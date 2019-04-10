Korea's President Moon Jae-in to visit Kazakhstan

President of the Republic of Korea Moon Jae-in is expected to pay a state visit to Kazakhstan on April 21-23, official spokesperson of the Kazakh MFA Aibek Smadiyarov informs.

The visit will be held within the framework of the President Moon's Central Asian tour.

In Kazakhstan, the South Korean leader will meet with the First President, Nursultan Nazarbayev, and President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

