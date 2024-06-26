Kazakhstan and OSCE Confirm Course Towards Constructive Interaction and Strengthening of Organization

Images | Kazakh MFA

Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu had a meeting with OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, Minister of Foreign and European Affairs and Trade of Malta Ian Borg as part of his official visit to Astana, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.





The officials discussed the current situation within the OSCE and its internal dynamics, exchanging views on potential avenues to enhance trust and restore constructive dialogue among its participating States.





Murat Nurtleu underscored the indispensability of the OSCE as a key negotiation platform for resolving crises in the Organization’s area of responsibility. He assured that Kazakhstan will continue contributing to the bolstering of the OSCE and supporting the Chairperson-in-Office’s efforts in the spirit of the 1975 Helsinki Final Act and the 2010 Astana Declaration.





The principles of Astana Declaration, adopted fourteen years ago, from year to year retain their importance without losing its relevance. Today Valletta presides over the organization and responsibly fulfills this mission," said the head of the Foreign Ministry of Kazakhstan.





In his turn, Ian Borg presented Malta’s priorities at the helm of the OSCE, emphasizing efforts aimed at strengthening the Organization’s stability towards a safe and peaceful future.





The parties also reviewed cooperation on issues such as combating international terrorism and extremism, illegal trafficking of drugs and weapons, illegal migration, and border security. They also touched upon enhancing transportation connectivity and addressing environmental issues in the Central Asian region.





Their discussions also focused on further constructive interaction between Kazakhstan and Organization institutions, including the OSCE Program Office in Astana, in implementing joint projects aimed at promoting systemic reforms and sustainable development in Kazakhstan.





With respect to bilateral cooperation, the sides highlighted promising areas such as maritime logistics, trade, and tourism.





The OSCE Chair-in-Office expressed his support for President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s course towards establishing a "Just and Fair Kazakhstan" and highly appreciated the country’s contribution to regional stability and security. He emphasized the critical need for more active participation and cooperation amid numerous crises within the OSCE’s area. In this regard, Ian Borg expressed readiness to further strengthen cooperation with Kazakhstan across all three dimensions of OSCE security: politico-military, the economic and environmental, and the human dimensions.





Following the talks, the two ministers agreed to maintain regular dialogue both bilaterally and within regional platforms.