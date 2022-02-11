Система Orphus

Deputy Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan pays visit to the United States

10.02.2022, 13:09 1456
Images
On February 8, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Akan Rakhmetullin starts his working visit to the United States. Kazinform reports.
 
During meetings with officials from the White House, the U.S. Congress, State Department and USAID, a wide range of issues on the bilateral agenda were substantively discussed, including the prospects for deepening the enhanced strategic partnership, trade, economic and investment cooperation, collaboration in global security, as well as strengthening regional cooperation within the C5+1 dialogue, the official website of the Kazakh Embassy in the United States reads.
 
The U.S. partners expressed support for the course of political and economic reforms of the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, and also welcomed the measures taken by the Kazakh authorities to ensure a transparent and thorough investigation of the tragic January events.
 
At the talks with the U.S. Congressmen, the parties agreed to further develop inter-parliamentary cooperation and intensify contacts through exchange of visits.
 
During the meeting with the NGOs representatives the Kazakh diplomat emphasized the commitment of Kazakhstan's Government to the rule of law in investigating the situation.
 
Matters of further cooperation within the framework of the signed Open Skies Agreement were discussed during the meeting with the leadership of the Boeing Company.
 
Kazakh Deputy FM receives copies of credentials from new Ambassador of Hungary

10.02.2022, 08:39 1656
Images
Roman Vassilenko, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan, received today copies of credentials from newly appointed Ambassador of Hungary Otto Ivan Rona and wished him success in his work, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Kazakh MFA.
 
During the conversation, the interlocutors discussed the events dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries this year.
 
The diplomats also exchanged views on the prospects for the development of the entire spectrum of strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and Hungary, with particular emphasis on expanding mutually beneficial trade and investment cooperation, as well as enhancing cultural and humanitarian interaction between the two historically kindred peoples. They placed special emphasis on cooperation within the framework of the Organization of Turkic States.
 
Despite the pandemic, in 2021 the volume of trade between the two countries increased by 23.2% and amounted to 138.7 million US dollars (in 2020 it was 112.5 million US dollars), and the volume of direct investment from Hungary to our economy over the past 16 years reached 264.3 million US dollars. Since September 2021, direct flights between Nur-Sultan and Budapest have resumed.
 
The parties agreed on close cooperation in order to fully realize the potential of bilateral relations. The Hungarian diplomat thanked for the warm welcome and noted he feels at home in Kazakhstan and is ready to make every effort to develop Kazakh-Hungarian relations further.
 
Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan discuss water issues

09.02.2022, 20:40 5351
Images
Today, Kazakh Minister of Ecology, Geology, and Natural Resources Serikkali Brekeshev held a meeting with Ministry of Water Management of Uzbekistan Shavkat Khamrayev, Kazinform correspondent reports.
 
During the meeting, the joint measures to improve the water management situation in the middle and lower reaches of the Syr Darya River were discussed.
 
Following the discussions, the agreements on the adoption of joints measures to increase the inflow into the Shardarinsk dam and stable supply of water through the interstate channel Dosstyk were reached.
 
In addition, the issues of the signing of the Agreement between the Kazakh and Uzbek Governments on the joint management and usage of transboundary water facilities were under discussion. The sides confirmed their intention to speed up the procedures to agree on the draft Agreement.
 
Also, the creation of the bilateral commission to cooperate in the field of water relations at the level of Prime Ministers of the two countries was considered.
 
The consultations were held on the issues of the creation of a water and energy consortium in Central Asia and participation in the construction of a hydroelectric power station.
 
Kazakh President, Speaker of Oliy Majlis of Uzbekistan have talks

09.02.2022, 17:01 5486
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Nuriddinjon Ismailov, the Speaker of the Oliy Majlis of Uzbekistan, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.
 
The Head of State said that Uzbekistan is the fraternal country and reliable partner of Kazakhstan, that’s why Kazakhstan attaches special importance to the development of bilateral ties. The countries cooperate in political, trade and economic, humanitarian and cultural spheres. He noted that parliamentary diplomacy plays special role in this context.
 
In his turn, the Speaker expressed gratitude for the opportunity to meet and conveyed sincere wishes on behalf of the President of Uzbekistan.
 
Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan ink agr't on inter-parliamentary cooperation council establishment

09.02.2022, 15:09 5676
Images
Majilis Speaker of the Republic of Kazakhstan Yerlan Koshanov and Speaker of the Legislative Chamber of Oliy Majilis of Uzbekistan Nuriddinjon Ismailov who is on an official visit to our country have signed the agreement on the creation of the Council of inter-parliamentary cooperation, Kazinform has learnt from the Majilis' press service.
 
The council was established in line with the agreements reached by Heads of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Shavkat Mirziyoyev within the framework of the latter's recent visit to Kazakhstan.
 
Having noted the historical nature of the event, the Majilis Speaker stressed that the council's establishment will give a new meaning to cooperation between the parliaments of the two countries.
 
Speaking about further strengthening and development of strategic partnership, Speaker Koshanov noted that within 30 years of diplomatic relations between the two nations they laid solid foundation for stable development of cooperation in all spheres.
 
During the meeting Yerlan Koshanov awarded Nuriddinjon Ismailov with the Dostyq order of the 2nd degree for strengthening friendship and cooperation between the two fraternal nations.
 
