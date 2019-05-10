New flight launched from Novosibirsk to Nur-Sultan

Russian airline S7 expands the geography of its flights to Kazakhstan. On May 7, the first plane from Novosibirsk was welcomed with a water salute at the Nursultan Nazarbayev international airport.

According to Yelena Dyugay, Head of the Aviation Marketing Department of the Nursultan Nazarbayev International Airport, the new flight will let passengers to significantly save their money, and also has convenient flight connections for traveling to the Russian Far East.

For us, this is a long-awaited event. S7 is a new carrier for the Nursultan Nazarbayev International Airport. Therefore, we welcomed the first flight with a water salute. It is such an aviation tradition," she said.

The time of departure from Nur-Sultan is 5:25 p.m. local time on Tuesdays and Saturdays. Starting May 28, flights will be operated on Thursdays as well. Flight time is one and a half hours.

Crew commander Petr Shchelkanov reminded the capacity of an Embraer 170 aircraft plane (operating the abovementioned flights) is 78 passengers.

