U.S. and Central Asian Experts Discussed Security Issues

Regular meeting of the C5+1 Security Working Group was held with the participation of experts from the United States and Central Asian countries specializing in the field of security, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.

Representing the Kazakh side, Ambassador at Large of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Talgat Kaliyev acquainted the partners with the work carried out by Kazakhstan on security issues.

During the meeting, the parties exchanged views on regional and international security issues, including expanding cooperation in countering physical and cyber threats.
 

30.05.2023, 23:30 7751

Shenzhou-16 mission: Fresh crew heads for China Space Station  

The Shenzhou-16 manned spacecraft embarked on its journey to the China Space Station on Tuesday. It is the first manned mission since the space station entered its application and development stage, CGTN reports.

Carried by a Long March-2F rocket, the Shenzhou-16 spaceship lifted off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwestern China at 9:31 a.m.

Approximately 10 minutes after the launch, the Shenzhou-16 spaceship separated from the rocket and entered its pre-determined orbit, prompting the China Manned Space Agency (CMSA) to declare the launch a complete success.

 

29.05.2023, 21:22 10036

Foreign Ministers of Kazakhstan and Jordan Held Telephone Conversation

Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu held a telephone conversation with Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan Ayman Safadi, during which the parties discussed topical issues of bilateral cooperation, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.

Foreign Minister Safadi congratulated his Kazakh colleague on appointment to a high position and wished him success in his responsible work. In turn, Minister Nurtleu thanked the interlocutor for the warm congratulations and invited him to pay an official visit to Kazakhstan at a convenient time for him.

Noting the high level of political dialogue, the Jordanian Foreign Minister expressed interest in developing cooperation in investment, tourism, food security, IT and other areas. In addition, he announced the planning of an official visit of King Abdullah II bin Al-Hussein of Jordan to Kazakhstan in the near future.

Following the conversation, the parties agreed to pay mutual visits at the level of foreign ministers in the near future. The telephone conversation took place at the initiative of the Jordanian side.
 

27.05.2023, 11:59 13566

Collection of popular Kazakh songs presented in Chinese in Beijing

Beijing hosted a presentation of the first collection of translations of popular Kazakh songs in the Chinese language, including 30 popular songs of Kazakhstan’s prominent figures such as Abai, Shamshi Kaldayakov, Altynbek Korazbayev, and Nurgisa Tlendiyev, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.

The songs were translated with the support from well-known writer former deputy of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference Akbar Mazhitov.

Attending the event were the reps of government bodies, academic and creative intelligentsia of China, Kazakh diaspora, as well as Chinese and Kazakh journalists.

In his speech, Kazakh Ambassador to China Shakhrat Nuryshev noted that music and songs enable deeper perception of culture and customs between peoples. He expressed confidence that the collection will be another visible contribution to the friendship and good neighborliness between Kazakhstan and China. He also shared the plans to hold cultural events in China set for this year.

Born in 1954, Akbar Mazhitov is one of the prominent writers from China, representing the Kazakh minority and writing in Chinese. He is a member of the Union of Writers of China, former deputy of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, three-time winner of the Chinese State Prize, holder of the 2nd degree Dostyk Order. He is the author of more than a dozen books, including the translations of the works of Abai.
 

25.05.2023, 20:35 15926

Kazakh-Belarus Inter-Ministerial Consultations were Held in Astana

Kazakh-Belarus Inter-Ministerial Consultations were Held in Astana
Images | Kazakh MFA
Kazakh-Belarus inter-ministerial consultations of experts on the inventory of the bilateral legal framework were held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.

The parties reviewed the list of bilateral interstate, intergovernmental and interagency agreements signed between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Republic of Belarus from 1991 to 2023 and discussed topical issues of international law of mutual interest.

The meeting participants noted the effectiveness of the consultation mechanism and decided to continue work on inventory and improvement of the legal framework between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Republic of Belarus.
 

17.05.2023, 18:24 23101

China increases flights between Xi'an, Central Asian nations

China's civil aviation sector has strengthened cooperation with Central Asian nations, the Civil Aviation Administration of China said.

