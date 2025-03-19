This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Japanese Business was Invited to Invest in Kazakhstan
SCO Investors Association was Launched in Astana
Kazakhstan and Romania: a New Impetus towards Strategic Partnership
Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Held a Number of Meetings during Official Visit to Japan
Japan is our reliable friend and time-tested partner. Kazakhstan is committed to the further development of an expanded strategic partnership with Japan, which meets the national interests of both countries," the Kazakh Foreign Minister emphasized.
Kazakhstan and Japan Aim to Strengthen the Expanded Strategic Partnership
Over the past three decades, we have established a strong political dialogue, built mutually beneficial economic cooperation, and fostered close cultural and humanitarian connections," noted Nurtleu.
Kazakh Foreign Minister Arrived in Japan on an Official Visit
Japan is one of Kazakhstan’s key partners in the Asia-Pacific region. We are committed to expanding trade, economic, and investment collaboration with Tokyo," said the Kazakh Foreign Minister.
Kazakhstan and Slovakia to Strengthen Bilateral Cooperation
Statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan in connection with the conclusion of negotiations on the Peace Agreement between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia
Acceleration in Coal Chemical Industry Development Held in Astana
