Kazakh President took part in plenary session of 6th Eastern Economic Forum

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev took part in the plenary session of 6th Eastern Economic Forum via videoconference, the presidential press office said on Friday.

The Forum was addressed by Russian President Vladimir Putin and Mongolian President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh as well as Chinese Chairman Xi Jinping, Indian PM Narendra Modi, and Thai PM Prayut Chan-o-cha via video.

In his speech, the Kazakh President expressed gratitude to the Russian Leader for joining the event. He noted that the Forum has become an international dialogue platform for discussing most current problems of economic cooperation.

As the largest economy in Central Asia Kazakhstan intends to intensify its presence in the region, which is the essence of our country’s relationships with Asian partners. The backbone of the country’s Eurasian strategy is multifaceted cooperation with Russia which is our strategic partner, ally, and great Eurasian power," the Kazakh President said.

The Kazakh Head of State accentuated his attention on the importance of constructing an effective transport infrastructure. He told in detail about the potential and possibilities of the country in the development of transit hubs, including in the context of pairing the national plans and the Eurasian Economic Union work and Global Infinitive "One Belt and One Path".

Tokayev supported the idea of the Forum to create new forms of cooperation to unleash the region’s potential.

In addition, the Kazakh President spoke of the prospects for strengthening business ties with the countries of the Asia Pacific region, noting that the trade turnover between Kazakhstan and the region exceeded $43bn last year, with Russia, China, and South Korea accounting for 94% of the turnover.

The Kazakh Head of State confirmed the country’s readiness to continue constructive cooperation in all areas.

The Continent’s countries can become a consolidated community with a common idea of joint creation of the future through mutually beneficial trade and economic cooperation. Such approach will certainly give powerful impetus to the development of regional and global cooperation, creating new economic growth points," concluded the Kazakh President.













