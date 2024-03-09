Kazakh-European Strategic Partnership on CRM and Green Hydrogen Discussed in Brussels

Images | Kazakh MFA

The Embassy of Kazakhstan in Belgium organized a high-level event dedicated to the prospects of Kazakh-European cooperation on CRM, green hydrogen and batteries, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.





The event saw the participation of over 60 high-ranking officials from the European institutions, the permanent representations of the EU member states, and the business community.





The thematic panel session were addressed by Bolat Akchulakov, Advisor to the President of Kazakhstan for Energy; Luc Devigne, Deputy Managing Director for Eastern Europe and Central Asia of EEAS; Matthew Baldwin, Deputy Director-General of DG ENER; Peter Handley, Head of Unit of DG GROW; Sarah Rinaldi, Head of Unit of DG INTPA; Wolfgang Kropp, CEO of SVEVIND Energy Group; Jorgo Chatzimarkakis, CEO of Hydrogen Europe.





Representative of Kazakhstan recalled the importance of the Kazakhstan-EU Memorandum of Understanding in the framework of the strategic partnership with the European Union and as a means to achieve the common objectives of the green and digital transitions.





EEAS Deputy Managing Director Luc Devigne raised the development of the Kazakhstan-EU relationship, defining it a "success story of cooperation" and noted the EU’s readiness further strengthen this partnership, ensuring both the sustainability of supply chains and the achievement of common climate goals.





Similarly, DG ENER Deputy Director-General Matthew Baldwin expressed the EU’s willingness to share its experience on energy diversification with Kazakhstan and added that tangible commitments in this sense will be announced during the EU-Central Asia Summit in 2024.





As part of the event, the Kazakh Invest presented its local office on CRM in Brussels.





For reference: In November 2022, Kazakhstan and the European Union signed a Memorandum of Understanding on sustainable raw materials, batteries and renewable hydrogen value chains. The parties adopted a Roadmap for the implementation of this Memorandum in 2023.