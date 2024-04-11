08.04.2024, 18:07 5566
Pakistan Expresses Interest in Developing Railway Communication with Kazakhstan
Images | Kazakh MFA
The Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Pakistan Yerzhan Kistafin held a meeting with the Secretary of Railways of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Syed Ali Shah, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
During the negotiations, the Pakistani side outlined the ongoing efforts to attract foreign investors for rehabilitation and expansion of the country's railway networks.
In this regard, Syed Ali Shah expressed keen interest in enhancing cooperation between Kazakhstan and Pakistan, emphasizing the potential to elevate bilateral and regional trade relations to a new height.
Ambassador Kistafin welcomed the designated approaches, emphasizing the need to strengthen the dialogue, both within the framework of the Joint Working Group on Transport and Regional Connectivity, and directly between the railway bodies of the two countries.
In general, the parties acknowledged significant potential for collaboration in the transport and logistics sector, particularly with regard to access to the Pakistani seaports of Karachi and Gwadar, which will serve as a gateway to the countries of Africa and Southeast Asia.
As a result of the meeting, an agreement was reached to organize negotiations involving relevant government bodies and interested stakeholders from Kazakhstan and Pakistan.
10.04.2024
Cooperation with Kazakhstan Discussed at Meeting in World Organization for Animal Health
Permanent Delegate of Kazakhstan to International Organizations in Paris Askar Abdrakhmanov met with, Director General of the World Organization for Animal Health (WOAH) Monique Eloit, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
The parties noted the significant experience of constructive cooperation between the Ministry of Agriculture of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Organization in ensuring epizootic safety in the country and internationally.
They also emphasized the importance of continuing the substantive work of the WOAH Subregional Representation in Central Asia established in 2013 in Astana.
As an outcome, the parties agreed to promote further development of effective cooperation between this reputable organization and the national veterinary service of Kazakhstan.
Formerly known as the International Epizootic Office (OIE) and celebrating its centennial this year, the WOAH is an intergovernmental organization that focuses on transparently disseminating information on animal diseases, improving animal health globally and this build a safer, healthier and more sustainable world.
09.04.2024
Meeting at MFA notes Importance of Developing Cooperation with OSCE PA
Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Roman Vassilenko held a meeting with the delegation of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE PA) headed by the Special Representative on Central Asia Farah Karimi during her visit to the Republic of Kazakhstan. Along with members of the national parliaments of the Netherlands and Spain, deputies from Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan also participated in the meeting, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
The parties discussed the issues of combating climate change, the use of transboundary water resources, the development of clean energy and the promotion of the role of women and youth in the political life of the country as topics selected by the OSCE PA delegation as special priorities for this visit.
In this context, Roman Vassilenko informed about the plans of Kazakhstan and France to hold the One Water Summit on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York this autumn and the regional climate summit under UN auspices in Kazakhstan in 2026. He also devoted special attention to the measures taken by the Kazakh Government to address water issues in the region, including as chair of the International Fund for Saving the Aral Sea (IFAS) in 2024-2026, and the joint efforts of the Central Asian countries in this area.
In turn, Farah Karimi noted the proactive position of Kazakhstan in the development of cooperation with its neighbours and, in the context of the preparation of the 6th Consultative Meeting of the Heads of Central Asian States in Astana this year, stressed the special importance of this process for the further development of constructive cooperation at the regional level. She also expressed hope for a deeper involvement of parliamentarians in the protection of women’s rights in society.
Karimi welcomed the active work of Kazakh parliamentarians in the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly, expressing her wish for its further expansion. The interlocutors highlighted the contribution of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to the development of the OSCE PA when he was its Vice-President in 2008-2011, and Askar Shakirov, who until recently also served as Vice-President of the OSCE PA.
In conclusion, the parties agreed to continue active cooperation within the framework of the Parliamentary Assembly and the OSCE as a whole.
The program of the visit includes meetings of the OSCE PA delegation with the leadership of the Senate and the Mazhilis of the Parliament, the National Commission for Women and Family and Demographic Policy under the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the ministries of health, ecology and natural resources, culture and information of Kazakhstan. Negotiations of the OSCE PA delegation with the leadership of the Regional Environmental Center of Central Asia and the International Fund for Saving the Aral Sea are also planned.
08.04.2024
5th meeting of the Kazakh-Indian Joint Working Group on Combating Terrorism was held in Astana
Meeting of the Kazakh-Indian Joint Working Group on Combating Terrorism was held in Astana under the chairmanship of Talgat Kaliyev, Ambassador-at-Large of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
The event was attended by representatives of the foreign ministries and relevant authorities of the two countries. During the meeting, the participants exchanged mutual assessments of regional and global threats, as well as discussed current challenges in combating terrorism, extremism, and radicalization, including threats caused by the spread of drugs and the use of new technologies.
