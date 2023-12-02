30.11.2023, 07:40 10461
Kazakh Foreign Minister Met with President of Serbia
Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu during his official visit to Belgrade was received by the President of the Republic of Serbia Aleksandar Vučić, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
During the bilateral meeting, Serbian President Vučić noted with satisfaction the high level of bilateral cooperation, the development of a sustainable political dialogue at the highest and high levels, as well as effective interaction both in the bilateral format and within international structures.
Kazakh Foreign Minister Nurtleu conveyed to the President of Serbia the best wishes and warm greetings from the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and announced the invitation of the Head of State to visit Astana next year.
Kazakh diplomat informed the interlocutor about the negotiations with his Serbian counterpart, during which agreements on the activation of comprehensive ties were reached. ‘'Astana and Belgrade have every reason to be proud of trusting relations based on common interests’’, Nurtleu said.
The interlocutors stressed the prospects for cooperation in the military-technical field, agriculture, transport and logistics, tourism, education and culture.
During the meeting, the parties also exchanged views on topical issues of global and regional security.
Images | Kazakh MFA
27.11.2023
Kazakhstan and Estonia strengthen partnership cooperation
Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Roman Vassilenko held a meeting with the Secretary General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Estonia Jonatan Vseviov, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
During the conversation, the parties discussed in details the issues of further strengthening political cooperation, expanding the bilateral legal framework, intensifying inter-parliamentary cooperation, and interaction within the UN, OSCE and in the context of cooperation with the European Union. The dialogue extended to the exchange of views on current issues of global and regional security.
Acknowledging the intensive political dialogue across all levels, the two officials confirmed their readiness to implement the agreements reached during the meeting between the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and the President of Estonia Alar Karis on the sidelines of the 78th session of the UN General Assembly in September this year.
Special attention was given to trade, economic and investment activities, with both parties highlighted the positive dynamics of bilateral trade turnover and the active interaction between their respective business communities.
Deputy Minister Vassilenko emphasized the importance of deepening cooperation with Estonia in priority areas for Kazakhstan such as transport and logistics, including the development of the Middle corridor, as well as digitalization and "green" economy.
In conclusion, both parties expressed their readiness to fully support and advance the bilateral dialogue across the entire spectrum of Kazakh-Estonian relations.
For reference: In the first nine months of 2023, the trade turnover between the two countries amounted to 135.5 million US dollars, in 2022 - 121.9 million US dollars. Today, more than 70 companies with Estonian capital operate in Kazakhstan.
24.11.2023
Political consultations between Kazakhstan and Latvia reaffirm positive dynamics of bilateral cooperation
During the political consultations between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs held in Riga, Kazakhstan and Latvia reaffirmed their mutual commitment to further expanding comprehensive cooperation, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
Deputy Foreign Minister Roman Vassilenko led the Kazakh delegation, while Deputy State Secretary - Political Director of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Andzejs Vilumsons led the Latvian delegation.
The parties compared notes on a wide range of items of bilateral cooperation. The agenda also covered cooperation between Astana and Riga within the UN, the OSCE, and other international organizations, as well as interaction with the European Union.
"Kazakhstan places a great priority on the multifaceted development of cooperation with Latvia in the spirit of friendship and trusted partnership. The political will of the leaders of both Kazakhstan and Latvia has laid a solid foundation for the development of multifaceted cooperation," Deputy Minister Vassilenko said.
The Kazakh diplomat briefed his counterparts on the new economic priorities outlined by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in his state-of-the-nation address "The Economic Course of a Just Kazakhstan".
Mr. Vilumsons reaffirmed Latvia’s interest in building up mutually beneficial cooperation with Kazakhstan across the entire spectrum of bilateral cooperation.
The parties highlighted positive dynamics in the economic sphere: the trade turnover for the first 9 months of 2023 amounted to $257 million, which is 76% higher than in 2022 (145.9 million USD). FDIs from Latvia to Kazakhstan in 2022 increased by 54% to $52.5 million.
In conclusion, the heads of delegations agreed to maintain a close dialogue between the foreign ministries, underlining the importance of the bilateral consultations.
During his visit, Deputy Minister Vassilenko also had productive meeting with Uldis Reimanis, Deputy State Secretary of the Ministry of Transport and Co-Chairman of the Kazakh-Latvian Working Group on Transport.
23.11.2023
New Avenues of Kazakh-Swedish Cooperation Discussed in Stockholm
The political consultations held in the capital of Sweden today provided a comprehensive overview of Kazakh-Swedish cooperation, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Roman Vassilenko held talks with State Secretary of the Ministry for Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Sweden Jan Knutsson and Deputy Director General of the Swedish Foreign Ministry Peter Ericson. The parties praised fruitful development of the bilateral political dialogue, trade and economic cooperation, people-to-people ties and expressed strong commitment to promoting further mutually beneficial partnership in priority areas.
