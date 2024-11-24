Kazakhstan and European Union Enhance Cooperation in Digitalization and Connectivity

Tell a friend

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Roman Vassilenko met with Peteris Ustubs, Director of the Middle East, Asia and Pacific Directorate at the European Commission’s Directorate-General for International Partnerships, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.





During the conversation, the parties discussed a wide range of issues of Kazakh-European cooperation, focusing on strengthening interaction in the field of digital transformation and regional connectivity.





The Deputy Minister welcomed the high dynamics of political contacts between Kazakhstan and the EU, underscoring the importance of further fostering cooperation on issues of mutual interest.





To this extent, Vassilenko commended the Team Europe Initiative on Digital Connectivity, aimed at developing the digital economy in Central Asia, including by providing broad access to secure internet via satellite communications, particularly, in rural areas.





The diplomats also highlighted the importance of further developing cooperation in the field of transport and logistics, emphasizing the significance of the active work of the Coordination Platform for the Development of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR).





Following the meeting, the parties agreed to continue interaction in these areas.





For reference: Kazakhstan and the EU signed and ratified the Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation Agreement, which covers 29 areas of interaction, including trade, investment, infrastructure development, as well as innovation, culture, sports and tourism.





Last year, trade turnover with EU increased by 3.5%, amounting to 41.4 billion US dollars. The volume of European investments into the economy of Kazakhstan since 2005 amounted to 180 billion dollars. More than 3,000 companies with European capital operate in Kazakhstan, including such transnational corporations as Shell, Sneider, Eni, Total, Air Liquide, Alstom, Siemens and others.





Within the framework of the Global Gateway initiative with total amount of funding of 300 billion euros, the EU intends to implement infrastructure projects in Kazakhstan, in particular, for the development of the TITR.