of diversifying trade items and increasing the volume of different types of industrial and agricultural products.
In addition, the Ambassador introduced to the attention of his interlocutor the results of the EBRD and European Commission Study on sustainable transport connectivity between Europe and Central Asia.
Participation of the National Accreditation Centre in meetings of leading global accreditation organisations
Tell a friend
Among the issues on the agenda - adoption of reports on the implementation of decisions of the previous, XXth joint meeting of the IAF and ILAC, including on the work of the IAF Checkarch database for accredited certificates of management systems, reports of regional groups, reports of Committees, recognition of new signatories of MLA/MRA Agreements and Memorandum of Understanding, presentations and discussions on the topic of merging ILAC and IAF into a single organisation headquartered in New Zealand.
The participants were presented a report on the implementation of the IAF's strategic plan for 2020-2025, in particular, the IAF's development in such areas as increasing the recognition of internationally recognised accredited conformity assessment results, promotion of reliable and credible accredited services; introduction of innovative approaches; creation of a single international accreditation organisation.
As a result of the IAF Forum it is expected that the South African Accreditation Development Cooperation Community SADCA will become a new signatory of IAF MLA in the field of certification of management systems; the accreditation body of the Republic of Korea KOLAS, the accreditation body of Jordan JAS-AU, the accreditation body of Japan Jasaff, the accreditation body of Egypt EGAC, as well as accreditation bodies of Argentina, Uruguay, Ecuador, Canada, Vietnam, Costa Rica and a number of other countries will expand the scope of IAF MLA.
The Jamaican National Accreditation Agency JANAAC and the Kyrgyz Accreditation Centre KAC will become new participants in the IAF Memorandum of Understanding.
The General Assembly noted that the Memoranda of Understanding between the IAF and GLOBALG.A.P., the organisation for the implementation of the International Standard on Agricultural Practices, the IAF and the International Personnel Certification Association IPC, the IAF and the International Aerospace Quality Group AISBL were approved by written ballot.
It was decided to expand the scope of recognition of the IAF MLA Agreement on a number of standards in the field of certification of products, services and management systems.
Also to be approved at the meeting are the new members of the IAF Board of Directors, the newly elected chairs of IAF committees and the executives appointed to serve a second term.
The 27th ILAC General Assembly is expected to adopt resolutions on reports, including those of the international standardisation organisation ISO, including CASCO; ILAC's close cooperation with the International Bureau of Weights and Measures BIPM and the World Anti-Doping Agency WADA is noted. In addition, the meeting cancelled the document on the possibility of remote assessments of regions and accreditation bodies, which was in force at the time of the pandemic.
Representatives of Kazakhstan participated in the discussion and voting on all agenda items. The Forum will continue until 16 November.
Prospects of interaction with the OSCE Representative on Freedom of the Media discussed in Astana
Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Roman Vassilenko met with Teresa Ribeiro, the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) Representative on Freedom of the Media, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
During the meeting, an open discussion took place concerning the sphere of mass media and their role in the creation of a safe information space in Kazakhstan. In particular, the parties noted the importance of further cooperation between our country and the OSCE on raising the quality standards of journalistic activities.
The meeting resulted in reaching an agreement to continue a constructive dialog aimed at developing and ensuring the sustainable functioning and safety of Kazakhstan’s information space.
During her visit to Astana, Teresa Ribeiro had a meeting with Minister of Culture and Information of the Republic of Kazakhstan Aida Balayeva. In addition, her meetings at the Parliament and other institutions are planned.