Following the meeting, both sides reached an agreement on strengthening cooperation on a bilateral basis and within the framework of international organizations.
05.04.2024
A unique "Qazaq Culture" project has been launched in Kazakhstan
Images | Kazakh MFA
The information and educational platform has been created with the support of the Ministry of Culture and Information in order to popularize a cultural heritage of Kazakhstan, and promote a national brand, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
A creation of the website is an important step in attracting the attention of the world community to the cultural and historical heritage, and diversity of Kazakhstan. The promotion of cultural values in Kazakhstan, as well as in the near and far abroad, remains one of the priority areas that President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev sets in front of the Kazakh Government.
A large-scale project, reflecting a diversity of our country’s cultural heritage, covers the six official languages of the United Nations, as well as the Kazakh and Turkish languages.
A special place at the information portal is occupied by the publications of the unique Archive Fund of Kazakhstan. The section, which provides access to a rich historical collection of the documents and archival materials of Kazakhstan, is an invaluable resource for the researchers, historians and anyone interested in the past.
The heart of the website will be a news blog, where all the cultural news of the country and world will be covered as well. The assets of the project include the bright festivals, fairs, contests, as well as the premieres of theatrical productions, domestic films, and presentations of the books by famous and aspiring writers, art exhibitions, anniversary celebrations and regional projects of various scales.
In addition, the platform will host an information indicating the Kazakh mobile applications with topics about the events and news in the field of art and culture of the country.
The section "Culture of Kazakhstan through the prism of artificial intelligence" will provide the visitors with a unique opportunity to explore all the regions and their attractions through virtual reality.
A special attention is paid to the information technologies at the portal. "Qazaq Culture" gives the spectators a unique opportunity to explore various regions of Kazakhstan and their attractions through virtual 3D tours. Moreover, with the help of artificial intelligence, each guest of the website will be able to change his photo and see himself as a hero (batyr) or warrior of the Great Steppe.
A main feature of the website will be a Single Ticket System for all the cultural facilities. For the convenience of visitors to the portal, there will be an active link to purchase a ticket for this or that cultural event.
05.04.2024
Transport and Logistics Cooperation is the Basis for the Development of Cooperation between Kazakhstan and Pakistan
The Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Pakistan Yerzhan Kistafin held a meeting with the Secretary of the Ministry of Communications of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Ali Sher Mehsud, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
During the meeting, the parties discussed the prospects for cooperation in the transport and logistics sector taking into account the North-South corridor being established, for final access to the Pakistani seaports of Karachi and Gwadar, which will provide access to the countries of Africa and Southeast Asia.
The importance of developing regional connectivity for increasing trade, economic and investment cooperation was especially emphasized.
During the meeting, the Ambassador of Kazakhstan presented an invitation to the 11th meeting of the Ministers of transport of the SCO member states and the 1st meeting of the Ministers of transport of the SCO and EAEU member states in May of this year.
As a result of the negotiations, an agreement was reached on the practical implementation of measures aimed at enhancing cooperation in the transport and logistics industry, including holding expert meetings in preparation for the next meeting of the Special Working Group on Transport and Regional Connectivity between Kazakhstan and Pakistan.
04.04.2024
Discussions of Best International Practices in Protection of Women’s Rights Take Place
Images | Kazakh MFA
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan, with the support of the Council of Europe (CoE) and the European Union (EU), organized a two-day seminar for representatives of Kazakhstan’s governmental bodies and non-governmental organizations titled "Protection of Women’s Rights: International and European Approaches", press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Roman Vassilenko, Human Rights Commissioner of Kazakhstan Artur Lastayev, Head of the European Union’s Delegation to Kazakhstan Ambassador Kęstutis Jankauskas, as well as Project Coordinator of the Cooperation Programmes Division of the Council of Europe Krystyna Khokhlova delivered welcoming remarks to the participants of the event representing the Prosecutor General’s Office, the ministries of internal affairs, justice, culture and information, education, NGOs in the human rights protection sphere, along with a number of higher educational institutions.
Deputy Minister Vassilenko noted the progressive nature of the development of relations between Kazakhstan and the Council of Europe. Thus, to date, the Council of Europe’s Neighborhood Co-operation Priorities with Kazakhstan for 2019-2023 have been successfully implemented. Since their launch, Kazakhstan has joined three legal documents of the Council of Europe in the field of criminal justice related to laundering of the proceeds from crime and mutual administrative assistance in tax matters.
