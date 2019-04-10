Kazakh Defense Ministry adopts special permission to fly over exclusion zones

The Defense Ministry has come up with a draft to issue special permission to fly over the territory of exclusion zones and restricted flight zones, a press office of the Ministry of Defense of Kazakhstan has informed.





The Defense Ministry has elaborated a draft order of the Ministry of Defense "On approving the standard of the public service "Issuance of special permission to fly over the exclusion zones and restricted flight zones" after agreement with the State Guard Service of Kazakhstan and the national security bodies."





The draft was developed in accordance with Article 1, paragraph 1, of the Act of the Republic of Kazakhstan of April 15, 2013, "On Public Services" and Article 15, subparagraph 7, of the Act of Kazakhstan of July 15, 2010, "On the use of the airspace of the Republic of Kazakhstan and Aviation Activities".





The document aims at determining the order to receive permission to fly over the territory of exclusion zones and restricted flight zones.









