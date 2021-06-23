Tokayev sent congratulatory telegram to newly elected President of Iran Ebrahim Raisi

In his telegram, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on behalf of the people of Kazakhstan and on his own behalf congratulated Ebrahim Raisi on his election as President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, the presidential press office said on Sunday.

Your convincing victory in the elections is a clear demonstration of the support of your political course and programs aimed at the development and strengthening of your Motherland, as well as the fact that the Iranian people associate their future with you. In this regard, I would like to wish the Islamic Republic of Iran and its people well-being and further success in implementing your noble goals and initiatives," the telegram says.

President Tokayev also noted that he regards Iran as a friendly neighbor in the Caspian Sea region and one of Kazakhstan’s reliable partners in the Islamic world.

In addition, Kazakhstan President expressed confidence that the two countries will not only maintain the existing cooperation in the spirit of traditional friendship and mutual support, but will also be able to give it a new impetus and sense. The Head of State also expressed readiness to make joint efforts with the Iranian President to further strengthening close cooperation in bilateral and multilateral formats.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev wished Ebrahim Raisi every success in his responsible mission and marital bliss, as well as well-being and prosperity to the friendly people of Iran.

Ebrahim Raisi won the presidential elections of Iran with 17,926,345 votes.





