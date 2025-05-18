Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan Held a Meeting with the Representative of the President of Azerbaijan on Special Assignments

Images | Kazakh MFA

Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu held a meeting with the Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan on Special Assignments Khalaf Khalafov, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.





During the meeting, the parties discussed topical issues of the Kazakh-Azerbaijani strategic partnership in bilateral and multilateral formats, as well as exchanged views on the prospects of its further development.





Particular attention was paid to interaction within multilateral structures, in particular the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA), which is an effective platform for the formation of joint approaches to strengthen cooperation in the region.





Minister Nurtleu noted that Kazakhstan, as a founding country, attaches special importance to the activities of CICA and highly appreciates the initiatives of the Azerbaijani chairmanship (2024-2026) aimed at further transformation of the Conference into a full-fledged international organization.





In addition, the interlocutors discussed the current progress and further plans for the implementation of the strategic objectives of the organization, including agreement on the draft CICA Statute, as well as considered measures to intensify the practical activities of this platform.





Following the meeting, the parties agreed to maintain contacts on topical issues of Kazakh-Azerbaijani cooperation and strengthen interaction within CICA.