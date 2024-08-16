Kazakhstan and Greece Develop Cooperation in the Spheres of Culture and Tourism

Images | Kazakh MFA

The launch ceremony of the networking initiative between the Municipality of Aristotle (Halkidiki) and the city of Almaty took place, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.





The event was part of the "Aristotelous Events" celebrating the legacy of the ancient Greek philosopher Aristotle and the journey of his student, Alexander the Great, to Asia.





The initiative envisages cooperation between the two regions of Kazakhstan and Greece in the fields of culture, tourism and education by popularizing traditions, music and cuisine.





On August 10, 2024, on Abay Day, celebrated around the world, the folklore and ethnographic ensemble "Sazgen Sazy" performed melodies of the steppes in the city of Stagira, which is the birthplace of Aristotle.





A special symbolism was given to the speech by the fact that Abay tribute the universal values of Aristotle and introduced the plot about the deeds of Alexander the Great in Kazakh literature.





Mayor of Municipality of Aristotle Stelios Valianos said that the philosopher Aristotle continues to be the greatest ambassador of Greece’s cultural contribution to the world community, expressing the hope that his legacy can also become a bridge for the development of cooperation between Kazakhstan and Greece in the field of culture and tourism.