Having underlined the interest in broadening the Kazakh-Swedish engagement, Deputy Minister Vassilenko noted the importance of strengthening trade and economic cooperation and diversifying the legal framework of bilateral relations.
Representatives of the Swedish Foreign Ministry stressed their intention to further promote dialogue and deepen cooperation with Kazakhstan as the leading partner for Sweden in Central Asia.
Global issues and multilateral agenda were prominently featured during the political consultations. Stressing their commitment to achieving the goals of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), the parties emphasized the importance of further effective cooperation within the framework of the Stockholm Initiative on Nuclear Disarmament and the promotion of other international endeavors in this area.
Moreover, Deputy Minister Vassilenko informed about Kazakhstan’s key foreign policy priorities and the work to promote interfaith dialogue, including the organization of the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions.
The parties underlined the importance of preserving and strengthening interreligious accord on the international arena.
For reference: Sweden is a key partner for Kazakhstan in Norther Europe. Political consultations between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan and Sweden act as an important tool of engagement between the two countries. The previous round of consultations was held online in 2021.
Last year, the volume of Kazakh-Swedish bilateral trade increased by more than 40% compared to 2021 and reached 325.9 million dollars (Kazakh export - 96.1 million dollars; import - 229.8 million dollars). During January-September this year bilateral trade grew to 365.8 million dollars (export - 47.5 million dollars; import - 318.4 million dollars).
In 2022, Kazakhstan’s economy attracted 51.5 million dollars in FDI from Sweden and over 600 million dollars in total since 2005. There are also more than 40 companies with the Swedish capital registered in Kazakhstan.
22.11.2023
Kazakhstan and Great Britain Discussed Prospects for Expanding Trade and Economic Cooperation
As part of the visit of the Minister of State at the Department for Business and Trade, Minister of State for the Investment Security Unit, and Minister for Industry and Economic Security of Great Britain Nusrat Ghani to Kazakhstan, the tenth anniversary meeting of the Kazakh-British Intergovernmental Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific, Technical and Cultural Cooperation (IPC) was held in Astana. On the Kazakh side, the Intergovernmental Commission is headed by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Nazira Nurbayeva, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
During the event, the parties reviewed the results of the IPC's activities for 2023, and also discussed the current state and prospects for expanding trade and economic cooperation. Issues of cooperation in the field of trade, investment, mining, agriculture, water supply, green energy, education, etc. were touched upon.
In her speech, Deputy Minister Nurbayeva stressed that the development of large-scale and mutually beneficial cooperation with the UK is one of the main priorities of Kazakhstan. She informed that the UK is the seventh largest investor in the economy of Kazakhstan with a total inflow of FDI exceeding 21 billion US dollars since 1993. The volume of mutual trade by the end of 2022 increased by 58%, and reached 1.8 billion US dollars.
In turn, Minister Ghani highly appreciated Kazakhstan's efforts to create favorable conditions for doing business in the region and expressed the British side's interest in deepening partnership in the field of extraction and processing of critical minerals, infrastructure development, opening new educational institutions with British participation, as well as strengthening regional food security.
As a result of the visit, a Roadmap for strategic partnership in the field of critical minerals for 2023-2024 was agreed, and a Memorandum was signed between the Ministry of Higher Education and Science of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Ministry of Business and Trade of the United Kingdom on cooperation in the field of higher education.
The parties agreed to hold the next 11th meeting of the IPC in 2024 in London.
21.11.2023
Kazakh Foreign Minister Arrived in Hungary with an Official Visit
Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu arrived in Hungary with an official visit, during which the 6th meeting of the Kazakh-Hungarian Strategic Council was held. The Hungarian side is co-chaired by Hungarian Finance Minister Mihály Varga, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
The sides discussed topical issues of bilateral relations in the political, trade, economic, investment, cultural and humanitarian spheres. Such spheres as energy, industry, transport and logistics, water management and innovation, agriculture, education and tourism have become "points of contact" of national interests.
The heads of delegations noted that the Kazakh-Hungarian cooperation in the trade and economic sphere is the main engine of the strategic partnership between the two countries. In this regard, the parties agreed on the need to effectively use the potential of the Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation and enhance interaction between the business circles of Kazakhstan and Hungary.
Kazakh Foreign Minister stressed the importance of implementing practical steps to expand the full range of cooperation between Astana and Budapest. "Our countries have no unresolved issues thanks to exceptionally close and trusting contacts at the political level, fruitful cooperation between business circles, as well as cultural and interpersonal ties," Murat Nurtleu said.
In turn, the head of the Hungarian delegation said that Hungary is a reliable partner of Kazakhstan in the European Union. "We support political and economic reforms in your country and are ready to further actively develop our successful partnership," Mihály Varga said.
