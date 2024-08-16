12.08.2024, 22:06 4036
Kazakhstan and Greece Develop Cooperation in the Spheres of Culture and Tourism
Images | Kazakh MFA
The launch ceremony of the networking initiative between the Municipality of Aristotle (Halkidiki) and the city of Almaty took place, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
The event was part of the "Aristotelous Events" celebrating the legacy of the ancient Greek philosopher Aristotle and the journey of his student, Alexander the Great, to Asia.
The initiative envisages cooperation between the two regions of Kazakhstan and Greece in the fields of culture, tourism and education by popularizing traditions, music and cuisine.
On August 10, 2024, on Abay Day, celebrated around the world, the folklore and ethnographic ensemble "Sazgen Sazy" performed melodies of the steppes in the city of Stagira, which is the birthplace of Aristotle.
A special symbolism was given to the speech by the fact that Abay tribute the universal values of Aristotle and introduced the plot about the deeds of Alexander the Great in Kazakh literature.
Mayor of Municipality of Aristotle Stelios Valianos said that the philosopher Aristotle continues to be the greatest ambassador of Greece’s cultural contribution to the world community, expressing the hope that his legacy can also become a bridge for the development of cooperation between Kazakhstan and Greece in the field of culture and tourism.
14.08.2024, 20:23 3576
Kazakhstan and Bulgaria Strengthen Cooperation in the Legal Field
In order to discuss topical issues of bilateral cooperation in the field of legal assistance, Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Bulgaria Viktor Temirbayev held a meeting with the Prosecutor General of Bulgaria Borislav Sarafov, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
During the conversation, the Kazakh diplomat familiarized the interlocutor with the complex of political transformations and socio-economic reforms being carried out in the country. At the same time, he highlighted in detail the set of measures taken by Kazakhstan in the field of ensuring the protection of human rights, improving the judicial system and creating the necessary conditions for the administration of justice.
In turn, Borislav Sarafov welcomed the ongoing reforms and showed genuine interest in the further development and deepening of cooperation between law enforcement agencies, including in the field of the return of illegally acquired assets.
At the end of the meeting, the interlocutors agreed to maintain working contacts on all identified issues.
14.08.2024, 17:21 3736
Kazakhstan’s Significant Contribution in Strengthening Interfaith Dialogue Acknowledged by Bahá'í Secretary-General
Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Israel, Daulet Yemberdiyev, held a meeting with the Secretary-General of the Bahá'í World Centre, David Rutstein, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
The discussions encompassed a wide array of topics, including the implementation of the Development Concept of the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions for 2023-2033, along with the agenda for the forthcoming XXII session of the Congress Secretariat.
Ambassador conveyed his deep appreciation to the spiritual leader for his dedicated efforts and active engagement within the Congress. Yemberdiyev also provided a comprehensive overview to the Bahá'í Secretary-General regarding the political and socio-economic reforms currently being implemented in Kazakhstan under the leadership of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.
In response, Rutstein endorsed the initiatives and ideas put forward by the Congress and commended Kazakhstan’s pivotal role and extensive experience in fostering global inter-civilizational, interfaith, and interreligious dialogue. He further expressed his confidence that the collaborative efforts within the framework of the Astana platform would significantly contribute to the broader endeavor of building a harmonious global community.
14.08.2024, 08:09 3891
Kazakhstan and Finland Develop Regional Cooperation
Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Finland Azamat Abdraimov held a meeting with the Deputy Mayor of Turku, Piia Elo. At the meeting, the parties discussed a wide range of issues regarding interaction within the framework of regional cooperation and emphasized the potential for enhancing trade and economic relations, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
During his visit to Turku, Ambassador Abdraimov also discussed the current state and prospects for the development of scientific and educational cooperation with the Vice-Rector of the University of Turku, Kalle-Antti Suominen.
At the invitation of the European side, the Kazakh Ambassador attended the opening ceremony of the European Science on Stage festival, held in Turku from August 12 to 15, 2024.
