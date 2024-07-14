Transport and Transit Potential of Kazakhstan Presented in Bulgaria

Tell a friend

The Embassy of Kazakhstan to Bulgaria organized the forum "Transport Connection between Kazakhstan and Bulgaria" in the Scientific and Technical Union of Transport (STUT), which was attended by more than 20 representatives of Bulgarian transport companies, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.





In his speech, Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Bulgaria Viktor Temirbayev noted that the geographical location of Kazakhstan in the center of the Eurasian continent creates favorable conditions for using the transport network of our state in the formation of transcontinental routes in the directions from East to West and from North to South, including in the context of the development of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR).





The Kazakh diplomat briefed the participants in detail on the ongoing work of the Kazakhstan’s Government to increase cargo transportation along the TITR, as well as on the development of a new automobile route for cargo transportation through Turkmenistan, Iran, Turkiye and further to the EU countries through Bulgaria and Romania. In his opinion, "Bulgaria, like Kazakhstan, plays an important transit role in the trade between the EU, Central Asia and China, and in this context, we need to intensify cooperation in the transport and transit sphere".





In turn, Yassen Ishev, Chairman of the STUT, stressed the importance of increasing cooperation in the transport and logistics sector in the current geopolitical situation, in particular by assisting in establishing direct business contacts between transport companies of the two countries.





Martin Yanev, Vice Chairman of the Green Transport Cluster, noted the growing interest among local business circles in further developing relations with Kazakhstan in the transport and logistics sector in order to increase both bilateral cargo and transit traffic.





At the end of the event, a lively discussion took place, during which the participants spoke on topical issues of sustainable development of the transport industry at the global and regional levels, as well as exchanged views on enhancing cooperation in the field of transport and logistics.