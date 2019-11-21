Mass protests continue in Lebanon despite gov't reforms

Lebanese protesters took to streets on Friday in many cities despite a recent agreement on naming the new prime minister.

On Thursday, Lebanon’s former finance minister Mohammed al-Safadi was nominated to be the new prime minister of the nation during a meeting between the former Premier Saad Hariri, Hezbollah, and the Amal Movement, Anadolu Agency reported.

Lebanon's President Michel Aoun is expected to call on binding parliamentary consultations to nominate the next prime minister who will form a new government.

Protesters reopened the road of Khalde area in southern Beirut after they closed it early in the morning with burning tires.

Also, protesters gathered in front of the Justice Palace in Beirut, demanding the release of protesters arrested last Thursday.

At the end of October, Aoun announced he would change the government and select ministers based on experience, not on their political affiliations.

Yet the protests continued, with protesters saying it did not fulfill their demand of improving their living conditions.

The mass protests erupted across Lebanon last month against plans to tax calls on WhatsApp and other messaging services.

The demonstrations quickly turned into wider grievances with calls for the resignation of the Lebanese government and bringing corrupt officials to accountability.

This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.