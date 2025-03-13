Kazakhstan Strengthens Cooperation with Leading U.S. Companies in Technology, Energy, and HealthcareKazakhstan Strengthens Cooperation with Leading U.S. Companies in Technology, Energy, and Healthcare
Kazakhstan Delegation Took Part in the Extraordinary Session of the OIC Ministerial Meeting
Images
Kazakhstan delegation headed by Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu participated in the extraordinary session of the Council of Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation on the situation in Palestine and Syria, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
The participants of the event discussed the current geopolitical situation, challenges and threats facing the Islamic world, as well as noted the need for early recovery of the Gaza Strip and stabilization of the situation in Syria.
In his speech, the Kazakh Foreign Minister noted that Kazakhstan has closely followed the Syrian crisis from its very beginning, providing a platform for negotiations within the framework of the Astana Process. "We call on OIC member countries to take active steps to stabilize the situation in Syria, taking into account the interests of the Syrian people," said Nurtleu.
Regarding the Palestinian issue, it was emphasized that the most pressing issue is to ensure a sustainable ceasefire between Hamas and Israel. Kazakhstan hopes that ongoing negotiations on the second phase will yield a sustainable path towards peace, security, as well as establishment of a Palestinian Statehood in accordance with respective resolutions of the UN General Assembly and Security Council.
The event demonstrated the solidarity of Muslim countries with the Palestinian and Syrian peoples, as well as their desire for active actions for the early settlement of the situation in the region.
As a result of the OIC Ministerial Council, the relevant resolutions were adopted and Syria’s membership in the Organization was reinstatement.
12.03.2025, 09:45 9346
Kazakhstan Strengthens Cooperation with Leading U.S. Companies in Technology, Energy, and Healthcare
A series of meetings took place between Gabidulla Ospankulov, Chairman of the Investment Committee of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan, and Marat Birimzhan, the overseas representative of the Kazakh Invest National Company, with the leadership of major U.S. companies specializing in technological solutions, industry, healthcare, and energy. The discussions focused on investment prospects, technology exchange, and the localization of production in Kazakhstan, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
The delegation’s first key meeting was at the Honeywell Technology Experience Center, where they discussed innovative solutions in industrial automation, the production of sustainable aviation fuel, the digitalization of manufacturing, and the implementation of advanced technologies in Kazakhstan.
In negotiations with Archer Daniels Midland, a leading global agribusiness corporation, the focus was on expanding cooperation in agricultural processing, implementing advanced technologies in the agribusiness sector, and increasing export supplies. The Kazakh side presented promising projects in grain processing and vegetable oil production, highlighting favorable conditions for the localization of manufacturing.
During the meeting with Pfizer, discussions centered on the development of the pharmaceutical industry in Kazakhstan, the implementation of modern biotechnologies, and the localization of pharmaceutical production.
Further discussions took place with Leidos, a major American company specializing in technology, security, and digital solutions. The talks focused on developing technological solutions for intelligent transport systems, protecting critical infrastructure and industries, and implementing advanced cybersecurity systems in Kazakhstan.
A meeting was also held with Xylem, a leading American company in water technologies, focusing on joint initiatives in water resource management, the implementation of innovative purification systems, and water quality monitoring. The Kazakh side expressed interest in using Xylem’s advanced solutions to modernize water supply and wastewater infrastructure.
Ospankulov reaffirmed Kazakhstan’s commitment to deepening investment cooperation with American companies, underscoring the country’s readiness to provide flexible support mechanisms and favorable conditions for investment in key industries.
11.03.2025, 19:42 9586
Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Arrived on an Official Visit to Astana
Images | Kazakh MFA
Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu held talks with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov, who is in Astana on an official visit, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
The visit of the Azerbaijani minister took place in the year of the 20th anniversary of the Treaty on Strategic Partnership and Allied Relations between Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan (May 24, 2005), which emphasizes the strong and long-term nature of interstate cooperation.
During the meeting a wide range of issues of bilateral relations were discussed, including politics, trade, economy, energy, transportation, transit, as well as cultural and humanitarian ties.
