Kazakh Foreign Minister Received the Ambassador of Pakistan
Images | Kazakh MFA
Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu received Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan to Kazakhstan Nauman Bashir Bhatti, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
During the meeting, the parties discussed the current state and prospects of Kazakh-Pakistani cooperation, noting with satisfaction the positive dynamics of high-level contacts last year.
The Kazakh Foreign Minister emphasized the importance of implementation of previously reached agreements aimed at further development of bilateral cooperation in trade-economic and transit-transport spheres.
Special attention was paid to priority sectors such as agriculture, health care and pharmaceuticals. In this regard, the importance of the Intergovernmental Commission on Trade-Economic, Scientific-Technical and Cultural Cooperation was emphasized, contributing to the strengthening of interaction between the countries.
The two sides also reviewed the schedule of upcoming events on the highest and high levels.
For his part, the Pakistani diplomat reaffirmed readiness for close cooperation with the Foreign Ministry of Kazakhstan to deepen bilateral ties.
Following the talks, an agreement was reached on the continuation of joint work and expansion of areas of cooperation.
relevant news
Astana and Jakarta Increase Interaction
Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Alibek Bakayev held a meeting with Ambassador of the Republic of Indonesia Mochamad Fadjroel Rachman, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
During the conversation, the parties discussed the current state and prospects of bilateral cooperation in a wide range of areas of mutual interest and reviewed the schedule of highest- and high-level events planned for the current year.
Indonesia is one of Kazakhstan’s key partners in Southeast Asia. Astana seeks to further strengthen political dialogue as well as trade and economic relations with Jakarta. Last year, the volume of bilateral trade increased by 5% to 300.5 million US dollars, and we firmly believe that both sides will jointly use the existing potential to further expand mutual trade through diversification," Deputy Minister Bakayev noted.
For his part, the Indonesian diplomat agreed on the importance of continuing to deepen cooperation in various areas on the bilateral and multilateral track.
In addition, the diplomats exchanged views on current issues on the global and regional agenda, and discussed interaction within the framework of multilateral structures.
Kazakhstan and Iran Strengthen Cooperation at High-Level Meetings
Images | Kazakh MFA
Within the framework of participation in the First Meeting of the High-Level Committee of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO), Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Alibek Bakayev, held bilateral meetings with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran (IRI), Abbas Araghchi, as well as with the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Iran for Legal and International Affairs, Kazem Gharibabadi, and the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Iran for Economic Diplomacy, Saeed Abdol Rasoul Mohajer, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
During the meeting with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Iran, the parties discussed pressing issues of bilateral and multilateral cooperation, paying special attention to regional security, economic partnership, and coordination within international organizations. The details of upcoming bilateral official visits at various levels were also reviewed.
At the meeting with Iran’s Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mohajer, trade and economic partnership issues were discussed. Kazakhstan and Iran confirmed their readiness to implement the Roadmap signed in December 2023 to increase bilateral trade, to develop transport and logistics capabilities, and enhance investment opportunities.
During the meeting with Iran’s Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Gharibabadi, the parties reviewed prospects for cooperation within the UN, CICA, SCO, OIC, ECO, and other international organizations. They also exchanged views on pressing global issues, including cooperation within the International Atomic Energy Agency.
Following the bilateral meetings, the parties agreed to continue active political dialogue and strengthen cooperation across the full spectrum of bilateral and multilateral issues of mutual interest.
Kazakhstan and Bulgaria Intend to Expand Trade and Economic Cooperation
Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Bulgaria Viktor Temirbayev met with newly appointed Minister of Economy and Industry of the Republic of Bulgaria Peter Dilov, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
During the meeting the interlocutors reviewed the current state and prospects for further development of bilateral trade, economic and investment relations, including in priority areas within the framework of the Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation Agreement between Kazakhstan and the European Union. Special attention was paid to the prospects of cooperation between Astana and Sofia.
Ambassador Temirbayev briefed the Bulgarian side in detail on the political and economic reforms initiated by President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, the ongoing work of the Government to create a favorable investment climate, measures of state support to foreign investors and the opportunities provided at the Astana International Financial Center. According to the Kazakh diplomat, such areas as transport and logistics, agriculture, digitalization, tourism, and critical raw materials open up new opportunities for Bulgarian businesses to expand cooperation with Kazakhstan.
The parties also held substantive negotiations on issues related to the preparation and holding of the 5th meeting of the Kazakh-Bulgarian Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation in Sofia.
In turn, Minister Dilov noted the important role of Kazakhstan in Central Asia and its transit potential in trade between Europe and Asia, and also confirmed his readiness to increase practical cooperation in trade, economic and investment spheres.
In conclusion, the parties agreed to maintain close working contacts on all issues identified during the meeting.
According to the Bureau of National Statistics of the Agency for Strategic Planning and Reforms of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Bulgaria for 11 months of 2024 amounted to 349.8 million US dollars (+3.9 times), of which exports from Kazakhstan amounted to 284.8 million, imports from Bulgaria - 65.0 million.
In 9 months of 2024, 6.2 million US dollars of Bulgarian direct investments were attracted to Kazakhstan.
Kazakh Foreign Minister Received Ambassador of Cyprus
Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu received Ambassador of the Republic of Cyprus Petros Nacouzis on the occasion of the beginning of his diplomatic mission in Kazakhstan, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
The meeting highlighted key aspects of the Kazakh-Cypriot cooperation across political, trade, economic, cultural, and humanitarian domains. The parties also reviewed progress in implementing agreements previously reached between the foreign ministers of the two states.
The significance establishment of diplomatic missions of two countries in Astana and Nicosia was emphasized. A common opinion was expressed that this step would contribute to the further development of mutually beneficial cooperation across the entire spectrum of relations.