Last month, regular scheduled flights began operating between Xi'an, capital of Northwest China's Shaanxi province, and Astana, capital of Kazakhstan. The flight, operated by Air China, runs every Monday and Friday, China Daily reports.

From January — when China downgraded its COVID-19 management measures — to this month, the number of flights between Central Asian countries and Xi'an has greatly increased, said Sun Wensheng, deputy head of the CAAC's general department.

According to Sun, the CAAC and the five countries of Central Asia are discussing and preparing to sign a Memorandum of Understanding to jointly develop an "Air Silk Road". They are also working together to create regulations and improve the quality and efficiency of their cooperation in the civil aviation field.

The CAAC is also encouraging airlines to open and add more flights between China and Central Asia. Currently, 10 airlines are operating flights between the two regions.

Central Asia is known as the heart of Asia and is key for the Belt and Road Initiative. China has great potential and broad prospects for cooperation in various fields in this region," Sun said. "The CAAC is playing a strategic supporting role, serving as a bridge in economic, trade and cultural exchanges, and it actively promotes cooperation and exchanges with the five Central Asian countries."

 

17.05.2023, 11:19 23206

China-Central Asia ties help region stability

China-Central Asia ties help region stability
Images | China Daily
May is the month when pomegranate and peony flowers bloom and lush greenery covers the city of Xi'an, the starting point of the Silk Road. And it's on May 18-19 that Xi'an, Shaanxi province, will host the China-Central Asia Summit, which will add a new chapter in the development of China and the five Central Asian countries (Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan), China Daily reports.

China and the five Central Asian countries are friendly neighbors connected by mountains and rivers. They are connected also by the stories and legends of the ancient Silk Road, which bridged Asia and Europe. And it was the ancient Silk Road through which the inventions and creations of China traveled to Central and South Asia, the Middle East and Europe and left the people there mesmerized.

According to the "heartland theory" of British geographer and politician Halford John Mackinder, Central Asia, as part of Eurasia, has been the "geographical pivot of history" and would remain the pivot of global politics. In a paper, The Geographical Pivot of History, he wrote in 1904, Mackinder said: Who rules Eurasia commands the "heartland", who rules the heartland commands the "world island", who rules the world island commands the world. Mackinder also referred to the "heartland" as the "pivot area" and the core of Eurasia, and considered Europe and Asia to be the world island.

Mackinder's theory is reflected in major powers' foreign policies and strategies even today. His argument that "who rules the heartland… commands the world" has, in some ways, become the driving force behind major powers' foreign policies, resulting in power competitions between them to expand their sphere of influence, thus changing the historical context of Central Asia.

Major powers have tried to meddle in the region many times. Empires have risen and collapsed, but their desperation to expand their influence to or control foreign regions have led to instability in Central Asia. Afghanistan (a country in South-Central Asia) is an apt example of the political instability and economic ruin that major powers' interference can cause in a country. Even more than one year after the withdrawal of US forces from the country following almost two decades of occupation, Afghanistan has been struggling to get a foothold on all fronts.

And although China and Russia are not involved in any power game over Central Asia, the Western media have been spreading lies that the two countries are trying to control the region. Perhaps the Western media are in cahoots with Western politicians' geopolitical game of divide and conquer.

But lies and rumors will always be exposed. In recent years, the Western media have hyped up the non-existent "Xinjiang forced labor" and "Xinjiang concentration camp" issues to deter the five Central Asian countries which, like China's Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region, are Muslim-majority societies, from deepening trade and economic relations with China and Russia.

The China-Central Asia Summit will demonstrate that China and the five Central Asian countries are friendly neighbors and close trading partners. Besides, the Sino-Russian strategic partnership has strengthened, thanks to their deepening mutual trust and good understanding about regional development and security.

But some countries, to fulfill their narrow geopolitical ends, have been creating trouble and trying to trigger disputes among the countries in the region. But the win-win cooperation between China and the Central Asian countries, the strategic partnership between China and Russia, and good relationships between China and other countries in the region will not allow the Western powers to succeed in their design.

