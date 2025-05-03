Kazakhstan-UK Intergovernmental Commission Convenes in London

Images | Kazakh MFA

Tell a friend

The 11th meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation between Kazakhstan and the United Kingdom was held in London. The Kazakh delegation was led by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Alibek Kuantyrov. The meeting was attended by the Ambassador of Kazakhstan to the UK Magzhan Ilyassov, UK Ambassador to Kazakhstan Kathy Leach, and representatives of relevant ministries, national companies, and quasi-governmental sectors from both countries, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.





The UK side was headed by Douglas Alexander, Minister of State for Trade Policy and Economic Security at the Department for Business and Trade.





The parties noted that the signing of the Strategic Partnership and Cooperation Agreement between Kazakhstan and the UK last year has opened new prospects for deepening cooperation in critical minerals, green energy and climate, transport and logistics, pharmaceuticals and healthcare, education, and financial partnerships.





In his remarks, Deputy Minister Kuantyrov emphasized that the UK is one of Kazakhstan’s key trading partners and top investors, with total FDI exceeding 22 billion US dollars: "We greatly value the UK’s contribution to the development of Kazakhstan’s key industries and are committed to building a next-level partnership - focused on investment, technology, and knowledge transfer."





During the meeting, bilateral documents were signed, including the Protocol of the Intergovernmental Commission, a Roadmap for cooperation in agriculture, as well as memorandums on collaboration in water resource management and the localization of biopharmaceuticals in Kazakhstan in partnership with AstraZeneca.





The Intergovernmental Commission remains a crucial mechanism for trade and economic cooperation between Kazakhstan and the United Kingdom, providing a systematic approach to implementing existing agreements and shaping new areas of strategic engagement.