The sides also discussed the practical implementation of the agreements reached during the visit of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán to Kazakhstan. In particular, the parties reached agreements to join efforts in the implementation of major joint projects, diversification and increase mutual trade. Kazakhstan confirmed its intention to increase the range of export goods by 95 items in the amount of about 700 million US dollars.
According to the statistics of the Kazakh side, the trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Hungary in 2022 amounted to 172 million US dollars, and in 9 months of this year increased by 22% compared to the same period last year and amounted to 140 million dollars.
Representatives of the relevant ministries of the Republic of Kazakhstan, who were part of the substantial delegation, also spoke during the meeting. Proposals were made for further cooperation in the training of specialists in the peaceful use of nuclear energy, the exchange of experience in the effective management of water resources, as well as the organization of mutual visits of trade missions.
The Kazakh-Hungarian Forum on Water Resources Management was also held within the framework of the Strategic Council. The experts agreed to hold joint events of relevant ministries to solve urgent problems on water issues.
Minister Nurtleu also held bilateral meetings with the head of the Hungarian company "Globalia" Gábor Sági and the President of the investment fund "Equilibrium Capital" Peter Nagy, who operate on the site of the Astana International Financial Center (AIFC).
The heads of the companies spoke in detail about the implementation of investment projects in the field of renewable energy sources in Kazakhstan, the creation of trade and investment institutions at the AIFC site with the participation of Hungarian capital, IT and banking consulting, and further plans to expand economic cooperation.
20.11.2023
Prospects for deepening ties with European Parliament discussed at Foreign Ministry of Kazakhstan
Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Roman Vassilenko held talks with the member of the European Parliament Delegation for relations with Central Asia and Mongolia (DCAS) Ryszard Czarnecki, who arrived in the capital of Kazakhstan on a working visit, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
During the meeting, parties discussed current state and prospects for the development of the Kazakh-European political, trade, economic and investment cooperation, including issues of transport and logistics, extraction and use of critical raw materials and renewable energy sources.
The parties paid a special attention to issues of promotion of intraregional cooperation in Central Asia and relations with the European Union, including in the areas of connectivity, climate change and international security.
Member of the European Parliament Czarnecki emphasized that Kazakhstan is a reliable partner of the EU in the Central Asian region and expressed the EU’s commitment to further constructive and pragmatic interaction on a wide range of issues.
On cooperation with the European Parliament, the parties discussed the outcomes of the 20th meeting of the Parliamentary Cooperation Committee "Republic of Kazakhstan - European Union", held on November 13, 2023 in Brussels, and exchanged views on the upcoming elections to the European Parliament in 2024.
They exchanged views on the progress in implementing the agreements reached following the visits to Kazakhstan of three delegations of the European Parliament: the Foreign Affairs Committee (AFET) in August 2023, the Subcommittee on Human Rights (DROI) in August 2022 and the DCAS Delegation in April 2022.
Following the meeting, the parties agreed to continue a constructive dialogue aimed at developing effective inter-parliamentary and inter-party relations in order to strengthen the political basis of a multifaceted strategic partnership.
During his visit to Kazakhstan, the Member of the European Parliament also held negotiations with the Chairman of the Committee of Foreign Affairs, Defense and Security of the Mazhilis of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Aigul Kuspan, and the Commissioner for Human Rights in the Republic of Kazakhstan, Artur Lastayev.
17.11.2023
Declaration of Intent on EU-EBRD Technical Support for Critical Raw Materials Projects Signed
Vice Minister of Industry and Construction of the Republic of Kazakhstan I. Ospanov took part in the annual Raw Materials Week event organized by the European Commission. In particular, Ospanov I.E. spoke at a special panel session "EU-RK Strategic Partnership in the field of raw materials, batteries and green hydrogen" along with the Executive Vice-President of the European Commission M. Shefchovic and the Managing Director of the EBRD in Central Asia J. Hargitay, press service of the Ministryof industry and construction of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
In his speech, Ospanov I.E. noted that "Kazakhstan currently produces 19 types of 34 EU critical raw materials."
The Vice-Minister emphasized the main basic principles of the Republic of Kazakhstan such as "raw materials in exchange for investments and green technologies and entry into the global value chain."He also invited foreign companies "to take part in investment projects and localize production on the territory of Kazakhstan."
During the special panel session, a Declaration of Intent was signed on the technical support of the EU-EBRD for two projects of JSC "Tau-Ken Samruk" in the field of critical raw materials. The support is aimed at carrying out the necessary technical assessments for the projects "North Katpar and Upper Kairakty tungsten deposits" and "Extraction of lithium from the Aral Sea salt marsh" carried out by Tau-Ken Samruk JSC. The total cost of the projects is 400 thousand euros, including an estimated EU contribution of 200,000 euros.
Also at the Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan in the Kingdom of Belgium, a Memorandum of cooperation was signed between the Kazakhstan Forum Astana Group and the Luxerburg company Lobox Architects.
