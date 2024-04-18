Kazakhstan Took Part in the 2nd Ministerial Meeting on Strategic Dialogue "Central Asia - Gulf Cooperation Council"

Olzhas Bektenov introduced to digital tools to support domestic commodity producers and forecast flood situationOlzhas Bektenov introduced to digital tools to support domestic commodity producers and forecast flood situation
The 2nd Ministerial Meeting on Strategic Dialogue "Central Asia - Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC)" took place in Tashkent, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
Kazakhstan delegation was headed by Alibek Bakayev, the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
During the event, the countries of Central Asia and GCC discussed the state and prospects of interregional cooperation, as well as current issues of the international agenda.
Kazakh diplomat, in his statement noted the huge potential of this dialogue platform and made specific proposals for increasing cooperation in the trade, economic, cultural, humanitarian, scientific and technological fields.
In this context, Alibek Bakayev emphasized the importance of strengthening trade relations between the two regions and invited the Gulf States to take an active part in the implementation of joint investment projects in Kazakhstan and other Central Asian countries.
In addition, the head of the Kazakh delegation voiced Kazakh initiatives such as expansion of the activities of the Islamic Organization for Food Security and use of the potential of the International Technopark of IT startups "Astana Hub" and organizing of the 5th World Nomad Games in Kazakhstan in September this year.
Concluding the meeting parties adopted Joint Statement, which aimed at strengthening comprehensive cooperation in key areas between the two regions.
It is worth mentioning that the "Central Asia - GCC" dialogue platform was launched in 2022. The First Ministerial Meeting took place in September 2022 in Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia, while the First Summit of this platform was held in July 2023 in Jeddah, with participation of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.
Regular consular consultations between the Foreign Ministries of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan were held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Uzbekistan under the leadership Azamat Aubekov, Deputy Director of the Consular Service Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan and Vahit Tursunov, Deputy Head of the Consular and Legal Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Uzbekistan, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
During the consultations, the parties discussed in detail the current state and prospects for the development of bilateral cooperation in the consular and migration sphere. Special attention was paid to the protection of rights and interests of individuals and legal entities, including citizenship issues, as well as the conditions of mutual travel of citizens of the two countries.
At the end of the consultations, the parties confirmed their interest in continuing cooperation between the competent institutions of both countries.
Permanent Delegate of Kazakhstan to International Organizations in Paris Askar Abdrakhmanov met with Deputy Secretary General of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) Fabrizia Lapecorella, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
The parties exchanged views on the current cooperation and plans, as well as a number of issues of the implementation of the Organisation’s recommendations in the field of tax administration, the statistical system and participation of Kazakhstan in OECD’s working bodies.
Fabrizia Lapecorella, noting the relevance of Kazakhstan’s meaningful contribution to the global agenda, confirmed the intention of the OECD to ensure its delegation’s active participation in the Astana International Forum to be held on June 13-14, 2024.
In his turn, Ambassador Abdrakhmanov, expressing appreciation for the support of Kazakhstan’s initiatives, familiarized the OECD leadership with the political and socio economic reforms carried out in our country.
At the conclusion of the meeting, the parties agreed to continue close and constructive cooperation on issues of mutual interest.
The second round of Kazakh-Sri Lankan political consultations was held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan, chaired by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Alibek Bakayev and Foreign Secretary of Sri Lanka Aruni Wijewardane, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
During the meeting, the parties discussed a wide range of issues related to the development of bilateral cooperation, as well as exchanged views on topical issues on the international and regional agenda.
The diplomats confirmed their join commitment to further strengthen relations in the political, trade, economic, cultural, and humanitarian spheres.
Noting the need to intensify political contacts, the sides exchanged views on the arrangement in 2024 bilateral visits of high and highest levels. The Sri Lankan side confirmed its intention to open its diplomatic mission in Astana.
Stressing the need for regular bilateral consultations, the parties agreed to maintain a close dialogue between the foreign ministries.
Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Belgium Margulan Baimukhan met with the Director General of the Belgian Development Agency "Enabel" Jean Van Wetter, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
At the beginning of the conversation, Jean Van Wetter expressed hope for a quick stabilization of the flood situation in Kazakhstan.
During the meeting, the parties discussed potential cooperation between Kazakhstan and Belgium in the field of joint official development assistance programs.
Kazakh diplomat congratulated the Belgian organization on its 25th anniversary and emphasized the important role of "Enabel" in providing official development assistance in various countries.
Margulan Baimukhan also noted the activities of the Kazakhstan Agency of International Development "KazAID". Particular attention was paid to projects of "KazAID" in Central Asia and African countries.
In turn, the head of "Enabel" highly appreciated Kazakhstan’s achievements in the field of digitalization and noted the interest in cooperation with "KazAID" in the field of digitalization in Africa.
Parties agreed to hold an extended meeting with representatives of "KazAID" to discuss prospects for cooperation.
At the end of the meeting, Margulan Baimukhan invited the head of "Enabel" to visit Kazakhstan.
For reference: Currently, the Belgian agency "Enabel" employs more than 2.2 thousand employees, of which 2 thousand are involved in "field" missions. The agency implements 170 projects in 21 countries. Enabel’s annual turnover exceeds 300 million euros.
Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Alibek Bakayev met with Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of South Africa to the Republic of Kazakhstan Kiitumetzi Siipilo Tandeka Matthews, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
During the meeting, the parties discussed the current state and prospects for the development of bilateral cooperation in the political, trade, economic, investment, cultural and humanitarian spheres.
Alibek Bakaev underscored the significance of advancing Kazakh-South African relations amidst the increasing role of the African continent on the global affairs.
South African Ambassador Matthews expressed confidence in the continued enhancement of mutually beneficial collaboration between Astana and Pretoria.
Both parties delineated plans to broaden comprehensive cooperation and reviewed the schedule of forthcoming visits and events at the high and highest levels.
Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Belgium, Margulan Baimukhan, met with the Secretary-General of the Organisation of African, Caribbean and Pacific States (OACPS), Georges Rebelo Pinto Chikoti, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
During the meeting, the diplomats discussed the prospects of expanding co-operation between Kazakhstan and the OACPS.
The Secretary General spoke about the experience of cooperation between the countries of the Organisation of African, Caribbean and Pacific States and the European Union.
At the same time, they discussed opportunities for co-operation between OACPS member countries and Kazakhstan in trade, exports of Kazakh agricultural products, higher education, culture and sports.
The parties also discussed priorities on the Kazakh-European track, as well as cooperation of Central Asian countries with the institutions of the European Union.
In turn, the Secretary General of the OACPS noted the active role of Kazakhstan in the international arena, regional context, security issues and confirmed the readiness to further deepen cooperation.
Separately, the Secretary General expressed words of support and sympathy in connection with floods in the regions of Kazakhstan.
Kazakh diplomat invited Georges Rebelo to participate in the upcoming Astana International Forum, scheduled for 13-14 June 2024.
The Organisation of African, Caribbean and Pacific States was established in 1975, with headquarters in Brussels, with one of its main objectives being to coordinate economic relations between OACPS countries and the EU. Comprised of 79 Member States from Africa, the Caribbean and the Pacific.