Working together, especially over the past 10 years, and driven by the Belt and Road Initiative, China and the Central Asian countries have built solid cooperation platforms, which have benefited all sides.

After years of discussions and exchanges, China, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan have reached an agreement on a railway connecting the three countries, and construction on the project is about to start. The Belt and Road Initiative will help upgrade the infrastructure in the two Central Asian countries, increasing their pace of development, and turn Xinjiang into a bridgehead for the economic hub of Central Asia, which connects East Asia with Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

The China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan Railway and other Belt and Road projects will also transform Central Asia from a landlocked region to land-linked region. And the proposed communication networks including roads, railways and flight routes, and infrastructure such as oil and gas pipelines will bring the Central Asian countries much closer to the sea, thus boosting their trade with the outside world.

Apart from becoming a core region of Belt and Road projects and part of a community with a shared future, Central Asia will also become a prosperous region. And soon people in the region will realize that China's call to help build a community with a shared future for mankind is not an empty slogan but a sincere project for the benefit of all.

The global situation has been changing rapidly, with two distinct trends. One is that of China promoting mutual benefit with countries like those in Central Asia and making efforts to unite all countries so they can achieve peace, stability and development. The other trend is that of Western powers forming alliances, forcing other countries to take sides and using sanctions and threats to force China to accept their repressive demands, causing instability and raising tensions across the world.

But despite the Western powers' evil design, peace and development will remain the overriding themes of the times. The voices of peace-loving and development-oriented forces, such as those likely to emanate from Xi'an on May 18-19, will echo throughout the world.
 

12.05.2023, 15:46 29846

Belarusian automaker MAZ featured at Kazakhstan Machinery Fair

Minsk Automobile Plant (MAZ), one of Belarus' largest mechanical engineering companies, is taking part in the major industrial exhibition in Kazakhstan, BelTA learned from the MAZ press service.

From 10 to 12 May, Astana is running Ondeu Expo 2023 for processing industry and Kazakhstan Machinery Fair for mechanical engineering and metalworking industries. Kazakhstan Machinery Fair features 250 exhibitors from 17 countries, including Kazakhstan, Austria, Belarus, Bulgaria, Germany, Israel, Italy, Canada, China, Latvia, Poland, Russia, Turkey, Uzbekistan, Finland, France and Switzerland.

MAZ together with the MAZ-Kazakhstan Trading House are showcasing the MAZ-643028-570-020 dump tractor and a road train consisting of the MAZ-6501S9-8530-055 dump truck and the MAZ-856102-020-000 trailer.

Kazakhstan Machinery Fair 2023 is the main meeting place for manufacturers and suppliers in the field of mechanical engineering, metalworking industry, representatives of the public sector, and business communities. For industry professionals the exhibition is still the most effective platform for business development and exchange of experience.
 

28.04.2023, 20:43 72116

Kazakhstan, Sweden discussed issues of deepening cooperation in agro-industrial complex field

Kazakhstan, Sweden discussed issues of deepening cooperation in agro-industrial complex field
Images | gov.kz
Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Sweden Sergey Nurtayev met with Fredrik Alfer, Director General - Head of the Secretariat for EU Affairs and International Relations of the Ministry of Agriculture and Infrastructure of the Kingdom of Sweden, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh MFA.

During the conversation, the parties discussed the state and directions of development of Kazakh-Swedish cooperation in the sphere of agriculture, and a number of issues on cooperation in the field of agro-industrial complex.

Ambassador Nurtayev told his Swedish colleague about the concept of development of the agro-industrial complex in the country, presented the priority directions for the development of the sector, as well as informed on measures of state support for the industry and the investment attractiveness of Kazakh agriculture. The interlocutors exchanged opinions on improvement of efficiency in using land and water resources, accessibility of markets as well as development of export and agrarian science, transfer of technologies.

At the end of the meeting, the parties agreed to cooperate closely in order to bring bilateral relations to a new level, and also agreed to make reciprocal visits.
 