The Kazakh diplomat also informed that in June Secretary General of the Council of Europe, Marija Pejčinović Burić, is expected to pay a visit to Astana, where she will meet with the leadership of the country and participate in the Astana International Forum. As part of the Forum, the Council of Europe’s new Neighborhood Co-operation Priorities with Kazakhstan for 2024-2027 will be officially launched. "We are confident that in three years we will be able to reap the benefits of successful cooperation between all stakeholders along the path of systematic progress towards a common goal - strengthening human rights, democracy and the rule of law," said Roman Vassilenko.
With regard to the state policy on human rights, the Deputy Minister emphasized that the Kazakh leadership attaches key importance to ensuring widespread respect for gender equality and the protection of women’s rights. In this context, he highlighted the new Action Plan on Human Rights and the Rule of Law, approved in December 2023 by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, as well as the draft legislative amendments to the women’s rights and child safety legislation, which are currently under consideration by the Parliament.
Taking into account that the problem of protecting women’s rights and domestic violence is relevant worldwide, the importance of the Council of Europe Convention on Preventing and Combating Violence against Women and Domestic Violence (Istanbul Convention), which is one of the main international legal instruments for the protection of women’s rights, was noted.
Human Rights Commissioner Artur Lastayev informed about the reforms carried out in Kazakhstan in the field of achieving gender equality and combating domestic violence, as well as about the development of a special report on this topic, while noting the persisting problems. "Unfortunately, the level of violence against women is still high, which is a serious obstacle to gender equality," said the Ombudsman.
In their turn, the representatives of the EU and the Council of Europe emphasized the relevance of the seminar topics.
Gender equality is about enabling every man and woman to fairly contribute to the economic and social life of society. Domestic violence and use of force against women and girls have no place in a just society," said Ambassador Jankauskas.
The conventions developed by the Council of Europe are key internationally recognized references for ensuring human rights, democracy and the rule of law," noted Krystyna Khokhlova, stressing the importance of constant exchange of experience and improvement of legislation in human rights and other sectors.
At the end of the seminar, participants expressed a common view the event had provided an effective platform for exchange of opinions and raising awareness of key aspects regarding the issues of ensuring the protection of women’s rights and combating domestic violence.
For reference: in April 2020, the Council of Europe granted Kazakhstan’s application for accession to this Convention, issuing a corresponding invitation to join the document, valid for five years. Currently, internal procedures and reform of legislation in this area are being carried out. To date, 39 states, as well as the EU have ratified the Convention.
04.04.2024
Kazakhstan and Moldova Confirmed Their Intention to Strengthen All Areas of Cooperation
Images | Kazakh MFA
Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Moldova Almat Aidarbekov met with Secretary of State of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Moldova Sergiu Mihov, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
During the meeting the parties discussed the current situation and prospects for the development of cooperation in both bilateral and multilateral formats, including mutual support in international organizations.
The sides noted that there is an active dynamic in the development of economic ties, and also confirmed their intention to strengthen all areas of cooperation.
Ambassador welcomed the Moldovan side's intention to open an Embassy in Astana, which would give further impetus to the development of not only bilateral relations between Astana and Chisinau, but also with other countries of our region.
Кazakh diplomat spoke about the political and economic reforms being carried out in the country. Special attention was focused on the key tasks of the new economic course of Kazakhstan, set by the President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.
At the end of the conversation, the parties agreed to maintain constant contacts on issues of mutual interest.
04.04.2024
Prospects of Cooperation between Kazakhstan and the World Bank were Discussed at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan
Tell a friend
First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kairat Umarov held a meeting with Andrei Mikhnev, the World Bank Country Manager for Kazakhstan. The discussion focused on the prospects of the World Bank's activities in Kazakhstan and priorities for continued cooperation, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
The dialogue also covered the potential for launching several investment projects across key economic sectors in Kazakhstan.
Kairat Umarov praised the long-term, mutually beneficial partnership with the World Bank and its significant contributions to Kazakhstan’s socio-economic development. He expressed optimism about the enduring support of the World Bank for Kazakhstan’s reforms aimed at fostering inclusive and sustainable growth.
Andrei Mikhnev, in turn, underscored the significant partnership between Kazakhstan and the World Bank, highlighting joint efforts on 10 projects worth more than 4 billion US dollars. He mentioned that several new infrastructure projects are currently underway to bolster the reforms introduced by the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.
Overall, both counterparts noted mutual interest in deepening cooperation in key areas.