The Kazakh Foreign Minister emphasized that thanks to the political will of the heads of state over the past three years, Kazakh-Azerbaijani relations have been brought to a qualitatively new level of interaction.
Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan demonstrate a high level of mutual understanding and trust, which allows us to consistently develop our cooperation in all spheres. We aim at further expansion of interaction, especially in trade, economic and investment spheres," Nurtleu said.
The parties noted with satisfaction the significant growth of trade turnover, which has increased fivefold over the past five years due to the measures taken, reaching 533.4 million US dollars in 2024. In order to further deepen economic interaction, the sides confirmed their intention to increase this figure to 1 billion dollars.
Strengthening cooperation in the energy sector was an important topic of the talks. The ministers welcomed the successful cooperation in the transit of Kazakhstan’s energy resources through the territory of Azerbaijan. It was stressed that the volume of oil transportation through the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline at the end of 2024 amounted to 1.4 million tons, and in the medium term is expected to reach the level of 2.2 million tons per year.
We consider Kazakhstan as a key partner in Central Asia. Today's talks have confirmed the mutual desire to further strengthen relations in a variety of areas, including transportation, investment, energy and education," Bayramov said.
The sides agreed to intensify cooperation in agriculture, industrial cooperation, space and telecommunications. The Kazakh-Azerbaijani Investment Fund for Direct Investments established in 2024 contributes to strengthening the dialog.
During the talks, attention was paid to cultural and humanitarian cooperation. Over the past two years, the Days of Culture of Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan have been held in both countries, which received a wide response among the public. In March 2025, Baku hosted Days of Kazakh Higher Education with the participation of 23 universities of Kazakhstan, following which 40 memorandums on inter-university cooperation were signed.
The ministers also discussed topical issues of the regional and global agenda, confirmed readiness for further cooperation within the UN, OTS, CICA, CIS, OIC and the Caspian Summit.
The negotiations resulted in the signing of the Plan of Inter-Ministerial Cooperation for 2025-2026.
Within the framework of the official visit, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov was also received by the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.
11.03.2025, 18:40 9826
Kazakhstan Successfully Concludes its Chairmanship at the Third Conference of States Parties to the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons
The Third Conference of States Parties to the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons (TPNW), chaired by Kazakhstan, has concluded at the United Nations headquarters. The conference brought together over 85 official delegations from TPNW states parties and observer states, as well as more than a thousand representatives from parliaments, international organizations, academic circles, and the media from around the world. Additionally, civil society representatives, including members of communities affected by nuclear testing, actively participated in the discussions, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
Amid rising geopolitical tensions, participants reaffirmed their commitment to achieving a world free of nuclear weapons. They noted that the conference, held in the year marking the 80th anniversary of the first nuclear explosions, holds special historical significance.
Opening the conference, its President, First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Akan Rakhmetullin, emphasized that the elimination of nuclear weapons is not a matter of the distant future but a practical and urgent task. Recalling the consequences of nuclear explosions in Hiroshima and Nagasaki, as well as nuclear tests at the Semipalatinsk Test Site and other regions around the world, he called on states to take concrete steps toward disarmament.
According to delegations, the world is facing increasing nuclear risks, and the TPNW serves as a "beacon of hope" and a crucial instrument for advancing nuclear disarmament. All participants were unanimous in their view that there can be no winners in a nuclear war. Distinguished experts and scholars contributed to the discussions, thoroughly examining the international legal aspects of nuclear war prevention and highlighting key issues.
The Political Declaration, adopted as the main outcome of the conference, reaffirms the commitment of states parties to achieving the elimination of nuclear arsenals, condemns any nuclear threats, and underscores the catastrophic humanitarian and environmental consequences of the use and testing of nuclear weapons. As a result of the forum, delegates agreed to expand the number of TPNW states parties and to engage parliaments, scientific institutions, and civil society in efforts to promote nuclear disarmament.
