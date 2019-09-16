Photo exhibition dedicated to Kazakhstan held in Japan’s Yuki

A photo exhibition dedicated to Kazakhstan was held in Yuki, Ibaraki Prefecture of Japan, the press service of the Kazakh Embassy in Tokyo informs.

Yuki is a partner of Kazakhstan in the framework of the Host Town Initiative of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

The event was organized by the Yuki City Hall and the Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Japan.

