South Korea is Interested in Deepening Cooperation in the Field of Public Service

Tell a friend

Ambassador of Kazakhstan to the Republic of Korea Nurgali Arystanov took part in a meeting with the Minister of Personnel Management of the Republic of Korea, Kim Seung Ho, along with the heads of diplomatic missions of the Central Asian countries, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.





The sides discussed cooperation among the countries of Central Asia and Korea in the field of improving public service. Speaking at the event, the Ambassador of Kazakhstan proposed to strengthen cooperation on the issue of training and education of civil servants from Central Asian countries, taking into account the successful Korean experience in this area. The Kazakh diplomat familiarized with the achievements of Kazakhstan in the field of economic development as well as reforms in the field of public service.





Kim Seung Ho spoke about the main functions and tasks of the Ministry of Personal Management and noted the special importance of cooperation with the Central Asian region. The Korean side expressed its readiness to expand training programs on topics of interest to each country in the region.





During the event, participants exchanged views on ways of further expanding mutually beneficial cooperation and an agreed to continue such a dialogue on improving the public service system within the framework of the Central Asia - Republic of Korea format.