Particular attention was given to mechanisms for assisting victims affected by the use or testing of nuclear weapons. Kazakhstan and Kiribati presented their proposals for the establishment of an International Trust Fund to provide aid to those affected and support the environmental rehabilitation of contaminated areas. Delegations approved the idea of creating the fund and decided to finalize the financial, administrative, and organizational aspects of the new structure by mid-2026, with the goal of launching the fund during the 2026 TPNW Review Conference.
Under Kazakhstan’s presidency, the conference was conducted in a constructive manner, ensuring substantive content in the final documents and achieving consensus. Delegations highly appreciated Kazakhstan’s commitment to nuclear disarmament and noted that the country’s consistent foreign policy, under the leadership of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, strengthens its reputation as a reliable partner in ensuring global security.
As part of the conference, a series of thematic events and exhibitions dedicated to nuclear disarmament took place. Participants paid special attention to Kazakhstan’s side event, "Semipalatinsk Test Site: The Cost of Nuclear Weapons - A Warning to the World". The event featured representatives from the National Nuclear Center of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Semey Medical University, and Kazakhstan’s Goodwill Ambassador, Karipbek Kuyukov. Additionally, the "Echoes of the Polygon" exhibition was held, the documentary film "I Want to Live On" was screened, and testimonies from witnesses and survivors of nuclear testing were presented.
Kazakhstan’s presidency at the conference reaffirmed its leading role in the global anti-nuclear movement. In the year marking the 80th anniversary of the founding of the United Nations, Kazakhstan’s successful leadership further strengthened its reputation as a "middle power" that demonstrates an independent and balanced foreign policy.
Adopted in 2017 and entering into force in 2021, the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons is the first legally binding international mechanism aimed at the complete elimination of all nuclear weapons. Having voluntarily renounced the world’s fourth-largest nuclear arsenal and closed the Semipalatinsk Nuclear Test Site, Kazakhstan remains one of the global leaders in the anti-nuclear movement.
08.03.2025, 12:11 24436
Kazakh Foreign Minister Held a Number of Meetings with Foreign Ministers of OIC Member States
On the margins of the extraordinary meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu met with the Foreign Ministers of Türkiye Hakan Fidan, Malaysia Mohamad Haji Hasan, Indonesia Sugiono, Pakistan Muhammad Ishaq Dar, Oman Badr Al-Busaidi, Iran Seyed Abbas Araghchi and Bahrain Abdullatif Alzayani, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
During the meetings the sides discussed topical issues of further development of bilateral relations in political, trade, economic, and investment spheres, as well as the schedule of joint events for the current year.
Special attention was paid to the development of transit-transport, cultural and humanitarian cooperation.
In addition, the ministers discussed the global agenda and agreed to continue active work within the framework of international organizations.
The outcome of the meetings confirmed the parties’ mutual interest in strengthening partnership and joint search for solutions to current challenges.
07.03.2025, 19:20 23551
Kazakhstan and Malaysia Strengthen Economic Cooperation
Images | Kazakh MFA
The business forum "Kazakhstan-Malaysia Discover the Heart of Eurasia" was held in the capital of the Malaysian state of Penang. The event was organized by the Honorary Consulate of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Penang State with the support of the Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Malaysia, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
The event was attended by representatives of the state Government, as well as business, higher education institutions and media representatives. On Kazakhstan’s counterpart, presentations on investment and tourism opportunities were made by representatives of Kazakh Invest NC JSC, Kazakh Tourism NC JSC and Almaty Development Company under the Akimat of Almaty.
Kazakh Ambassador to Malaysia Bulat Sugurbayev noted that Kazakhstan considers Malaysia as a "strategic bridge" to Southeast Asia and is interested in strengthening cooperation at both the federal and regional levels. "Penang is Malaysia’s leading economic center with a well-developed electronics industry, logistics, creative economy and tourism. Kazakhstan, in turn, has a successful experience in the digitalization of the economy and fintech. Combined with direct flights and visa-free travel between our countries, this creates excellent conditions for business partnership," he stressed.
The Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy of Penang State, Wong Hong Wei, stressed the state’s interest in developing comprehensive cooperation with Kazakhstan and expressed confidence that Penang has great prospects for cooperation with Kazakhstan in the fields of IT, fintech and the development of smart cities. He also noted the interest of Malaysian industrial enterprises and, in particular, the metallurgical and steel sector in expanding cooperation with Kazakhstan.
Louis Ng, Honorary Consul of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Penang, emphasized the active growth of Kazakhstan’s economy, which provides new opportunities for expanding Malaysian business both in the country and further entering the markets of Central Asia.
Anes Zadabek, Deputy Chairman of the Board of the Almaty Development Company, presented in the forum to participants the investment and tourism potential of Almaty, whose economy generates about 20% of Kazakhstan’s GDP.
Diana Ablyakimova, a foreign representative of Kazakh Invest, emphasized the extensive base of minerals and critically important mineral resources necessary for the development of the electronic industry. She noted that thanks to transparent conditions that include the best international practices, Malaysian companies have the opportunity to participate in investing in the economy of Kazakhstan.
Alisher Tursyn, Director of the Department of Kazakh Tourism, presented investment opportunities in tourism to the forum participants; Muhammad Hafizuddin Ishaq, representative of the office of the Malaysian Corporation for the Development of Foreign Trade (MATRADE) in Almaty, reviewed the economy of Kazakhstan and spoke about trade opportunities; Kazakh diplomat Amir Aldazhanov informed about the measures taken by the Government of Kazakhstan to position our country as a regional educational hub.
Following the presentation, there was a lively discussion of the prospects of the Kazakh market, taking into account its geostrategic position and resource base, as well as measures taken by the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan to continuously improve the business climate. A significant part of the participants of the business forum expressed their intention to visit Kazakhstan, in connection with which the Honorary Consulate is working on the formation of a delegation for a business trip to Kazakhstan.
07.03.2025, 16:18 23766
Kazakhstan and the South Korea Strengthen Partnership in Smart Cities
The capital of the Republic of Korea hosted the kick-off ceremony of the World Smart Sustainable Cities Organization (WeGO) for 2025. The event brought together over 50 participants, including diplomats, representatives of international organizations, and experts in sustainable urban development and technologies, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
In his speech, Ambassador of Kazakhstan Nurgali Arystanov, representing Almaty as the Executive Vice President City of WeGO, emphasized the importance of international cooperation in the field of smart and sustainable cities. He noted that Almaty is becoming a regional financial, logistics, and transport hub. Thanks to this status, new offices of international organizations are opening in the city, and the number of international flights is growing. In particular, in September 2024, WeGO opened its Central Asia Regional Office in Almaty, which successfully hosted WeGO’s Executive Committee Meeting. Furthermore, the United Nations General Assembly recently unanimously adopted the resolution on the establishment of the UN Regional Center for Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) for Central Asia and Afghanistan in Almaty.
Regular direct flights are operated between Almaty and Seoul by Air Astana and Asiana Airlines. Additionally, starting from April 7, 2025, Eastar Jet will launch two new direct flights from Seoul to Almaty, making travel between the two countries even more convenient and accessible.
In 2023, Almaty was also awarded the bronze prize at the Seoul Smart City Prize by WeGO, which recognizes the city’s efforts in innovative solutions for sustainable development. As a result of this achievement, city representatives participated in an extensive training program aimed at using technology to improve energy, transportation, healthcare, and safety," said Ambassador Arystanov.
It should be noted that the role of cities in international diplomacy is rapidly increasing. Kazakhstan, as one of the founders of WeGO (Astana, 2010) and an active participant (Almaty, member since 2021), is ready to continue its cooperation within organization in areas such as digital transformation, innovation, and the use of artificial intelligence in the development of smart cities.
