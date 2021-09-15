President to attend CSTO, SCO events in Dushanbe

Images | Akorda

President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is to take part in meetings of the Collective Security Treaty Organization and Council of the Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization member countries set tot take place on September 16-17 in Dushanbe, Tajikistan, the President’s Press Secretary Berik Uali Twittered.

Also, bilateral meetings between the Kazakh Head of State and leaders of a number of foreign countries are due to take place.





