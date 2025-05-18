16.05.2025, 17:49 14441
Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan Held a Meeting with the Representative of the President of Azerbaijan on Special Assignments
Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu held a meeting with the Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan on Special Assignments Khalaf Khalafov, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
During the meeting, the parties discussed topical issues of the Kazakh-Azerbaijani strategic partnership in bilateral and multilateral formats, as well as exchanged views on the prospects of its further development.
Particular attention was paid to interaction within multilateral structures, in particular the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA), which is an effective platform for the formation of joint approaches to strengthen cooperation in the region.
Minister Nurtleu noted that Kazakhstan, as a founding country, attaches special importance to the activities of CICA and highly appreciates the initiatives of the Azerbaijani chairmanship (2024-2026) aimed at further transformation of the Conference into a full-fledged international organization.
In addition, the interlocutors discussed the current progress and further plans for the implementation of the strategic objectives of the organization, including agreement on the draft CICA Statute, as well as considered measures to intensify the practical activities of this platform.
Following the meeting, the parties agreed to maintain contacts on topical issues of Kazakh-Azerbaijani cooperation and strengthen interaction within CICA.
relevant news
16.05.2025, 18:47 14881
Astana and London Pursue Dialogue on Peacekeeping and Multilateral Diplomacy
Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Roman Vassilenko met with Minister of State of the Ministry of Defence of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland Lord Vernon Coaker, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
The parties discussed key areas of the Kazakh-British cooperation, including engagement on issues of security, defence and peacekeeping.
Deputy Minister Vassilenko informed about the experience of the participation of representatives of the Kazakh Armed Forces in the United Nations peacekeeping missions and their interaction with international partners on training of the military personnel to effectively carry out their duties.
He also reaffirmed that the Kazakh side is interested in further contributing to strengthening peace and stability under the UN auspices.
The sides also exchanged views on multilateral topics and pressing issues on the regional and global agenda during the talks.
The interlocutors confirmed their mutual readiness to continue constructive dialogue across the entire spectrum of bilateral and multilateral partnership.
Since 2014, the Armed Forces of the Republic of Kazakhstan have been participating in the United Nations peacekeeping operations. 80 citizens of Kazakhstan took part in missions as military observers and staff officers. About 700 servicemen were involved in UN special operations. 158 citizens of Kazakhstan serve as part of peacekeeping forces in Africa and the Middle East.
13.05.2025, 19:34 32596
Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan Held a Meeting with Management of CITIC Construction
Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu held a meeting with Yang Jianqiang, Chairman of the Board of Directors of China’s CITIC Construction, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
The parties discussed the company’s prospective participation in the construction and reconstruction of the "Center - West" highway, part of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR). A memorandum is expected to be signed during the visit of the management of CITIC Group to Kazakhstan in May.
Special focus was placed on investment opportunities in the agro-industrial complex, including grain and oilseed deep processing, as well as livestock farming and related processing facilities in Kazakhstan.
Initiatives in the mining and processing of non-ferrous metals were also discussed. The Kazakh side reaffirmed its readiness to fully support the company’s projects at all stages of implementation.
CITIC Construction, a subsidiary of the China’s state-owned CITIC Group, specializes in international infrastructure and engineering projects. The company has been operating in Kazakhstan since 2010, implementing large-scale initiatives across transportation, energy, agriculture, and mining sectors.
05.05.2025, 18:03 104051
Musical Diplomacy: Kazakhstan Welcomes Romanian National Chamber Choir "Madrigal" with "Silk Road" Tour
Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Roman Vassilenko met with State Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Romania Gianina Sitaru, during her visit to Astana as part of the concert tour of the Romanian National Chamber Choir "Madrigal", press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
Roman Vassilenko welcomed the visit of the world-famous choir, which will give a series of concerts in various cities of Kazakhstan, including Astana and Turkistan, as part of its "Silk Road" tour. He emphasized the significance of cultural diplomacy as a powerful tool to bring nations closer and to deepen bilateral relations in the cultural and humanitarian spheres.
The Deputy Minister highlighted the historically strong and friendly relations between Kazakhstan and Romania, which are now developing dynamically, gaining new substance and being enriched with concrete projects.
