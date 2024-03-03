KazCenter for HCS discussed financing possibilities for water supply and wastewater projects with the French Agency AFKazCenter for HCS discussed financing possibilities for water supply and wastewater projects with the French Agency AF
Kazakh Culinary Culture Showcased at UNESCO Circle of Permanent Delegates Evening
Images
Within the framework of the annual reception of the UNESCO Circle of Permanent Delegates, the Delegation of Kazakhstan presented the culinary traditions of their country to the ambassadors to and the personnel of the intergovernmental organization with a mandate to safeguard the world’s cultural diversity, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
The Kazakh corner featured hot dishes, appetizers, and desserts of the national cuisine, which stands as an integral component of its intangible cultural heritage. Aigerim Musagazhinova, a prominent ethnographer and restaurateur, provided to visitors at the stand insightful commentary on the unique traditions and the captivating variety of the national cuisine. Guests were also captivated by her beautifully illustrated book titled Unique Dishes of Kazakh Cuisine, featuring 50 authentic recipes in Kazakh, Russian, and English.
Kazakhstan takes great pride in its remarkable contributions to UNESCO’s Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity, with 13 inscribed elements showcasing the nation’s identity. Among these, Nauryz, Traditional Spring Festive Rites of Kazakh Horse Breeders, and Flatbread Making and Sharing Culture (Lavash, Katyrma, Jupka, Yufka) are related to various aspects of the Kazakh traditional cuisine.
relevant news
Foreign Ministers of Kazakhstan and Türkiye Discussed Prospects of Bilateral Cooperation
Images
Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu, as part of his participation in the III Antalya Diplomacy Forum, held talks with Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Türkiye Hakan Fidan, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
The parties discussed a wide range of issues of political, trade, economic, investment and cultural cooperation. During the conversation, a high assessment was given to the dynamics of the development in Kazakh-Turkish relations across the entire spectrum of bilateral cooperation.
Special attention was paid to the development of transit, transport, cultural and humanitarian cooperation and cooperation between the two countries in the field of education.
The foreign ministers also "compared notes" on issues of the international and regional agenda, including through integration associations, among which the Organization of Turkic States occupies a special place for both states.
Trade and Economic Cooperation Between Kazakhstan and Pakistan was Discussed in Lahore
Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Pakistan Yerzhan Kistafin made a working trip to Lahore, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
At the invitation of the head of the Nutshell Group, Mohammad Azfar Ahsan, Yerzhan Kistafin, at a business lunch with representatives of the province's business, informed the participants about the favorable investment climate of Kazakhstan, the advantages and trade and economic opportunities of the country for doing business. The Ambassador urged entrepreneurs to visit Kazakhstan and explore promising "niches".
Next, the Ambassador visited the Beaconhouse National University, where he met with the leadership of the educational institution and gave a guest lecture to students. The Pakistani side, noting the great interest and potential, confirmed their intention to develop cooperation with Kazakh universities in the fields of education and science.
Special attention was given to the development of business ties between women entrepreneurs of the two countries during a seminar held at Kazakhstan House in Lahore, as part of the International Women’s Day celebration. Ambassador met with representatives of women's business circles, emphasizing the importance of collaboration in this sector.
The Ambassador held a meeting with the Chairman of the largest diversified conglomerate Nishat Group, Mian Mohammad Mansha. During the talks, the parties discussed sectors of the economy of mutual interest, including the textile industry, production of building materials, electricity generation, hospitality, agriculture and banking. Following the meeting, an agreement was reached on the organization of Mian Mohammad Mansha’s visit to Kazakhstan.
Also, Ambassador, as an honorary guest at the invitation of Sikandar Mustafa, Chairman of the leading agricultural machinery company Millat Tractors, attended a solemn event dedicated to the 60th anniversary of the company, discussing prospects for the development of cooperation with Kazakhstan.
In addition, during the visit of the head of the Kazakh national clothing brand "Tarbiya" Tarbiya Aidimbayeva, meetings were organized with famous designers of Pakistan, during which issues of collaboration and implementation of joint events in the field of fashion industry were discussed.
During the visit, Ambassador, together with the Honorary Consul of Kazakhstan in Lahore, Rao Khalid, took part in a morning show on the Pakistani TV channel Discover Pakistan, and also gave an interview to the Kohenoor News TV channel, telling about the ongoing work on the development of multifaceted cooperation between the two countries, about the results achieved in 2023, as well as further plans planned for the current year.
MFA Supports Project of Reintroduction of Przewalski’s Horses to Kazakhstan
Images
Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Roman Vassilenko met with a Czech delegation led by Director of Prague Zoo Miroslav Bobek, who arrived in Astana to discuss the project on the reintroduction of Przewalski’s horses in Kazakhstan, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
During the meeting, the parties discussed further implementation of the project and agreed to make joint efforts to ensure the successful reintroduction of the horses. This endeavor holds significance not only for Kazakhstan but also for the restoration of biological diversity on the planet.
