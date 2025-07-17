Kazakhstan and Japan Strengthen Dialogue on Peace, Security, and a Nuclear-Free Future

Tell a friend

First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Akan Rakhmetullin held a meeting with the Governor of Hiroshima Prefecture (Japan) Hidehiko Yuzaki, who arrived in Astana on a working visit, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.





During the meeting, the interlocutors exchanged views on the current agenda of the global nuclear disarmament and non-proliferation regime, including Kazakhstan’s successful chairmanship of the second session of the Preparatory Committee for the Eleventh Review Conference of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (Geneva, 2024), as well as events held in observance of the International Day against Nuclear Tests, celebrated on August 29.





Governor Yuzaki briefed on the activities and international humanitarian initiatives of the "Hiroshima Organization for Global Peace" and expressed interest in implementing joint events on multilateral platforms.





The parties paid particular attention to efforts aimed at supporting victims of nuclear use and testing, and advancing environmental remediation in regions affected by the use and testing of nuclear weapons.





As part of his first visit to Kazakhstan, Governor Yuzaki also plans to visit Abai region, which is expected to give new impetus to cooperation between the two regions, as well as the former Semipalatinsk Test Site - as a symbol of shared commitment to peace, nuclear disarmament, and the Sustainable Development Goals.