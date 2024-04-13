10.04.2024, 19:37 15401
Organization of African, Caribbean and Pacific States Interested in Cooperation with Kazakhstan

Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Belgium, Margulan Baimukhan, met with the Secretary-General of the Organisation of African, Caribbean and Pacific States (OACPS), Georges Rebelo Pinto Chikoti, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
During the meeting, the diplomats discussed the prospects of expanding co-operation between Kazakhstan and the OACPS.
The Secretary General spoke about the experience of cooperation between the countries of the Organisation of African, Caribbean and Pacific States and the European Union.
At the same time, they discussed opportunities for co-operation between OACPS member countries and Kazakhstan in trade, exports of Kazakh agricultural products, higher education, culture and sports.
The parties also discussed priorities on the Kazakh-European track, as well as cooperation of Central Asian countries with the institutions of the European Union.
In turn, the Secretary General of the OACPS noted the active role of Kazakhstan in the international arena, regional context, security issues and confirmed the readiness to further deepen cooperation.
Separately, the Secretary General expressed words of support and sympathy in connection with floods in the regions of Kazakhstan.
Kazakh diplomat invited Georges Rebelo to participate in the upcoming Astana International Forum, scheduled for 13-14 June 2024.
The Organisation of African, Caribbean and Pacific States was established in 1975, with headquarters in Brussels, with one of its main objectives being to coordinate economic relations between OACPS countries and the EU. Comprised of 79 Member States from Africa, the Caribbean and the Pacific.
relevant news
12.04.2024, 10:17
Astana International Forum Discussed at OECD
Permanent Delegate of Kazakhstan to International Organizations in Paris Askar Abdrakhmanov met with Deputy Secretary General of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) Fabrizia Lapecorella, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
The parties exchanged views on the current cooperation and plans, as well as a number of issues of the implementation of the Organisation’s recommendations in the field of tax administration, the statistical system and participation of Kazakhstan in OECD’s working bodies.
Fabrizia Lapecorella, noting the relevance of Kazakhstan’s meaningful contribution to the global agenda, confirmed the intention of the OECD to ensure its delegation’s active participation in the Astana International Forum to be held on June 13-14, 2024.
In his turn, Ambassador Abdrakhmanov, expressing appreciation for the support of Kazakhstan’s initiatives, familiarized the OECD leadership with the political and socio economic reforms carried out in our country.
At the conclusion of the meeting, the parties agreed to continue close and constructive cooperation on issues of mutual interest.
11.04.2024, 17:17
Kazakhstan and Sri Lanka Intend to Strengthen Bilateral Cooperation
The second round of Kazakh-Sri Lankan political consultations was held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan, chaired by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Alibek Bakayev and Foreign Secretary of Sri Lanka Aruni Wijewardane, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
During the meeting, the parties discussed a wide range of issues related to the development of bilateral cooperation, as well as exchanged views on topical issues on the international and regional agenda.
The diplomats confirmed their join commitment to further strengthen relations in the political, trade, economic, cultural, and humanitarian spheres.
Noting the need to intensify political contacts, the sides exchanged views on the arrangement in 2024 bilateral visits of high and highest levels. The Sri Lankan side confirmed its intention to open its diplomatic mission in Astana.
Stressing the need for regular bilateral consultations, the parties agreed to maintain a close dialogue between the foreign ministries.
11.04.2024, 08:42
Prospects for Cooperation in the Field of Official Development Assistance Discussed in Brussels
Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Belgium Margulan Baimukhan met with the Director General of the Belgian Development Agency "Enabel" Jean Van Wetter, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
At the beginning of the conversation, Jean Van Wetter expressed hope for a quick stabilization of the flood situation in Kazakhstan.
During the meeting, the parties discussed potential cooperation between Kazakhstan and Belgium in the field of joint official development assistance programs.
Kazakh diplomat congratulated the Belgian organization on its 25th anniversary and emphasized the important role of "Enabel" in providing official development assistance in various countries.
Margulan Baimukhan also noted the activities of the Kazakhstan Agency of International Development "KazAID". Particular attention was paid to projects of "KazAID" in Central Asia and African countries.
In turn, the head of "Enabel" highly appreciated Kazakhstan’s achievements in the field of digitalization and noted the interest in cooperation with "KazAID" in the field of digitalization in Africa.
Parties agreed to hold an extended meeting with representatives of "KazAID" to discuss prospects for cooperation.
At the end of the meeting, Margulan Baimukhan invited the head of "Enabel" to visit Kazakhstan.
For reference: Currently, the Belgian agency "Enabel" employs more than 2.2 thousand employees, of which 2 thousand are involved in "field" missions. The agency implements 170 projects in 21 countries. Enabel’s annual turnover exceeds 300 million euros.