For his part, Nuriddinjon Ismailov expressed gratitude for appreciating his contribution to the development and strengthening of Kazakh-Uzbek ally relations and integration ties.
 
He went on to add that through stepping up the inter-parliamentary dialogue the sides will gradually boost political, economic as well as cultural and humanitarian interaction and strengthen traditional ties of friendship between the peoples of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan.
 
Kazakhstan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Human Rights Watch begin dialogue on investigation of 'Tragic January' events

08.02.2022, 21:49 8726
Images
Mukhtar Tileuberdi, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan held today a meeting via video link with Kenneth Roth, Executive Director of Human Rights Watch, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh MFA.
 
The parties discussed issues of compliance with international human rights norms and standards in the context of the Tragic January events in Kazakhstan.
 

As instructed by the President of Kazakhstan, the law enforcement agencies must ensure an impartial investigation of the armed unrest in full accordance with the laws of our country," the Minister emphasized.

 

We welcome Kazakh authorities' openness to dialogue and cooperation and their commitment to international human rights standards," Kenneth Roth said in turn.

 
During the meeting, it was noted that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan and Human Rights Watch share an interest in an objective investigation into the January events. Mukhtar Tileuberdi confirmed the Kazakh investigating authorities were ready to consider each specific case of concern of the citizens and the international community.
 
At the end of the meeting it was agreed to continue current contacts and substantive dialogue on issues of mutual interest.
 
Kazakh Ambassador Askar Zhumagaliev met with President of Confederation of Industry and Employers of the Netherlands Ingrid Thijssen

08.02.2022, 17:46 8861
Ambassador of Kazakhstan in the Netherlands Askar Zhumagaliev met the President of the Confederation of Industry and Employers of the Netherlands Ingrid Thijssen (VNO-NCW), Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh MFA.
 
During the conversation, Zhumagaliyev informed his interlocutor about the complete stabilization of the situation after the "January tragedy" in Almaty, measures taken by the country's leadership to strengthen social protection, structural reforms, as well as the inviolability of the rights of Dutch and foreign investors in Kazakhstan.
 
The VNO-NCW head expressed satisfaction with the normalization of the situation in Kazakhstan and the commitment of the Kazakh side to international obligations in the field of investment, taking into account the position of the Netherlands as the leading foreign investor in Kazakhstan (about $100 billion).
 
In the light of the final formation of a new coalition Government of the Netherlands, organizational and substantive issues of the planned visit of representatives of the Dutch business to Kazakhstan, headed by the Minister of Foreign Trade of the Netherlands were considered.
 
At the end of the meeting I.Taisen was handed over translated into Dutch Abay's book "Words of Wisdom" ("Boek van Overdenkingen").
 
Reference: VNO-NCW is the largest Dutch federation of employers comprising more than 185,000 enterprises in various economic sectors. The Confederation is informally called "the voice of Dutch business" representing the common interests of local businesses both at home and abroad and providing various services to its members.
 
Tokayev receives EU Special Representative for Central Asia Terhi Hakala

07.02.2022, 18:39 12151
Tokayev receives EU Special Representative for Central Asia Terhi Hakala
Images
The President noted that Kazakhstan attaches great importance to the further development of strategic partnership with the European Union, Kazinform cites the Akorda press service.
 
The Head of State conveyed words of gratitude to President of the European Council Charles Michel for his support to our country expressed during the virtual talks held on January 10 and a strong commitment to strengthening cooperation.
 
At Terhi Hakala's request, President Tokayev spoke about the "tragic January" events. He said that the Prosecutor General's Office has been instructed to conduct a thorough and fair investigation of what happened in January's events. He stressed that the observance of human rights and freedoms is a priority for all branches of government.
 
The Kazakhstan leader also informed about the plans to modernize the political system and implement a New Economic Course aimed at correcting social imbalances and diversifying the national economy.
 
President Tokayev reaffirmed his commitment to developing close ties with the European Union in all areas of cooperation and intention to fully implement the agreements reached earlier.
 
In turn, Terhi Hakala reported on the Brussels's interest in further developing relations with Kazakhstan. The European diplomat thanked the President for a thorough and useful exchange of views. She assured that the European Union fully supports President Tokayev's reform policy and is interested in the prosperous and stable Kazakhstan.
 
Deputy Foreign Minister met with Head of UN Office in Kazakhstan

04.02.2022, 08:16 21726
Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Akan Rakhmetullin met with the UN Permanent Coordinator in Kazakhstan Michaela Friberg-Storey, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh MFA.
 
During the conversation, the parties discussed a wide range of issues related to Kazakhstan's interaction with the UN, including within the framework of the implementation of political and social reforms initiated by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.
 
Friberg-Storey informed about the progress of the current projects of the UN country team and expressed readiness to actively contribute to the implementation of the Government Action Plan for 2022.
 
The achievement of sustainable development goals, including reducing poverty and social inequality, the climate agenda, and the protection of human rights were noted as priorities for interaction.
 
Parties also exchanged viewpoints on holding joint events dedicated to the 30th anniversary of Kazakhstan's accession to the UN.
 
At the end of the meeting, Rakhmetullin expressed his gratitude to the UN representative for the constant support provided to our country and presented the commemorative medal "The 30th anniversary of Kazakhstan's independence".
 
In turn, Permanent Coordinator commended the country's leadership for effective cooperation and expressed confidence in the further development of strong and trustful relations between Kazakhstan and the UN.
 
