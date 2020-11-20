Kazakhstan awards jubilee medals to Egypt Supreme Constitutional Court heads

On November 15, 2020, the capital of Egypt hosted a solemn ceremony of awarding the jubilee medals "25 years of Kazakhstan constitution", awarded by the decree of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Chairman of the Supreme Constitutional Court of the Arab Republic of Egypt H.E.Said Marey and his Deputy Mr.Abdel Omar Sherif, the press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.

The event was attended by Chairman of the Senate of the Egyptian Parliament H.E.Abdel Wahab Abdel Razeq, Minister of Justice H.E. Chancellor Omar Marwan, Minister of State for Information H.E.Osama Heikal, Chief Justice of Council of State H.E.Chancellor Mohamed Hossam El Din, other prominent political figures, foreign ambassadors accredited in Egypt, representatives of the creative and scientific intelligentsia, and the media.

Jubilee medals were awarded by H.E.Kairat Lama Sharif the extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Kazakhstan, who addressed the audience with a welcoming speech, stressing that "the Basic Law was a turning step in the newest history of Kazakhstan, the embodiment of the unity of the strategic vision of the First President of independent Kazakhstan – Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev and the will of the people, a course which continues today the Head of state Kassym-Jomart Tokayev". He expressed gratitude to the Egyptian side for promoting and developing the ideas and principles of constitutionalism, establishing a multi-multidimentional and constructive interaction between the judicial authorities of the two countries.





