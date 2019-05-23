Kazakhstanis to enjoy visa-free travel to Macao

Kazakhstan and Macao Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China are planning to sign a mutual visa-free regime agreement.

As per the document, the nationals of Kazakhstan will be allowed to stay in Macao for 14 days as the nationals of Macau will be able to stay in our country for two weeks.

According to Tolegen Ismailov, Consul General of Kazakhstan to Hong Kong and Macao, the document will be signed in the nearest time, upon completion of all domestic procedures.

The Kazakh diplomat expressed hope that the agreement would promote further strengthening of the bilateral cooperation between Kazakhstan and Macao and would give a new impulse to the dialogue in business and tourism.

In 2015, Kazakhstan and Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of China entered into a visa-waiver agreement.

