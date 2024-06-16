Kazakhstan and Oman Discussed Joint Standardization Project

Tell a friend

Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Oman Aidarbek Tumatov held a meeting with General Director of the Omani company Atyab International Services Mohib Ahmed, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.





The parties considered ways to strengthen scientific, technical and investment cooperation with Kazakhstani scientific institutes in the field of standardization and certification.





In addition, discussed the prospects for launching an Agro Center for Food Technologies in Kazakhstan. In the future, this project could certify non-primary domestic products according to international standards and export to the GCC countries.





During the meeting, Mohib Ahmed shared the results of his visit to Kazakhstan during June 4-7, where he held bilateral meetings with representatives of the Kazakhstan Institute of Standardization and Metrology, QazTrade and the Islamic Organization for Food Security.





Within the framework of these negotiations, an exchange of experience on international standards took place, and directions for strengthening bilateral ties were discussed.





Following the meeting, an introductory tour of the Atyab International Services laboratories was held. During the tour, the parties became familiar with the work of the technological food laboratory, where planned and production quality control of finished food products is carried out.