Kazakhstan meat in the UAE stores

Recently in June through the joint efforts of the Embassy of Kazakhstan in the United Arab Emirates and the Kazakhstan Foreign Trade Chamber, Kazakh company Optograd carried out two deliveries of Kazakhstan's lamb on the shelves of one of the largest wholesale and retail hypermarkets "LuLu" in the UAE, which is widely represented throughout the Gulf region, the press service of the Kazakh MFA informs.

According to Almat Berdenov, Director of Optograd, there are always certain risks in foreign trade, but Emirates' market is attractive in terms of a price and consumer demand for quality food products. "Initially, there were doubts, of course. First of all, due to the fact that many Emirati buyers work without prepayment. We have heard that some of our suppliers did not dare to make deliveries for this reason," the Kazakh businessman said.

In late April this year, with the assistance of Kazakh diplomats, the Trade mission of Kazakhstan's businessmen was organized in Abu Dhabi. "Madiyar Menilbekov, Kazakhstan's Ambassador to the UAE gave me timely advice and I made up my mind. In fact, everyone did his job: Kazakhstan Foreign Trade Chamber arranged a visit of entrepreneurs, while the Embassy invited necessary businessmen. Well, as an entrepreneur, I took an advantage of the created business opportunities," Almat Berdenov shared his impressions of the work done.

Promotion of Kazakh exports is one of the main priorities of Kazakhstan's Foreign Ministry. "Within the implementation of the economic diplomacy, an important task in Kazakhstan's overseas missions is to promote the products of Kazakh enterprises to foreign markets. Therefore, our Embassy is trying to maximize and use the existing capacity to provide support and diplomatic assistance to exporters of Kazakh goods, including food products, taking into account the peculiarities of the Emirati market and regulatory conditions," the Ambassador of Kazakhstan Madiyar Menilbekov said.

On the eve of this successful Trade mission, Ambassador Menilbekov met with President of the Federation of Chambers of Commerce and Industry of the UAE Mohammed Thani Murshed Ghannam Al Rumaithi, Chairman and Managing Director of the largest company "LuLu Group" Yusuf Ali and other high representatives, during which they assured that they will provide full support to the Trade mission of Kazakh businessmen in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, as well as delegate relevant representatives to a meeting with potential partners from Kazakhstan. As a result, the participants of the trade mission had the opportunity to hold direct talks, as well as analyze promising areas for cooperation in the UAE.

The first batches of Kazakh meat are already on the shelves ready for the Emirati consumers. And in the near future we can expect the implementation of other successful trade and export projects between the two countries.