We are grateful for the opportunity to experience the rich cultural heritage of Romania through the performances of the unique "Madrigal" choir. For the first time, this cultural event has taken place in Kazakhstan, and it is undoubtedly of historical significance. Particularly moving are the choir’s renditions of the national anthems not only of Romania, but also of Kazakhstan and other Central Asian countries, as well as the unconventional arrangements of popular Kazakh folk songs such as Yapurai and Agugai", said Vassilenko.
Particular attention was given to enhancing cooperation in the fields of education and science. The diplomats noted that a number of higher education institutions in Kazakhstan and Romania already have cooperation agreements in place, some of which provide for mutual educational scholarship opportunities. In addition, efforts are underway to conclude intergovernmental agreements in the areas of education, science, and technology.
They also discussed current issues of bilateral cooperation in the political and trade-economic spheres and exchanged views on potential areas for further collaboration, including the development of interregional ties.
For reference: Founded in 1963 by the renowned Romanian conductor Marin Constantin, the Romanian National Chamber Choir "Madrigal" is one of the most celebrated ensembles in Europe. Its repertoire includes Renaissance, Pre-Classical, Classical, Romantic, Byzantine and contemporary choral works, including compositions by Romanian and international composers. Throughout its tour in Kazakhstan, the "Madrigal" Choir will present the vibrancy and depth of Romanian culture to Kazakh audiences, further enriching the cultural ties and mutual understanding between the two countries.
02.05.2025, 17:42 130041
Kazakhstan-UK Intergovernmental Commission Convenes in London
Images | Kazakh MFA
The 11th meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation between Kazakhstan and the United Kingdom was held in London. The Kazakh delegation was led by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Alibek Kuantyrov. The meeting was attended by the Ambassador of Kazakhstan to the UK Magzhan Ilyassov, UK Ambassador to Kazakhstan Kathy Leach, and representatives of relevant ministries, national companies, and quasi-governmental sectors from both countries, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
The UK side was headed by Douglas Alexander, Minister of State for Trade Policy and Economic Security at the Department for Business and Trade.
The parties noted that the signing of the Strategic Partnership and Cooperation Agreement between Kazakhstan and the UK last year has opened new prospects for deepening cooperation in critical minerals, green energy and climate, transport and logistics, pharmaceuticals and healthcare, education, and financial partnerships.
In his remarks, Deputy Minister Kuantyrov emphasized that the UK is one of Kazakhstan’s key trading partners and top investors, with total FDI exceeding 22 billion US dollars: "We greatly value the UK’s contribution to the development of Kazakhstan’s key industries and are committed to building a next-level partnership - focused on investment, technology, and knowledge transfer."
During the meeting, bilateral documents were signed, including the Protocol of the Intergovernmental Commission, a Roadmap for cooperation in agriculture, as well as memorandums on collaboration in water resource management and the localization of biopharmaceuticals in Kazakhstan in partnership with AstraZeneca.
The Intergovernmental Commission remains a crucial mechanism for trade and economic cooperation between Kazakhstan and the United Kingdom, providing a systematic approach to implementing existing agreements and shaping new areas of strategic engagement.
30.04.2025, 21:49 129586
Kazakhstan Introduces New Investor Visa
The Republic of Kazakhstan is taking another step toward fostering international business. At the initiative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan new regulations have been approved for obtaining an investor visa, aimed at enhancing the country’s investment appeal and supporting long-term business partnerships, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
Under the new framework, foreign nationals who invest a minimum of 300,000 US dollars in the charter capital of Kazakh companies or in local publicly traded securities may submit an electronic application for an investor visa. This so-called "golden visa" also provides an opportunity to obtain a residence permit in Kazakhstan for up to 10 years.
Such visa programs, widely implemented in countries across Europe, the United States, the UAE, and Singapore, have proven to be effective tools for attracting capital, technology, and business activity. Kazakhstan now joins this global trend by offering its own model of investment residency.
The issuance of "golden visas" creates a favorable and predictable environment for foreign investors by providing legal safeguards and strengthening trust in Kazakhstan’s investment climate. This initiative reflects the country’s strategic focus on openness, capital protection, and the development of sustainable international economic ties.
30.04.2025, 14:47 129816
Kazakhstan and Romania Ready to Expand Partnership
Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Roman Vassilenko met with Pavel-Casian Nițulescu, the State Secretary of Ministry Energy of Romania, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
During the meeting, the parties highlighted the high level of political dialogue between Astana and Bucharest and discussed key issues of trade and economic cooperation, including energy, the oil and gas industry, investments, and technological partnerships.