I am very pleased that the project, originating from informal discussions between our embassies in Bratislava and Prague and the Bratislava and Prague zoos, has received such powerful development and support from the governments of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Czech Republic," stated Roman Vassilenko during the meeting. "I would like to assure our Czech friends and colleagues from other ministries of Kazakhstan that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan will fully support this important and kind project."
For reference: During the visit of Prime Minister of the Czech Republic Petr Fiala to Astana in April 2023, a Memorandum of Cooperation was signed between the Forestry and Wildlife Committee of the Ministry of Ecology, Geology and Natural Resources of the Republic of Kazakhstan and Prague Zoo, laying the foundation for the project for the reintroduction of Przewalski’s horses to Kazakhstan.
The project aims to relocate about 40 horses from Europe to Kazakhstan within five years, establishing the groundwork for the reintroduced population and recreation of the original functional steppe ecosystems.
Kazakhstan and the USA Strengthen Ties in Industry and Geology: Minister Sharlapaev's Working Visit
As part of the strategy to strengthen bilateral relations and promote Kazakhstan's interests on the international stage, Minister of Industry and Construction of Kazakhstan Kanat Sharlapaev has embarked on a working visit to the United States of America, press service of the Ministry of Industry and Construction reports.
During his visit the Minister is scheduled to engage in discussions with key figures in American politics and business. A particular focus will be directed towards exploring opportunities for deepening cooperation in the fields of geology and mining, as well as evaluating prospective projects in energy and environmental sectors.
The Minister is set to meet with representatives from leading American companies, including Nisha Biswal, Deputy CEO of DFC, along with members of the USKZBC and the U.S. Geological Survey, to deliberate on potential collaborations and investments in Kazakhstan's economy.
The agenda for the bilateral meetings is expected to cover cooperation in the domain of critical minerals.
Kazakhstan proposes strategic cooperation in this sector to the USA, encompassing the supply of aluminum, scandium, and gallium. Kazakhstan is ready to offer tolling services utilizing existing capacities and to discuss promising projects for the exploration and mining of tungsten, cobalt, lithium, titanium, and other valuable minerals. The discussions are anticipated to address volumes, long-term contracts, and investment support issues in this strategically significant area.
Notably, Kazakhstan produces and processes 17 out of the 50 types of critical minerals identified by the USA. The collaboration between the two countries has already seen success in the supply of titanium, beryllium, tantalum, and niobium. Kazakhstani beryllium and tantalum products are utilized by American entities such as Transport Technologies LLC, IBC US Holdings Inc., and Tosoh SMD Inc.
The visit underscores Kazakhstan's openness to international dialogue and the country's readiness to actively engage with the global community to achieve shared objectives in the industrial and geological exploration spheres.
This visit marks a significant milestone in strengthening bilateral and sectoral ties between Kazakhstan and the USA, paving new pathways for cooperation and fostering a mutually beneficial partnership.
Astana and Jakarta Strengthen Multilateral Cooperation
Ambassador of Kazakhstan Serzhan Abdykarimov held a meeting with Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Indonesia Tri Tharyat, during which issues of multilateral cooperation and interaction in regional and international organizations were discussed, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
Both parties noted the similarity of positions on a number of current international issues and expressed satisfaction with the mutual support of the foreign policy initiatives of the two countries.
The diplomats also discussed the prospects for cooperation within the framework of the UN, the IAEA, and the CICA.
Prospects for Cooperation with the Benelux Intergovernmental Organization Discussed in Brussels
Ambassador of Kazakhstan Margulan Baimukhan met with the Secretary General of the Benelux Union Frans Weekers and Deputy Secretary Generals Michel-Etienne Tilemans and Jean-Claude Meyer, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
The parties discussed promising areas of cooperation between Kazakhstan and the General Secretariat of the Benelux Union. Particular attention was paid to the priorities of Kazakhstan in the European direction, as well as the implementation of the Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation Agreement between Kazakhstan and the European Union.
During the conversation, Secretary General Frans Weekers introduced the Ambassador to the formats of cooperation among the Benelux countries. The leadership of the General Secretariat also informed about cooperation in an intergovernmental and interparliamentary format among member states. The parties also discussed the experience of interaction between law enforcement authorities of the Benelux member states.
In turn, Margulan Baimukhan informed foreign colleagues about the development of the international transport "Middle Corridor", as well as about Kazakhstan’s goals to achieve carbon neutrality by 2060. In this regard, the leadership of the General Secretariat expressed interest in the topic of "green" hydrogen production in Kazakhstan.
In addition, the Kazakh diplomat emphasized the main priorities of cooperation between the Central Asian countries and the EU. Special emphasis was placed on the results of the Global Gateway Investors Forum for EU-Central Asia Transport Connectivity held in January 2024 in Brussels, during which it was announced that the European Union intends to attract up to 10 billion EUR of investments in the development of a transport corridor from Central Asia to the EU.
