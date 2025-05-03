02.05.2025, 17:42 6041
Kazakhstan-UK Intergovernmental Commission Convenes in London
Images | Kazakh MFA
The 11th meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation between Kazakhstan and the United Kingdom was held in London. The Kazakh delegation was led by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Alibek Kuantyrov. The meeting was attended by the Ambassador of Kazakhstan to the UK Magzhan Ilyassov, UK Ambassador to Kazakhstan Kathy Leach, and representatives of relevant ministries, national companies, and quasi-governmental sectors from both countries, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
The UK side was headed by Douglas Alexander, Minister of State for Trade Policy and Economic Security at the Department for Business and Trade.
The parties noted that the signing of the Strategic Partnership and Cooperation Agreement between Kazakhstan and the UK last year has opened new prospects for deepening cooperation in critical minerals, green energy and climate, transport and logistics, pharmaceuticals and healthcare, education, and financial partnerships.
In his remarks, Deputy Minister Kuantyrov emphasized that the UK is one of Kazakhstan’s key trading partners and top investors, with total FDI exceeding 22 billion US dollars: "We greatly value the UK’s contribution to the development of Kazakhstan’s key industries and are committed to building a next-level partnership - focused on investment, technology, and knowledge transfer."
During the meeting, bilateral documents were signed, including the Protocol of the Intergovernmental Commission, a Roadmap for cooperation in agriculture, as well as memorandums on collaboration in water resource management and the localization of biopharmaceuticals in Kazakhstan in partnership with AstraZeneca.
The Intergovernmental Commission remains a crucial mechanism for trade and economic cooperation between Kazakhstan and the United Kingdom, providing a systematic approach to implementing existing agreements and shaping new areas of strategic engagement.
30.04.2025, 21:49 5506
Kazakhstan Introduces New Investor Visa
The Republic of Kazakhstan is taking another step toward fostering international business. At the initiative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan new regulations have been approved for obtaining an investor visa, aimed at enhancing the country’s investment appeal and supporting long-term business partnerships, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
Under the new framework, foreign nationals who invest a minimum of 300,000 US dollars in the charter capital of Kazakh companies or in local publicly traded securities may submit an electronic application for an investor visa. This so-called "golden visa" also provides an opportunity to obtain a residence permit in Kazakhstan for up to 10 years.
Such visa programs, widely implemented in countries across Europe, the United States, the UAE, and Singapore, have proven to be effective tools for attracting capital, technology, and business activity. Kazakhstan now joins this global trend by offering its own model of investment residency.
The issuance of "golden visas" creates a favorable and predictable environment for foreign investors by providing legal safeguards and strengthening trust in Kazakhstan’s investment climate. This initiative reflects the country’s strategic focus on openness, capital protection, and the development of sustainable international economic ties.
30.04.2025, 14:47 5736
Kazakhstan and Romania Ready to Expand Partnership
Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Roman Vassilenko met with Pavel-Casian Nițulescu, the State Secretary of Ministry Energy of Romania, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
During the meeting, the parties highlighted the high level of political dialogue between Astana and Bucharest and discussed key issues of trade and economic cooperation, including energy, the oil and gas industry, investments, and technological partnerships.
Particular attention was given to the activities of KazMunayGas International in Romania, which stands as Kazakhstan’s largest foreign asset in Europe and plays a significant role in that country’s economy.
This project holds strategic significance for both countries, as the company is one of Romania’s largest taxpayers and a key player in the energy sector.
The discussion also covered prospects for cooperation in nuclear energy, including the exchange of experience and technologies, which could contribute to the development of innovative solutions in both countries.
The parties also explored opportunities to increase mutual investments and trade relations, with new initiatives focused on expanding cooperation.
In conclusion, they agreed to continue active dialogue and implement joint projects aimed at further developing beneficial relations between Kazakhstan and Romania.
For reference: The trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Romania amounted to 2.9 billion US dollars in 2024, and in January-February 2025 - 478.2 million dollars. Over the past decade, Romania has invested 1.57 billion dollars in Kazakhstan’s economy. Currently 37 companies with Romanian capital are operating in the country.