Particular attention was given to the activities of KazMunayGas International in Romania, which stands as Kazakhstan’s largest foreign asset in Europe and plays a significant role in that country’s economy.
This project holds strategic significance for both countries, as the company is one of Romania’s largest taxpayers and a key player in the energy sector.
The discussion also covered prospects for cooperation in nuclear energy, including the exchange of experience and technologies, which could contribute to the development of innovative solutions in both countries.
The parties also explored opportunities to increase mutual investments and trade relations, with new initiatives focused on expanding cooperation.
In conclusion, they agreed to continue active dialogue and implement joint projects aimed at further developing beneficial relations between Kazakhstan and Romania.
For reference: The trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Romania amounted to 2.9 billion US dollars in 2024, and in January-February 2025 - 478.2 million dollars. Over the past decade, Romania has invested 1.57 billion dollars in Kazakhstan’s economy. Currently 37 companies with Romanian capital are operating in the country.
29.04.2025, 20:53 144776
Strengthening Intra-Regional Cooperation within the UN Framework Discussed at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan
Images | Kazakh MFA
Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu held a meeting with the Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General and Head of the United Nations Regional Centre for Preventive Diplomacy for Central Asia (UNRCCA), Kaha Imnadze, who arrived in Astana to participate in the Interregional Dialogue on the Prosecution, Rehabilitation and Reintegration of Returnees from Conflict Zones, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
During the meeting, the parties discussed key areas of cooperation between Kazakhstan and the UNRCCA, regional security issues, sustainable development, and preparations for joint initiatives. The Kazakh Foreign Minister emphasized the important role of the Centre in fostering dialogue among the Central Asian countries and reaffirmed Kazakhstan’s commitment to further expanding the regional agenda in a consistent and meaningful manner.
Minister Nurtleu noted that the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has repeatedly stressed the indispensable and central coordinating role of the United Nations in addressing global challenges, especially in the current geopolitical turbulence.
In the context of the 80th anniversary of the United Nations, the Minister reaffirmed Kazakhstan’s support for the global initiative "UN-80" aimed at rethinking the role of this universal platform in the modern world. Kazakhstan is actively promoting a renewed approach to multilateralism, strengthening comprehensive cooperation with the UN, and advancing regional approaches to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).
In this regard, the parties agreed to establish close cooperation between the UNRCCA and the UN Regional Centre for the SDGs for Central Asia and Afghanistan in Almaty, the establishment of which was endorsed by the UN General Assembly resolution of March 4 this year.
Special Representative Imnadze expressed gratitude to Kazakhstan for its continued support of the UNRCCA’s work and its contribution to advancing intra-regional dialogue.
At the conclusion of the meeting, both sides reaffirmed their readiness to continue promoting common objectives within the framework of the UN mandate and wished each other fruitful cooperation.
29.04.2025, 11:35 147011
Ministries of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan and Poland Held Political Consultations
Astana hosted another round of political consultations between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Republic of Poland, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
Welcoming the Polish delegation, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Roman Vassilenko highlighted that Astana regards Warsaw as its important political and economic partner within the European Union. He expressed Kazakhstan’s interest in deepening both bilateral and multilateral cooperation.
Continuing the consultations, Director of the Europe Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Daniyar Seidaliyev and Director of the Eastern Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Poland Wojciech Zajączkowski discussed a wide range of issues, including the development of political dialogue, the expansion of trade and economic ties, as well as cooperation in the cultural and humanitarian spheres.
Particular attention was given to the preparation of bilateral events planned for the current year, especially in political and economic areas.
The diplomats also exchanged views on key regional and international issues, reaffirming their commitment to strengthening cooperation within multilateral frameworks.
The head of Polish delegation reiterated Poland’s interest in enhancing mutually beneficial engagement with Kazakhstan across all priority areas.
At the conclusion of the consultations, both parties agreed to further maintain a close dialogue between their foreign ministries of the two countries.
For reference: Trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Poland in 2024 amounted to 1.12 billion US dollars, including 488.0 million dollars in exports and 639.1 million dollars in imports. For the first two months of 2025, trade turnover reached 169.2 million dollars. Cumulative foreign direct investment from Poland to Kazakhstan since 2005 totals 522.14 million US dollars. Over 140 companies with Polish capital operate in Kazakhstan, including Polpharma (Santo), Selena, Stockson, and others.
