Kazakhstan elected to the UN Economic and Social Council for the third time

Kazakhstan has been elected to the Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) of the United Nations (UN) for the third time, the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reports.

At the 73rd plenary meeting of the UN General Assembly, Kazakhstan was elected to the ECOSOC for 2022-2024," the report says.

As part of the council, Kazakhstan intends to promote strengthening cooperation with international financial and trade organizations for the effective implementation of global sustainable development goals and solving the most important humanitarian problems in Central Asia. Membership in ECOSOC will also contribute to attraction of successful world experience to Kazakhstan for implementation of reforms of economy, social sphere and public administration," the report reads.

According to the voting results, Afghanistan, Belize, Belgium, India, Italy, Canada, Cote d'Ivoire, Mauritius, Oman, Peru, USA, Tanzania, Tunisia, Croatia, Czech Republic, Chile and Eswatini became ECOSOC members.