The Kazakh delegation, consisting of teachers from various schools, representatives of the Ministry of Education of the Republic of Kazakhstan, and the Caravan of Knowledge Foundation, is participating in this festival to expand knowledge and skills in the field of STEAM and improve teaching practices in Kazakh schools.
12.08.2024, 18:33 6731
Ambassador of Kazakhstan Met with the Speaker of the National Assembly of South Korea
The Ambassador of Kazakhstan to the South Korea, Nurgali Arystanov, held a meeting with the Speaker of the National Assembly of the Republic of Korea, Woo Won-shik, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
During the conversation, the Kazakh diplomat congratulated the interlocutor on his election as the head of the legislative body of the Republic of Korea and highly appreciated his significant contribution to the development of bilateral relations as the Chairman of the Kazakhstan-Korea Parliamentary Friendship Group, including through his multiple visits to Astana, Almaty, and Kyzylorda.
In response, Speaker Woo Won-shik noted the high level of political dialogue and the rapid development of the enhanced strategic partnership. Additionally, the Speaker of the Korean Parliament expressed his gratitude to the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, for the political decision to return the remains of General Hong Beom-do in 2021. The Korean legislator expressed satisfaction with the cooperation in culture and education, including the recent opening of the School of Artificial Intelligence at Korkyt Ata University with the assistance of Seoultech University.
It was noted that by 2023 full year statistics, the Republic of Korea is the 4th largest trading partner and the 5th largest investor in the economy of the Republic of Kazakhstan. Currently, there are 15 flights per week between Kazakhstan and Korea (13 flights between Almaty and Seoul, and 2 flights between Astana and Seoul), contributing to the dynamic growth in tourism exchanges.
There are several successful economic projects between the two countries: Kia and Hyundai automobile plants, SK Ecoplant’s participation in the construction of the Big Almaty Ring Road (BAKAD), the construction of a 1 GW combined-cycle power plant by Doosan in the Turkestan region as well as the opening of several CU convenience stores in Almaty, among others.
At the conclusion of the conversation, the sides agreed to continue the dialogue to further strengthen constructive cooperation between Kazakhstan and Korea.
09.08.2024, 12:09 35916
Abai's Birthday Was Celebrated in New Delhi
Images | Kazakh MFA
In honor of the birthday of the great Kazakh thinker, poet, founder of written Kazakh literature Abai Kunanbayuly, a flower-laying ceremony was held at his bust, which was solemnly opened in 2022 on the territory of the capital's San Martin Park, located next to Abai Street (Abai Marg), press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
In addition to the staff of the diplomatic mission of Kazakhstan in India and diplomats of foreign countries accredited in the host country, the ceremony was also attended by the Secretary of the National Academy of Literature of India "Sahitya Akademi" Dr. K. Srinivasarao. Within the framework of this event the Ambassador of Kazakhstan in India Nurlan Zhalgasbayev presented 50 copies of books "Words of edification" by Abai Kunanbayuly, translated into Hindi and republished by the Embassy in 2022, to the book fund of the Academy.
It is important to note that Abai Kunanbayuly's "Words of Edification" were first translated into Hindi by Sahitya Akademi in 1995 as part of the celebration of the poet's 150th anniversary in India.
The bust of Abai Kunanbayuly was unveiled on 2 June 2022 with the participation of the State Minister of Foreign Affairs and Culture of India Ms. Meenakshi Lekhi, ministries and departments of the two countries, the media and business circles, as well as representatives of the creative intelligentsia and residents of the Indian capital.
The official opening ceremony of Abai Street (Abai Marg) in New Delhi took place in February 2002.
08.08.2024, 22:07 35816
Kazakhstan and Finland discussed topical issues of cooperation
Ambassador of Kazakhstan Azamat Abdraimov held a meeting at the Ministry for Foreign Affairs of Finland with Deputy Director General of the Department for Asia and Oceania of the Ministry for Foreign Affairs of Finland Mikko Kivikoski, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
During the meeting, the parties exchanged views on a wide range of topical issues on the bilateral and international agenda.