10.04.2024, 20:30
Strengthening Cooperation between Kazakhstan and South Africa Discussed at MFA

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Alibek Bakayev met with Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of South Africa to the Republic of Kazakhstan Kiitumetzi Siipilo Tandeka Matthews, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
During the meeting, the parties discussed the current state and prospects for the development of bilateral cooperation in the political, trade, economic, investment, cultural and humanitarian spheres.
Alibek Bakaev underscored the significance of advancing Kazakh-South African relations amidst the increasing role of the African continent on the global affairs.
South African Ambassador Matthews expressed confidence in the continued enhancement of mutually beneficial collaboration between Astana and Pretoria.
Both parties delineated plans to broaden comprehensive cooperation and reviewed the schedule of forthcoming visits and events at the high and highest levels.
10.04.2024, 15:35
Cooperation with Kazakhstan Discussed at Meeting in World Organization for Animal Health
Permanent Delegate of Kazakhstan to International Organizations in Paris Askar Abdrakhmanov met with, Director General of the World Organization for Animal Health (WOAH) Monique Eloit, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
The parties noted the significant experience of constructive cooperation between the Ministry of Agriculture of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Organization in ensuring epizootic safety in the country and internationally.
They also emphasized the importance of continuing the substantive work of the WOAH Subregional Representation in Central Asia established in 2013 in Astana.
As an outcome, the parties agreed to promote further development of effective cooperation between this reputable organization and the national veterinary service of Kazakhstan.
Formerly known as the International Epizootic Office (OIE) and celebrating its centennial this year, the WOAH is an intergovernmental organization that focuses on transparently disseminating information on animal diseases, improving animal health globally and this build a safer, healthier and more sustainable world.
10.04.2024, 13:05
10.04.2024, 10:29
Kazakhstan and Macau SAR Signed an Agreement on a Visa-Free Regime
The Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the People's Republic of China, Shahrat Nuryshev, and the Secretary of Administration and Justice of the Macau Special Administrative Region, Chong Wen Chong, signed an Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Government of the Macau Special Administrative Region of the People's Republic of China on mutual exemption from visa requirements for up to 14 days. The document will come into force after completion of internal state procedures, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
This Agreement will give additional impetus to the development of trade, economic, cultural, humanitarian and tourism cooperation between the two parties.
In addition, Shahrat Nuryshev held negotiations with the Head of the Administration of the Macau SAR, Ho Yat-sen, and the Commissioner of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People's Republic of China, Liu Xiangfa.
During the meetings, the parties discussed the current state and prospects of interregional cooperation between Kazakhstan and Macau, as well as issues of interaction within the framework of the current "Year of Tourism of Kazakhstan in China."
09.04.2024, 21:03
Meeting at MFA notes Importance of Developing Cooperation with OSCE PA
Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Roman Vassilenko held a meeting with the delegation of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE PA) headed by the Special Representative on Central Asia Farah Karimi during her visit to the Republic of Kazakhstan. Along with members of the national parliaments of the Netherlands and Spain, deputies from Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan also participated in the meeting, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
The parties discussed the issues of combating climate change, the use of transboundary water resources, the development of clean energy and the promotion of the role of women and youth in the political life of the country as topics selected by the OSCE PA delegation as special priorities for this visit.
In this context, Roman Vassilenko informed about the plans of Kazakhstan and France to hold the One Water Summit on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York this autumn and the regional climate summit under UN auspices in Kazakhstan in 2026. He also devoted special attention to the measures taken by the Kazakh Government to address water issues in the region, including as chair of the International Fund for Saving the Aral Sea (IFAS) in 2024-2026, and the joint efforts of the Central Asian countries in this area.
In turn, Farah Karimi noted the proactive position of Kazakhstan in the development of cooperation with its neighbours and, in the context of the preparation of the 6th Consultative Meeting of the Heads of Central Asian States in Astana this year, stressed the special importance of this process for the further development of constructive cooperation at the regional level. She also expressed hope for a deeper involvement of parliamentarians in the protection of women’s rights in society.
Karimi welcomed the active work of Kazakh parliamentarians in the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly, expressing her wish for its further expansion. The interlocutors highlighted the contribution of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to the development of the OSCE PA when he was its Vice-President in 2008-2011, and Askar Shakirov, who until recently also served as Vice-President of the OSCE PA.
In conclusion, the parties agreed to continue active cooperation within the framework of the Parliamentary Assembly and the OSCE as a whole.
The program of the visit includes meetings of the OSCE PA delegation with the leadership of the Senate and the Mazhilis of the Parliament, the National Commission for Women and Family and Demographic Policy under the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the ministries of health, ecology and natural resources, culture and information of Kazakhstan. Negotiations of the OSCE PA delegation with the leadership of the Regional Environmental Center of Central Asia and the International Fund for Saving the Aral Sea are also planned.
