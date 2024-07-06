Kazakhstan's Progress in Protecting Human Rights Highly Welcomed in Geneva

Tell a friend

Yerlan Alimbayev, Permanent Representative of Kazakhstan to the UN in Geneva, during a meeting with Volker Turk, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, informed him about recent changes in the Kazakhstan's legislation in the field of human rights protection, as well as the work of our country's delegation at the UN Human Rights Council, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.





In particular, Ambassador Alimbayev spoke about the laws on ensuring the rights of women and the safety of children, known as the criminalization of domestic violence, as well as on mass media issues, which establish additional legal guarantees for journalists. In addition, the news about the publication of the Constitution of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Braille for the first time was brought to the attention of the High Commissioner.





Along with this, the parties discussed Kazakhstan's joint statement on combating domestic violence, which was presented for the first time at the global human rights platform during the 56th session of the HRC. The document was supported by 62 UN member states.





High Commissioner Volker Turk welcomed the efforts of our country in promoting human rights issues, as well as the contribution to the work of the Human Rights Council. He noted the importance of the full and effective implementation of the progressive law in the field of protection of women and children from violence in all its forms.





The UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC) was established in accordance with the General Assembly Resolution 60/251 of March 15, 2006 and is an intergovernmental body of the UN system, responsible for promoting universal respect for and protection of human rights around the world, reviewing situations related to human rights violations, as well as preparing relevant recommendations. The UN Human Rights Council replaced the UN Human Rights Commission that preceded it. The Council consists of 47 member states, who are elected for a three-year term by a majority vote, by direct secret ballot.