06.03.2025, 20:13 24196
Kazakhstan and Cyprus Aim to Develop Cooperation
Images | Kazakh MFA
Within the framework of an official visit to the Republic of Cyprus, Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu held a meeting with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Cyprus Constantinos Kombos, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
The parties discussed the main issues of bilateral cooperation in political, trade and economic, investment, cultural, and humanitarian areas.
It was noted that regular meetings between the heads of foreign ministries of the two countries have given a significant impetus to the progressive development of relations between the two countries, as well as the strengthening of the relevant legal framework.
The Kazakh Foreign Minister emphasized that the trade turnover between the countries last year increased 5 times compared to 2023, and the volume of Cypriot investments in 2024 amounted to 227 million US dollars. It was proposed to intensify business contacts in order to expand investment cooperation and further increase the volume of mutual trade.
In turn, the head of the Foreign Ministry of Cyprus noted that Kazakhstan is a reliable partner of Nicosia in Central Asia. The interaction between the two countries within the framework of various international platforms, including the UN and the OSCE, was highly appreciated.
The parties reached an agreement to consider the possibility of establishing an Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation, to increase the activities of the Cyprus-Kazakhstan Business Association, and to work on the opening of direct flights between countries.
Following the talks, ministers confirmed their readiness for close and fruitful cooperation and the development of new initiatives in priority areas, including in the framework of the forthcoming presidency of Cyprus in the Council of the EU in the first half of 2026.
During the visit, Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan met with the President of the Cyprus-Kazakhstan Business Association Costas Markides, with whom they discussed topical issues of economic cooperation, attracting Cypriot investments in Kazakhstan, as well as the prospects for the implementation of joint projects in various areas.
It was noted that the deepening of partnership between the business communities of the two countries would be an important factor in the further growth of mutual trade and expansion of investment cooperation.
In 2024, Kazakhstan-Cyprus trade turnover amounted to 7.1 million US dollars (exports - 6.2 million dollars, imports - 949 thousand dollars), which is 5 times more than in 2023. In the period from 2005 to the second quarter of 2024, the volume of Cypriot investments in the economy of Kazakhstan exceeded 4.8 billion dollars. The inflow of direct investments from Cyprus for 2024 amounted to 227.6 million dollars. There are 367 companies with Cypriot capital registered in Kazakhstan.
06.03.2025, 19:15 20111
Gratitude to Head of OSCE Programme Office for Work in Kazakhstan
Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Roman Vassilenko received the Head of the OSCE Programme Office in Astana, Dr. Volker Frobarth on the occasion of the completion of his diplomatic mission in our country, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
At the beginning of the meeting, Roman Vassilenko presented Dr. Frobarth with a Certificate of Honor from Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs Murat Nurtleu for his contribution to strengthening our country’s cooperation with the OSCE.
The Deputy Foreign Minister thanked Volker Frobarth and his colleagues for their active work in Kazakhstan in all three dimensions of the Organization’s activities: military-political, economic-environmental and humanitarian.
In particular, he commended the Programme Office’s extensive work in implementing projects jointly with government agencies on issues such as improving border security management, countering transnational threats and cybercrime, promoting digitalization, and implementing the 2011 OSCE Vienna Document, which provides for a mechanism for military inspections.
In the second dimension, he complimented the Office’s contribution to the development of the country’s Environmental Code, the revision and updating of the new Water Code, further assistance to water resources management and environmental protection, as well as increasing resilience to natural disaster risks.
In the human dimension, the personal participation of the head of the Office in the scholarly and advisory councils of the Supreme and Constitutional Courts was noted.
Together with the Office, projects were implemented within the framework of the Human Rights and Rule of Law Action Plan, approved by the Decree of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, aimed at improving the judicial system, supporting the activities of the Constitutional Court, as well as combating violence against women and human trafficking.
In addition, Roman Vassilenko praised the contribution of the Office to the preparation of the transcription and printing of the Constitution of Kazakhstan in Braille to ensure its wider accessibility.
Volker Frobarth thanked the Kazakh side for its comprehensive support and noted that he was leaving the country with warm feelings, hoping he would continue to maintain contact with Kazakhstan in the future.