At the conclusion of the meeting, Minister M.Nurtleu extended his best wishes to the Ambassador Nacouzis for a successful mission in Kazakhstan.
UN HRC commends human rights situation in Kazakhstan
Images | Kazakh MFA
The Fourth Report of Kazakhstan on the fulfilment of human rights obligations and recommendations of the previous review was considered during the 48th session of the Working Group of the United Nations Human Rights Council’s Universal Periodic Review, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
The delegation of the Republic of Kazakhstan consisted of senior officials of nine main state bodies that directly implement state policy and monitor the fulfillment of state’s human rights obligations, as well as members of the Majilis of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
More than 100 UN Member States delegations participated in the review. It demonstrated a genuine interest to an open and constructive dialogue with our country. The event was held in the format of an interactive discussion, during which UN Member States raised questions, made comments and recommendations for further improvement of our country's human rights system.
The Kazakhstan’s official delegation, led by Minister of Justice Yerlan Sarsembayev, addressed the UN Human Rights Council on a wide range of issues, focusing on the comprehensive reforms undertaken by President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, in the field of human rights and the rule of law, key legal initiatives on the elimination of torture and ill-treatment, peaceful assembly and freedom of association, ensuring the work of mass media and expanding the rights of journalists, combating human trafficking and domestic violence. In addition, the members of the delegation provided comprehensive information to questions raised by UN Member States, enriching the dialogue and sharing the good practices on human rights issues.
In his address to the Council, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Roman Vassilenko shared the country's experience in cooperating with the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Special Procedures of the Human Rights Council and UN treaty bodies. In particular, attention was drawn to the inter-agency mechanism established by the Decree of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan to consider inquiries from UN special rapporteurs and treaty bodies on individual communications. The Kazakh diplomat also briefed on ongoing technical cooperation with the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights. According to human rights experts, this level of interaction underlines Kazakhstan's priorities in advancing the country’s human rights protection system and democratic processes.
Responding to the question on strengthening the dialogue between the Government and civil society, Mr. Vassilenko referred to the role of the consultative and advisory body "Human Dimension Dialogue Platform", which takes place regularly at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan. He underlined the constructive nature of this platform, which contributed to the adoption of three human rights action plans and several legal acts related to wide range of political and social issues of the country.
During the dialogue with the Kazakhstan’s delegation, UN Member States expressed their support to the ambitious reforms and welcomed the concrete actions to strengthen fundamental human rights and freedoms. In particular, the international community commended the laws adopted in the areas of combating domestic violence, ensuring the safety of children, strengthening the mandate of the Commissioner for Human Rights and the National Preventive Mechanism, and social protection of the population, particularly, in the most vulnerable situations.
The UN Member States acknowledged the abolition of the death penalty, adoption of the Action Plan on Human Rights and the Rule of Law on December 8, 2023, and Kazakhstan's contribution to the work of the UN Human Rights Council during its 2022-2024 membership.
The Universal Periodic Review, as a unique mechanism of the UN Human Rights Council, provides an opportunity for all Member States to have their human rights situation regularly reviewed.
The report of the UPR Working Group on Kazakhstan along with the UN Member States recommendations will be adopted by the UN HRC during its 59th session in June 2025.
Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan met with the Ambassador of Japan
Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu received the newly appointed Ambassador of Japan to Kazakhstan Yasumasa Iijima, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
During the meeting, the parties discussed in detail the state and prospects of bilateral and multilateral cooperation, paying special attention to the schedule of mutual visits and events at the highest and high levels planned for this year.
Given the significant volumes of bilateral trade and direct Japanese investments in Kazakhstan, particular emphasis was placed on the importance of further deepening trade and economic cooperation.
The importance of the Joint Commission of the governmental and private sectors of Kazakhstan and Japan on economic cooperation, which promotes mutually beneficial partnerships, was highlighted.
Yasumasa Iijima expressed full readiness for active interaction to develop bilateral relations.
Kazakh Foreign Minister M.Nurtleu wished the Ambassador of Japan success in his work in Kazakhstan.
Kazakh Foreign Minister Received Austrian Ambassador
Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu received Ambassador of the Republic of Austria Andrea Bacher on the occasion of the beginning of her diplomatic mission in Kazakhstan, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
The meeting focused on the state and prospects of Kazakh-Austrian cooperation in the political, trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres.
The parties noted the importance of the Kazakh-Austrian Intergovernmental Commission on Economic, Agricultural, Environmental, Industrial, Technical and Technological Cooperation and the Business Council in expanding mutually beneficial engagement and promoting business ties between the two countries.
Preparations for the UNESCO Global Youth Forum Discussed in Almaty
Images | Kazakh MFA
Ambassador-at-Large – Head of the Representative Office of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Almaty, Zhanibek Abdrashov, met with the Director of the United Nations Regional Office for Education, Science and Culture for Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan, Amir Piric, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
The parties summarized the results of cooperation in 2024, noting significant achievements in the implementation of projects addressing water issues and combat climate change. Special attention was paid to initiative of Kazakhstan to establish the United Nations Regional Center for Sustainable Development for Central Asia and Afghanistan in Almaty, which received support from all countries of the region and the UN Secretary-General.
The UNESCO representative emphasized the importance of further expansion of partner relations and noted the visit of Director-General of UNESCO Audrey Azoulay in 2023 as an important step in the development of bilateral cooperation.
Special attention was paid to the UNESCO Global Youth Forum, which will be held on February 19-20, 2025 in Almaty and will become a platform for exchanging views and developing solutions in the sphere of education, science and culture among the youth of the region.