Special attention was paid to the issues of further development of relations in the spheres of trade and economic, investment cooperation, transport and logistics, as well as issues of expanding the legal framework.
As part of the development of relations between our countries, the interlocutors noted the important role of inter-parliamentary cooperation.
In the context of further interaction in multilateral organizations, the parties discussed the issues of Finland's chairmanship of the OSCE in 2025.
In general, the parties expressed confidence in further strengthening bilateral ties, including in maintaining an active political dialogue between Astana and Helsinki.
08.08.2024, 18:59 35986
Kazakhstan and Norway are promoting interregional ties
Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Norway Adil Tursunov visited the province of Nordland, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
During negotiations in Leknes with Paul Kruger, the acting mayor of the municipality of Vestvågøy, the Kazakh diplomat presented the socio-economic potential of our country and large-scale political reforms initiated by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.
The parties discussed the possibility of establishing direct links between a district of one of the regions of Kazakhstan and Vestvågøy municipality well-known for its agriculture, oil production, fishing and tourism at Lofoten islands.
Adil Tursunov visited the villages of Ostad and Borge, in the vicinity of which several fascist camps for Soviet prisoners of war existed in 1943-1945. In 1995, in front of the entrance to the Borge Church the Norwegian side installed a plaque with the inscription: "In memory of 600 Soviet prisoners of war in German fascist camps on the territory of Ostad, Hauga, Sund and Stamsund. Vestvågøy commune".
At a meeting with Norwegian activists, Ambassador discussed their project to establish a memorial to several Soviet prisoners of war who died in the village of Ostad in the spring of 1945 from the hands of German soldiers. According to local residents who restored the events of those days, one of the victims was Ivan Povoroznyuk, a native of the Kostanay region of Kazakhstan. The memorial is scheduled to open in Vestvågøy in May next year.
In general, the trip showed the prospects and the growing interest of the Norwegian regions in establishment of ties with Kazakhstan, as well as the intensification of bilateral cooperation in many areas representing mutual interest.
07.08.2024, 19:47 38066
Kazakh Foreign Ministry and World Bank Discussed Cooperation Issues
First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Akan Rakhmetullin met with Andrei Mikhnev, the World Bank Country Manager for Kazakhstan, and Zafar Hashimov, the Regional Director of the International Finance Corporation (IFC). The meeting focused on the current projects and initiatives of the World Bank and IFC in Kazakhstan, and future cooperation priorities, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
Akan Rakhmetullin underscored the crucial support of the World Bank and IFC as principal partners for Kazakhstan. Their support has enabled the successful implementation of numerous joint projects that have made a positive contribution to the country’s socio-economic development. In the current economic climate, these projects are of critical importance in supporting Kazakhstan’s new economic direction.
The parties reaffirmed their commitment to ongoing projects in both the public and private sectors. They also emphasized the importance of strengthening bilateral cooperation and attracting investment to achieve national goals and promote economic growth.
Andrei Mikhnev also noted that the World Bank’s involvement in Kazakhstan will expand under the upcoming Partnership Strategy for 2026-2030, which will outline key strategic priorities. Lately, the World Bank has approved financing for two projects with the goal of providing equal access to quality and affordable broadband infrastructure in remote rural areas and supporting policy reforms for sustainable and equitable growth.
Zafar Hashimov emphasized that the IFC, a leading global development institution focused on the private sector, is committed to fostering new markets and opportunities in Kazakhstan. In order to achieve this goal, the IFC is engaged in a number of strategic initiatives. Since 1993, the IFC has allocated over 2.5 billion US dollars to finance projects across a range of sectors within the Kazakh economy.
The discussions also addressed strategies and tools to combat climate change, including the reduction of methane emissions in the oil and gas sector. Furthermore, the potential of surface geothermal energy as an alternative renewable source to mitigate environmental impact was discussed.
