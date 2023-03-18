15.03.2023, 14:24 10311
Kazakh Ambassador presents credentials to President of Republic of South Africa
Ambassador of Kazakhstan Yerkin Akhinzhanov has presented his credentials to the President of the Republic of South Africa Cyril Ramaphosa, Kazinform learned from the press office of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
During the ceremony, Yerkin Akhinzhanov conveyed warm greetings and best wishes of the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and confirmed Astana's interest in further strengthening and expanding long-term cooperation with Pretoria, by intensifying political dialogue and interaction in trade, investment, cultural, humanitarian and other spheres.
President Ramaphosa expressed readiness to develop and deepen cooperation in all areas of mutual interest, and also congratulated the Kazakh diplomat on official assumption of office and wished success in further strengthening the bilateral relations.
17.03.2023, 07:19 2586
Kazakhstan takes part in charity fair in Bishkek
Members of the Kazakh Embassy and members of their families took part in the diplomatic fair dated to the Nauryz meiramy (holiday) in the capital of Kyrgyzstan
Members of the Kazakh Embassy and members of their families took part in the diplomatic fair dated to the Nauryz meiramy (holiday) in the capital of Kyrgyzstan, Kazinform reports.
The event was organized by the Kyrgyz Foreign Ministry jointly with the Bishkek Mayor’s Office. It brought together 14 foreign diplomatic missions represented by the embassies of Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, Russia, China, Japan, Switzerland, France, Germany, and others to present national food and beverages, as well as souvenir gifts.
All the funds raised will be donated to the charity fund of Kyrgyzstan.
16.03.2023, 10:36 8961
Reforms in Kazakhstan discussed at Ministry of Justice of Armenia
Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Armenia Bolat Imanbayev met with the Minister of Justice of this country Grigor Minasyan
Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Armenia Bolat Imanbayev met with the Minister of Justice of this country Grigor Minasyan. The sides discussed the issues of developing bilateral cooperation in the judicial and legal sphere, as well as in the field of ensuring the protection of the rights and interests of citizens, the press office of the Kazakh MFA reported.
The Armenian Minister was informed about the development of the Kazakh-Armenian cooperation in the political, trade, economic, cultural, and humanitarian spheres, as well as about the program of large-scale political and economic reforms initiated by President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. Special attention was given to the issues of constitutional reform and the upcoming parliamentary elections in Kazakhstan on March 19, 2023. Minister Minasyan highly appreciated the policy of Kazakhstan's leadership and stressed the importance of ongoing reforms in the face of modern global challenges.
The parties considered the issues of deepening mutually beneficial cooperation within the framework of international organizations and the schedule of bilateral events in 2023. They also agreed on further work on the exchange of experience between the ministries of justice of Kazakhstan and Armenia.
Source: kazinform
15.03.2023, 11:03 10331
Over 100 countries to partake in Global Primary Health Care conference in Astana in Oct 2023
On October 23, 2023 Astana will host the International Conference on Primary Health Care dedicated to the 45th anniversary of the adoption of the Alma-Ata Declaration and the 5th anniversary of the Astana Declaration on Primary Health Care. Minister of Healthcare Azhar Giniyat announced it at a meeting of the Standing Committee of the WHO Regional Committee for Europe (SCRC) held in Almaty on March 14, Kazinform reports.
According to her, the upcoming event will bring together representatives of more than 100 countries, international organizations, and healthcare experts in an online and offline format.
Besides, on October 24-26, Astana will host the 73rd session of the WHO Regional Committee for Europe with the participation of 53 member states of the WHO European Region. The meeting will discuss the pivotal issues of global healthcare such as ensuring universal healthcare coverage, emergency protection, improving health and well-being, as well as improving the effectiveness of WHO support to countries.
In turn, WHO Regional Director for Europe Hans Kluge explained the reason why these events will be held in Kazakhstan.
Kazakhstan has been the birthplace of primary health care since 1978. Thanks to the support of the Head of State, the Government and the Ministry of Healthcare, reforms are implemented. Kazakhstan is a leader in the primary healthcare sector; this country has a lot to offer in that respect. For instance, Kazakhstan became the first country to integrate the work of medical and social workers and psychologists into the primary healthcare system, which enables to provide quality services," Hans Kluge said.
