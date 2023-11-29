This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan and Estonia strengthen partnership cooperation
relevant news
Political consultations between Kazakhstan and Latvia reaffirm positive dynamics of bilateral cooperation
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
New Avenues of Kazakh-Swedish Cooperation Discussed in Stockholm
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan and Great Britain Discussed Prospects for Expanding Trade and Economic Cooperation
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakh Foreign Minister Arrived in Hungary with an Official Visit
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Prospects for deepening ties with European Parliament discussed at Foreign Ministry of Kazakhstan
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Declaration of Intent on EU-EBRD Technical Support for Critical Raw Materials Projects Signed
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan participated in Geneva’s largest international largest international charity fair
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan welcomed parliamentary delegation from Indonesia
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Most viewed
22.11.2023, 11:06Kazakhstani citizens to be able to conclude real estate sale and purchase transactions in online formatKazakhstani citizens to be able to conclude real estate sale and purchase transactions in online format 22.11.2023, 10:5966551Prime Minister of Kazakhstan orders to halve terms of clearance and passage of railroad cargoes 22.11.2023, 18:5663921Italian Bel Canto Eastern Style 22.11.2023, 16:3363476Kazakhstani families evacuated from Gaza provided with housing and medical assistance 23.11.2023, 17:0154106New mortgage program 9-20-25 to provide housing for more than 8,000 families per year 01.11.2023, 20:23173866Leaders of Kazakhstan and France participated in a business forum 03.11.2023, 20:41173826The 10th Summit of the Organization of Turkic States was held in Astana 03.11.2023, 17:45170646Turkic states need to unite more than ever - Kassym-Jomart Tokayev 02.11.2023, 15:41170166Head of State awarded Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban with the Order Dostyk of I degree 01.11.2023, 16:19163951Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Emmanuel Macron held a press briefing