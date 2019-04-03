EU announces II Annual Media Contest EU - Kazakhstan: strengthening media partnership

Photo: official website of the Delegation of the European Union to Kazakhstan

The Delegation of the European Union to Kazakhstan together with the Centre of enhancing media competence with the support of the Ministry of Information and Social Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan is announcing a media contest for professional study tour for Kazakhstani journalists "EU - Kazakhstan: strengthening media partnership".

The EU-Kazakhstan Media Contest seeks to enhance people-to-people links and raise awareness of the European Union among the media community in Kazakhstan, the official website of the Delegation of the European Union to Kazakhstan reports.

Following the contest results, 4 winners will be selected to take part in a week-long study tour to get acquainted with the EU institutions (the European Parliament, the Council of the European Union, the European Commission, the European External Actions Service) and the media pool in Brussels. The winners will also attend the midday press briefings of the European Commission and will get the opportunity to get the insider view on the EU institutions mechanism. In addition, the winners will visit Bishkek, Republic of Kyrgyzstan, to attend the EU-Central Asia Ministerial meeting.

Moreover, all winners after the completion of the study tour will receive the recommendation letters and certificates on behalf of the EU Delegation to Kazakhstan, Information and Social Development Ministry and Kazmedia School.

