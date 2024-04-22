This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Leadership of the Capital of Pakistan Intends to Develop Cooperation with Astana
relevant news
Kazakh Cinema Days held in Vilnius
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Over 35 events to be held as part of Year of Tourism of Kazakhstan in China
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Cooperation Between Kazakhstan and Malaysia in Digital Technologies and Communications
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakh-German Cooperation Discussed at MFA
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Parliament of Canada is Interested in Further Deepening Cooperation with Kazakhstan
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakh-Uzbek Сonsular Сonsultations took place in Tashkent
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan Took Part in the 2nd Ministerial Meeting on Strategic Dialogue "Central Asia - Gulf Cooperation Council"
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Astana International Forum Discussed at OECD
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Most viewed
16.04.2024, 09:29Floods in Kazakhstan: National Guard assists with flood relief efforts 17.04.2024, 15:18Olzhas Bektenov introduced to digital tools to support domestic commodity producers and forecast flood situation39371Olzhas Bektenov introduced to digital tools to support domestic commodity producers and forecast flood situation 16.04.2024, 21:1538591Head of State thanks entrepreneurs and volunteers in Kostanay region 17.04.2024, 12:1838391275 officials brought to responsibility, rights of 900 protected, Kazakh Ombudsman 17.04.2024, 19:2838061Kazakh PM Bektenov instructs to pay one-time compensation to flood victims before end of week 23.03.2024, 20:39Earth Hour 2024 returns by providing 60 minutes of global unity around the world, in support and celebration of the planet109806Earth Hour 2024 returns by providing 60 minutes of global unity around the world, in support and celebration of the planet 26.03.2024, 18:10107816Olzhas Bektenov meets with Chairman of XUAR People's Government of China Erkin Tuniyaz 25.03.2024, 20:19107151Head of State sent a telegram of congratulations to the President-elect of Indonesia 25.03.2024, 18:2699871Cyprus set to open its embassy in Kazakhstan 29.03.2024, 19:3798281Year of Kazakhstan Tourism in China officially opens in Beijing