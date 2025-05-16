This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan Held a Meeting with Management of CITIC Construction
relevant news
Musical Diplomacy: Kazakhstan Welcomes Romanian National Chamber Choir "Madrigal" with "Silk Road" Tour
We are grateful for the opportunity to experience the rich cultural heritage of Romania through the performances of the unique "Madrigal" choir. For the first time, this cultural event has taken place in Kazakhstan, and it is undoubtedly of historical significance. Particularly moving are the choir’s renditions of the national anthems not only of Romania, but also of Kazakhstan and other Central Asian countries, as well as the unconventional arrangements of popular Kazakh folk songs such as Yapurai and Agugai", said Vassilenko.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan-UK Intergovernmental Commission Convenes in London
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan Introduces New Investor Visa
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan and Romania Ready to Expand Partnership
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Strengthening Intra-Regional Cooperation within the UN Framework Discussed at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Ministries of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan and Poland Held Political Consultations
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Italo-spanish Company Plans to Implement a New Investment Project in Kazakhstan
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Prospects for Kazakh-Pakistani Cooperation Discussed in Astana
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
ИНТЕРНЕТ ТЕЛЕВИДЕНИЕ
KAZAKHSTAN TODAY LIVE
Most viewed
09.05.2025, 11:59President Tokayev congratulates Kazakhstanis on Victory Day 09.05.2025, 09:5474211Kazakhstan marks 80th Anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War 09.05.2025, 10:5773986Kazakh National Bank issues banknote on occasion of 80 years since Great Victory 09.05.2025, 07:2251271Habemus Papam: Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost elected Pope Leo XIV, first American pontiff 09.05.2025, 12:0446596Kazakhstan hauls 3 gold medals at track cycling tournament in Uzbekistan 30.04.2025, 10:01189686Kazakh President awards foreign service veteran Tleukhan Kabdrakhmanov Dostyq Order, I Degree 02.05.2025, 18:56174976Kazakhstan sees record electricity consumption and production gap in years 23.04.2025, 20:07165556Prospects for Kazakh-Pakistani Cooperation Discussed in Astana 25.04.2025, 16:34163226How renewables could power every car on Earth 29.04.2025, 19:39163166148 people evacuated as 5-day flood threat hits N Kazakhstan region