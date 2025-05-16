Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan Held a Meeting with Management of CITIC Construction

Tell a friend

Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu held a meeting with Yang Jianqiang, Chairman of the Board of Directors of China’s CITIC Construction, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.





The parties discussed the company’s prospective participation in the construction and reconstruction of the "Center - West" highway, part of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR). A memorandum is expected to be signed during the visit of the management of CITIC Group to Kazakhstan in May.





Special focus was placed on investment opportunities in the agro-industrial complex, including grain and oilseed deep processing, as well as livestock farming and related processing facilities in Kazakhstan.





Initiatives in the mining and processing of non-ferrous metals were also discussed. The Kazakh side reaffirmed its readiness to fully support the company’s projects at all stages of implementation.





CITIC Construction, a subsidiary of the China’s state-owned CITIC Group, specializes in international infrastructure and engineering projects. The company has been operating in Kazakhstan since 2010, implementing large-scale initiatives across transportation, energy, agriculture, and mining sectors.