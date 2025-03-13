Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Arrived on an Official Visit to Astana

Images | Kazakh MFA

Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu held talks with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov, who is in Astana on an official visit, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.





The visit of the Azerbaijani minister took place in the year of the 20th anniversary of the Treaty on Strategic Partnership and Allied Relations between Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan (May 24, 2005), which emphasizes the strong and long-term nature of interstate cooperation.





During the meeting a wide range of issues of bilateral relations were discussed, including politics, trade, economy, energy, transportation, transit, as well as cultural and humanitarian ties.





The Kazakh Foreign Minister emphasized that thanks to the political will of the heads of state over the past three years, Kazakh-Azerbaijani relations have been brought to a qualitatively new level of interaction.





Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan demonstrate a high level of mutual understanding and trust, which allows us to consistently develop our cooperation in all spheres. We aim at further expansion of interaction, especially in trade, economic and investment spheres," Nurtleu said.





The parties noted with satisfaction the significant growth of trade turnover, which has increased fivefold over the past five years due to the measures taken, reaching 533.4 million US dollars in 2024. In order to further deepen economic interaction, the sides confirmed their intention to increase this figure to 1 billion dollars.





Strengthening cooperation in the energy sector was an important topic of the talks. The ministers welcomed the successful cooperation in the transit of Kazakhstan’s energy resources through the territory of Azerbaijan. It was stressed that the volume of oil transportation through the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline at the end of 2024 amounted to 1.4 million tons, and in the medium term is expected to reach the level of 2.2 million tons per year.





We consider Kazakhstan as a key partner in Central Asia. Today's talks have confirmed the mutual desire to further strengthen relations in a variety of areas, including transportation, investment, energy and education," Bayramov said.





The sides agreed to intensify cooperation in agriculture, industrial cooperation, space and telecommunications. The Kazakh-Azerbaijani Investment Fund for Direct Investments established in 2024 contributes to strengthening the dialog.





During the talks, attention was paid to cultural and humanitarian cooperation. Over the past two years, the Days of Culture of Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan have been held in both countries, which received a wide response among the public. In March 2025, Baku hosted Days of Kazakh Higher Education with the participation of 23 universities of Kazakhstan, following which 40 memorandums on inter-university cooperation were signed.





The ministers also discussed topical issues of the regional and global agenda, confirmed readiness for further cooperation within the UN, OTS, CICA, CIS, OIC and the Caspian Summit.





The negotiations resulted in the signing of the Plan of Inter-Ministerial Cooperation for 2025-2026.





Within the framework of the official visit, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov was also received by the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.