29.04.2025, 20:53 20696
Strengthening Intra-Regional Cooperation within the UN Framework Discussed at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan
Images | Kazakh MFA
Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu held a meeting with the Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General and Head of the United Nations Regional Centre for Preventive Diplomacy for Central Asia (UNRCCA), Kaha Imnadze, who arrived in Astana to participate in the Interregional Dialogue on the Prosecution, Rehabilitation and Reintegration of Returnees from Conflict Zones, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
During the meeting, the parties discussed key areas of cooperation between Kazakhstan and the UNRCCA, regional security issues, sustainable development, and preparations for joint initiatives. The Kazakh Foreign Minister emphasized the important role of the Centre in fostering dialogue among the Central Asian countries and reaffirmed Kazakhstan’s commitment to further expanding the regional agenda in a consistent and meaningful manner.
Minister Nurtleu noted that the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has repeatedly stressed the indispensable and central coordinating role of the United Nations in addressing global challenges, especially in the current geopolitical turbulence.
In the context of the 80th anniversary of the United Nations, the Minister reaffirmed Kazakhstan’s support for the global initiative "UN-80" aimed at rethinking the role of this universal platform in the modern world. Kazakhstan is actively promoting a renewed approach to multilateralism, strengthening comprehensive cooperation with the UN, and advancing regional approaches to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).
In this regard, the parties agreed to establish close cooperation between the UNRCCA and the UN Regional Centre for the SDGs for Central Asia and Afghanistan in Almaty, the establishment of which was endorsed by the UN General Assembly resolution of March 4 this year.
Special Representative Imnadze expressed gratitude to Kazakhstan for its continued support of the UNRCCA’s work and its contribution to advancing intra-regional dialogue.
At the conclusion of the meeting, both sides reaffirmed their readiness to continue promoting common objectives within the framework of the UN mandate and wished each other fruitful cooperation.
29.04.2025, 11:35 27666
Ministries of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan and Poland Held Political Consultations
Astana hosted another round of political consultations between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Republic of Poland, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
Welcoming the Polish delegation, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Roman Vassilenko highlighted that Astana regards Warsaw as its important political and economic partner within the European Union. He expressed Kazakhstan’s interest in deepening both bilateral and multilateral cooperation.
Continuing the consultations, Director of the Europe Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Daniyar Seidaliyev and Director of the Eastern Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Poland Wojciech Zajączkowski discussed a wide range of issues, including the development of political dialogue, the expansion of trade and economic ties, as well as cooperation in the cultural and humanitarian spheres.
Particular attention was given to the preparation of bilateral events planned for the current year, especially in political and economic areas.
The diplomats also exchanged views on key regional and international issues, reaffirming their commitment to strengthening cooperation within multilateral frameworks.
The head of Polish delegation reiterated Poland’s interest in enhancing mutually beneficial engagement with Kazakhstan across all priority areas.
At the conclusion of the consultations, both parties agreed to further maintain a close dialogue between their foreign ministries of the two countries.
For reference: Trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Poland in 2024 amounted to 1.12 billion US dollars, including 488.0 million dollars in exports and 639.1 million dollars in imports. For the first two months of 2025, trade turnover reached 169.2 million dollars. Cumulative foreign direct investment from Poland to Kazakhstan since 2005 totals 522.14 million US dollars. Over 140 companies with Polish capital operate in Kazakhstan, including Polpharma (Santo), Selena, Stockson, and others.
28.04.2025, 21:11 29561
Italo-spanish Company Plans to Implement a New Investment Project in Kazakhstan
Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu held a meeting with Stefano Manfredi, General Director of the Spanish company TUBACEX IBF Kazakhstan, press service of the Kazakh MFAreports.
During the talks, the establishment in Kazakhstan of the first seamless pipe plant in Central Asia, producing pipes from stainless steel and nickel alloys, was discussed. The project aligns with Kazakhstan’s strategic priorities to develop a high-tech industry and expand import substitution potential in the metallurgical sector.
Minister Nurtleu emphasized that the Government of Kazakhstan is ready to provide comprehensive support for the implementation of the investment project, noting that the launch of the new plant will make a significant contribution to strengthening the country’s industrial sector and creating new jobs.
Founded in Spain, TUBACEX specializes in the production of seamless stainless steel and nickel alloy pipes for the energy, oil and gas, and petrochemical sectors. Today, the company operates 24 production plants and 14 service centers worldwide. Since 2022, TUBACEX IBF Kazakhstan has been successfully operating in Atyrau, specializing in the production of pipeline connectors and actively participating in production localization processes.
23.04.2025, 20:07 63086
Prospects for Kazakh-Pakistani Cooperation Discussed in Astana
Images | Kazakh MFA
Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu held a meeting with General Syed Asim Munir, Chief of Army Staff of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
During the talks, the sides discussed the current state and prospects for the development of Kazakh-Pakistani partnership, with a particular focus on trade, investment and transport-logistics cooperation.
