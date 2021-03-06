President Tokayev extends condolences to Turkey over fatal helicopter crash

Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev sent a telegram of condolences to his Turkish counterpart President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the occasion of the military helicopter crash which resulted in fatalities, the presidential press office said.

In the telegram, President Tokayev notes that it is with great sadness that he has learnt about the fatal Cougar helicopter crash in the eastern province of Bingol.

On behalf of the people of Kazakhstan and on his personal behalf the Head of State extended his deepest condolences to President Erdogan and the fraternal people of Turkey.

At least 11 people were killed and four sustained injuries in the Cougar helicopter crash in the east of Turkey earlier on Thursday.