Kazakhstan is a member of the Standing Committee of the WHO Regional Committee for Europe. Since September 2022, Kazakhstan has chaired the Standing Committee of the Regional Committee which proves a high level of cooperation between Kazakhstan and the WHO.
14.03.2023, 21:47 19871
Strengthening of cooperation on bilateral relations agenda btw Kazakhstan and Serbia
Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Serbia Madi Atamkulov met with recently appointed State Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Serbia Goran Aleksić, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry.
The parties discussed dynamics of bilateral cooperation, noting traditionally friendly nature of relations between Astana and Belgrade.
Special attention was paid to organization of mutual visits of the foreign ministers of Kazakhstan and Serbia during the year, as well as holding of the next meeting of the bilateral Intergovernmental Commission.
The interlocutors agreed that the excellent relations between the two countries in the political sphere provide an opportunity for deeper and diverse interaction in the trade, economic and investment spheres. To do this, it is necessary to intensify contacts of business circles. Along with that, it seems important to resolve the issue of opening direct flights.
14.03.2023, 08:09 20066
Head of OSCE short-term observer mission supports socio-political reforms in Kazakhstan
Ambassador of Kazakhstan to the Republic of Cyprus Satybaldy Burshakov held a meeting with the Special Coordinator and leader of the OSCE short-term observer mission for the parliamentary elections in Kazakhstan, Vice-President of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly, member of the House of Representatives of Cyprus Irene Charalambides, Kazinform learned from the Kazakh MFA press office.
The parties discussed the preparations for the upcoming early election of the deputies of the Mazhilis of the Parliament and maslikhats of the Republic of Kazakhstan, set for March 19, 2023. The sides exchanged also views on the OSCE/ODIHR Interim Report on Election Observation.
Ambassador Burshakov informed Charalambides about important political and social-economic reforms initiated by President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, as well as about the current election campaign and activities of political parties. The Kazakh diplomat spoke on the specifics of the current election campaign in the context of new changes to the electoral legislation and electoral system of the country that came into force on January 1, 2023.
In turn, Charalambides confirmed her intention to cooperate constructively with the Kazakh side in the process of observing the elections, noting that the main goal of the current and other similar missions is to assist the host country in its efforts to further improve the electoral system and practice.
The Head of the OSCE observer mission expressed her support to the social-political reforms and the process of democratic reforms in Kazakhstan.
13.03.2023, 19:19 22061
OTS foreign ministers to meet in Ankara
On March 16, 2023, the capital of Türkiye will host a meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Turkic States
On March 16, 2023, the capital of Türkiye will host a meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Turkic States, Kazinform learned from the Official Spokesperson of the Kazakh Ministry of Foreign Affairs Aibek Smadyarov.
First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Kairat Umarov will represent Kazakhstan at the event, Smadyarov said at the briefing today.
In his words, the event will discuss the preparations for the oncoming Summit of the OTS Heads of State and will approve the draft documents to be signed by the presidents.
13.03.2023, 18:09 22211
UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk to visit Kazakhstan
He is expected to meet with the leadership of the country and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, as well as with the Human Rights Commissioner of Kazakhstan
Official Spokesperson of the Kazakh Ministry of Foreign Affairs Aibek Smadyarov informed mass media about the upcoming visit of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk to the capital of Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.
On March 16-17, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk will pay a working visit to Astana. He is expected to meet with the leadership of the country and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, as well as with the Human Rights Commissioner of Kazakhstan,"Smadiyarov said at the briefing today.
According to him, Volker Türk will give a lecture at the Kazakh University of Law and Humanities.
A final briefing on the results of the visit will be held for mass media on March 17 at the UN building," he added
13.03.2023, 17:26 21426
UK Foreign Minister James Cleverly to visit Astana
UK Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs James Cleverly will visit Kazakhstan on March 17-18, Official Spokesperson of the Kazakh Foreign Office Aibek Smadyarov said at a briefing in Astana.
During the visit, James Cleverly will be received by President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov, he added.
According to him, negotiations with the leadership of the Kazakh Ministry of Foreign Affairs will take place too.
A square named in honor of British Queen Elizabeth II will be unveiled in one of Astana parks during James Cheverly’s visit.
Source: kazinform
