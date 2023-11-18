Declaration of Intent on EU-EBRD Technical Support for Critical Raw Materials Projects Signed

Images | Ministryof industry and construction

Vice Minister of Industry and Construction of the Republic of Kazakhstan I. Ospanov took part in the annual Raw Materials Week event organized by the European Commission. In particular, Ospanov I.E. spoke at a special panel session "EU-RK Strategic Partnership in the field of raw materials, batteries and green hydrogen" along with the Executive Vice-President of the European Commission M. Shefchovic and the Managing Director of the EBRD in Central Asia J. Hargitay, press service of the Ministryof industry and construction of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.





In his speech, Ospanov I.E. noted that "Kazakhstan currently produces 19 types of 34 EU critical raw materials."





The Vice-Minister emphasized the main basic principles of the Republic of Kazakhstan such as "raw materials in exchange for investments and green technologies and entry into the global value chain."He also invited foreign companies "to take part in investment projects and localize production on the territory of Kazakhstan."





During the special panel session, a Declaration of Intent was signed on the technical support of the EU-EBRD for two projects of JSC "Tau-Ken Samruk" in the field of critical raw materials. The support is aimed at carrying out the necessary technical assessments for the projects "North Katpar and Upper Kairakty tungsten deposits" and "Extraction of lithium from the Aral Sea salt marsh" carried out by Tau-Ken Samruk JSC. The total cost of the projects is 400 thousand euros, including an estimated EU contribution of 200,000 euros.





Also at the Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan in the Kingdom of Belgium, a Memorandum of cooperation was signed between the Kazakhstan Forum Astana Group and the Luxerburg company Lobox Architects.