Investment Attractiveness of Kazakhstan Presented in Brussels

Ambassador of Kazakhstan in Belgium Margulan Baimukhan presented investment, trade, and economic opportunities of Kazakhstan in the Royal International Club Chateau Sainte-Anne, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.





Guests of the event, which was organized by the head of ESKZ Global, Adolfo Romero de Marcelo, included more than 40 representatives of Belgian and European organizations.





During the presentation, the Kazakh diplomat spoke about investment preferences and tools that allow foreign investors to develop their activities in Kazakhstan. Particular attention was paid to expanding the transport and logistics potential of the Central Asian region. In this context, the growing role and interest of the EU in the development of the Middle Corridor was noted. In addition, the Kazakh diplomat informed the participants about the capabilities of the Kazakhstan in the supply of critical raw materials to the EU.





At the end of his speech, Ambassador Baimukhan emphasized the readiness of the Kazakh companies to increase the export of agricultural and a number of other goods to the countries of the European Union.





The event was also attended by the Ambassador of Uzbekistan, Gayrat Fozilov, who presented the investment, trade and economic opportunities of Uzbekistan.





For reference: In 2023, the trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Belgium amounted to 523.7 million US dollars, which is 1.7% higher than a year earlier. The participants of the Royal International Club Chateau Sainte-Anne are more than 2,500 representatives of various organizations.