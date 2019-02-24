Kazakhstan partook in over 1000 UNSC meetings

Kazakh Ambassador to Great Britain Yerlan Idrissov summed up the work of Kazakhstan in the UN Security Council. According to him, Kazakh representatives partook in over 1000 open and closed meetings of the Security Council, 38 non-formal events of the UNSC Member States, contributed to the adoption of 115 resolutions and 48 official statements of its Chairman.

According to a press office of the Kazakh Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the highlight of Kazakhstan’s presidency of the UNSC in January 2018 was a thematic briefing on "Non-proliferation of mass destruction weapons: confidence measures" chaired by President Nursultan Nazarbayev.

The debates led to the acceptance of non-proliferation as a key element of a strategy of conflict prevention and its inclusion into the politically binding document – the UNSC Chairman’s statement.

I hope that Kazakhstan’s evident success in the United Nations over the last two years will prompt other states of the region to follow your lead and become the same key players on the international arena as you are," said Minister of State Alan Duncan.

He has also noted the importance of the Summit of the Caspian States in the city of Aktau, leading to solutions to long-standing disputes on the status of the Caspian Sea.