At the end of the meeting, the Ambassador invited Frans Weekers to take part in the Astana International Forum, which will be held in Kazakhstan in June of this year.
For reference: The Benelux Union generates approximately 8% of the GDP of the European Union and includes the Kingdoms of Belgium and the Netherlands, as well as the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg. The organization was founded on September 5, 1944. The political-economic union initially focused on customs barriers and ensuring the free movement of people, goods and services. Currently, the activities of the Benelux organization covers a wider range of topics, including sustainable development, security, energy, transport, etc.
Kazakh-Estonian Consultations on Consular Issues Held in Tallinn
Consular consultations between the Foreign Ministries of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Republic of Estonia were held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Estonia under the leadership of Bauyrzhan Akatayev, Director of the Consular Service Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan, and Tiina Nirk, Director General of the Consular Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Estonia, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
During the consultations, the parties discussed in detail the issues of simplification of the visa regime of the European Union for citizens of Kazakhstan, including the next necessary steps of Kazakhstan in this direction.
A special impetus was also given to the issue of improving the mechanisms for protecting the rights of citizens of the two countries, including those engaged in labor activity.
After the consultations, the parties confirmed their interest in continuing cooperation between the competent institutions of the two countries.
Kazakhstan Took Part in the High-level Segment of the Conference on Disarmament
Images
Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu took part in the high-level segment of the Conference on Disarmament, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
In his statement, the Kazakh Foreign Minister stressed the importance of the Conference on Disarmament, which remains the sole multilateral forum for negotiations on disarmament.
The Kazakh diplomat noted that in modern geopolitical conditions, disarmament issues are especially important for promoting dialogue based on the UN Charter and international law.
Minister Nurtleu emphasized that nuclear disarmament is an unchanging priority of Kazakhstan’s foreign policy. He stated that our country would chair two of the most important multilateral forums - the Second Preparatory Committee of the Review Conference of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons and the third meeting of the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons - and would also host the meeting of representatives of all nuclear-weapon-free zones this year.
Noting the importance of strengthening the Biological Weapons Convention, the Minister called on delegations to work together to implement the initiative of the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to create an International Agency for Biological Safety.
In addition, as part of his visit to Geneva, Minister Nurtleu held bilateral meetings with the heads of the UN Office in Geneva and the International Labor Organization.
During the meeting with the Director-General of the UN Office in Geneva Tatiana Valovaya, the readiness to reinforce interaction on all key topics of the global agenda at the Geneva-based platform was confirmed.
The parties discussed Kazakhstan's initiatives in the field of nuclear disarmament, strengthening the non-proliferation regime of weapons of mass destruction, creating the International Agency for Biosafety, as well as the Regional Center for Sustainable Development Goals for Central Asia and Afghanistan.
In this context, the Kazakh Foreign Minister noted that our country attaches great importance to the activities of the Conference on Disarmament and considers it as the only and indispensable multilateral negotiating platform in the field of disarmament, non-proliferation and arms control. Nurtleu expressed gratitude to the head of the UN Office for supporting the annual events dedicated to the International Day against Nuclear Tests (August 29).
During a meeting with the Director General of the International Labor Organization, Gilbert Houngbo, Minister Nurtleu informed him about the reforms carried out in the Republic of Kazakhstan in the field of legal regulation of labor relations, aimed, among other things, at expanding the protection of workers' rights, improving working conditions and increasing the minimum wage. In addition, the Kazakh diplomat announced the country’s intention to continue to bring national legislation in the area of labor rights, employment and social protection in accordance with ILO standards.
Furthermore, Foreign Minister voiced Kazakhstan’s support for the ILO chief’s initiative on the Global Coalition for Social Justice and expressed our country’s readiness to join it.
During the meeting, Nurtleu conveyed to ILO Director General an invitation on behalf of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to the Astana International Forum, to be held in June this year.
On the margins of the Conference, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan held separate bilateral negotiations with Foreign Ministers Nasser Bourita of Morocco, Riyad al-Maliki of Palestine, Filip Ivanović of Montenegro, Margus Tsahkna of Estonia and Hanke Bruins Slot of the Netherlands.
The parties discussed the current situation and prospects for the development of cooperation at both the bilateral and multilateral levels, including mutual support in international organizations.
For reference: the Conference on Disarmament was created in 1979 by decision of the first special session of the UN General Assembly on disarmament, held in 1978. The CD is the successor to the Ten-Nation Committee (1960), the Eighteen-Nation Committee (1962-1968), and the Conference of the Committee on Disarmament (1969-1978). Currently, CD is comprised of 65 Member States. The Conference traditionally meets at the Palais des Nations in Geneva (Switzerland).
