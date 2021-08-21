Kazakh Foreign Ministry made a statement on situation in Afghanistan

Images | open sources

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan made a statement on the situation in Afghanistan, the press office of the Foreign Ministry of Kazakhstan said.

The statement says that Kazakhstan is closely following the development of the situation in Afghanistan. The long-term conflict must be resolved by the Afghan people themselves.

Kazakhstan calls on all parties involved to ensure peaceful transit of power as the main prerequisite for internal stabilization. Kazakhstan supports the statement of the UN Security Council on the creation of an inclusive and representative government, respect for the rights of national minorities and women, prevention of the presence of groups that pose a threat to other states, and compliance with international law.













