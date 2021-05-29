Prof. Zhang Yanqiu, Director, Africa Communication Research Center Deputy Dean, Institute for a Community with Shared Future Communication University of China, Beijing made a presentation during online event Media Communication and Social Development in China held by China's SCO Committee on Good-Neighborliness, Friendship and Cooperation.





China as a country with 1.4 billion people moving fast forward into the information age features a big variety of communication channels. Consequently the Chinese media landscape is one of the richest in the world. It is characterized by a fast transformation from a stiff government owned structure into new business models, from traditional press into new media and innovative forms of news making", Zhang Yanqiu said.





According to him, at present, most of the traditional Chinese media outlets, such as newspapers, magazines and news agencies, are government owned and widely scattered. But there is a clear trend towards new business models which involve private investors.





Many traditional media outlets of today feature web platforms and have to battle with other online media competitors for the attention of Chinese Netizens.





In March 2018, the former CCTV, China Global Television Network, the former China Media Group and the former China Radio International merged into a single unit.





CCTV - the most powerful network of mainland China, it has only about 30% of audience share, all over the national territory.





Besides, in China, there are more than 2,200 Newspapers, the front runners are all State-run. People's Daily, Beijing Daily, Guangming Daily and the Liberation Daily





The two primary news agencies in China: Xinhua News Agency (the largest state-owned news agency) and the China News Service (the second largest).





Xinhua News Agency is one of the main sources of news in the Chinese media, published in English, French, Spanish, Russian, Arabic and Portuguese. Xinhua News Agency has over 100 branches around the world.





Over 3,000 radio stations in China. China National Radio - CNR.





China Radio International (CRI), the only national overseas broadcasting station, is beamed to all parts of the world in 38 foreign languages. CRI broadcasts via shortwave radio, satellite and the Internet in English and numerous other languages.There are also numerous AM and FM relays.





As of December 2020, the number of Internet users in China reached 989 million, an increase of 85.4 million over March 2020, and the Internet penetration rate reached 70.4%. The Internet has become a key sector that affects the development of our society and economy and changes the way of life of people, the speaker noted.





As of December 2020, the number of online education and online medicine users in China was 342 million and 215 million, accounting for 34.6% and 21.7% of Internet users in general. In the future, the Internet will play an important role in promoting economic recovery, ensuring social functioning and promoting international anti-epidemic cooperation.





This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.



When citing our content a hyperlink to this Kazakhstan Today website is obligatory.