In particular, they reviewed opportunities for expanding transit and transport collaboration, which would help to unlock the potential of bilateral business ties, as well as joint projects currently under consideration.
Minister Nurtleu stressed the importance of advancing projects in agriculture, logistics, healthcare, pharmaceuticals and information technology.
23.04.2025, 17:03 63311
Development of Political Dialogue and Expansion of Economic Ties Discussed by the Foreign Ministers of Kazakhstan and Croatia
Images | Kazakh MFA
Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu held talks with the Minister of Foreign and European Affairs of the Republic of Croatia, Gordan Grlić-Radman, as part of his official visit to Kazakhstan, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
The main topics of discussion included cooperation in the political, trade-economic, and cultural-humanitarian spheres. Special attention was given to the forthcoming visit of Prime Minister of Croatia Andrej Plenković to Kazakhstan and his participation in the Astana International Forum. In addition, the parties thoroughly discussed the implementation of agreements reached during Nurtleu’s visit to Zagreb in November 2024.
Croatia is one of Kazakhstan’s key partners in the Balkans and the European Union. Economic cooperation is a priority and a major driving force of our bilateral relations," emphasized the Kazakh Foreign Minister.
Last year, the volume of mutual trade reached 282 million US dollars, placing Croatia among Kazakhstan’s top 15 trading partners within the EU.
For his part, Grlić-Radman reaffirmed the Croatian Government’s strong commitment to strengthening comprehensive cooperation with Kazakhstan in all areas of mutual interest. Energy, transport and logistics, pharmaceuticals, tourism, and agriculture were identified as priority areas.
The ministers expressed confidence that the Kazakhstan-Croatia Business Forum and the visit to the International IT Startup Park "Astana Hub," both organized as part of the visit, would contribute to fostering contacts and creating favorable conditions for the business communities of the two countries.
The head of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry noted that the present event marks a starting point for the intensification of political dialogue aimed at strengthening economic ties between Kazakhstan and Croatia. He underscored that the meeting reflects the growing momentum in the development of traditionally friendly bilateral relations.
In the cultural and humanitarian domain, the foreign ministers agreed to mutually provide scholarships for students of both countries.
During the exchange of views on current regional and global issues, the head of Kazakhstan’s diplomacy reaffirmed the country’s firm adherence to the principles of the UN Charter and its balanced and pragmatic foreign policy, which is focused on resolving conflicts exclusively by peaceful means.
Minister Nurtleu expressed gratitude to the Croatian side for its support in the establishment of the UN Regional Centre for Sustainable Development Goals for Central Asia and Afghanistan in Almaty.
As a result of the talks, both parties agreed to pursue further joint efforts to strengthen bilateral and multilateral cooperation.
Alongside the official negotiations, the foreign ministers inaugurated the Kazakhstan-Croatia Business Forum with the participation of representatives from the business circles of both countries. The event served as a platform for discussing prospects for bilateral cooperation in areas such as energy, construction, information technology, tourism, and agriculture.
Entrepreneurs from Kazakhstan and Croatia confirmed their interest in expanding trade and economic ties and in implementing joint projects aimed at developing a sustainable partnership.
Within the framework of the visit, the Croatian Minister was received by the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.
22.04.2025, 19:26 70186
Ambassador of Algeria was Received at the Kazakh Foreign Ministry on the Occasion of the Completion of His Diplomatic Mission
Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Alibek Kuantyrov received the Ambassador of the People’s Democratic Republic of Algeria Kamel Fenniche upon the completion of his diplomatic mission in Kazakhstan.
The parties noted the positive dynamics of bilateral cooperation and reaffirmed their interest in further deepening the mutually beneficial partnership between the two countries.
Ambassador Fenniche has noted the consistent political reforms in the Republic of Kazakhstan. According to him, these transformations reflect the desire of the Kazakhstani people to build a more open and sustainable state.
Deputy Foreign Minister Kuantyrov especially emphasized the contribution of the Algerian diplomat to the development of political, trade-economic, and cultural-humanitarian cooperation between Astana and Algiers.
The Kazakh diplomat wished Ambassador of Algeria success in his future professional endeavors and expressed confidence that the friendly relations between Kazakhstan and Algeria will continue to develop successfully.
At the end of the meeting, the Ambassador of Algeria was presented with a letter of gratitude and a gift on behalf of Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu.
